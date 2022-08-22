ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Former pastor Ralph Rebandt to seek lieutenant governor nod at GOP convention

By Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
LANSING – Former pastor Ralph Rebandt, who finished last out of five candidates in the GOP Republican primary, announced Monday he will run for lieutenant governor at the party's state convention on Saturday.

But soon after Rebandt announced his planned challenge, former President Donald Trump issued a statement in support of Michigan GOP nominee Tudor Dixon's choice of running mate — former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron. Trump's statement makes any successful challenge to Hernandez extremely unlikely.

"I have checked and found him to be an outstanding person," Trump said in a statement issued through his political action committee.

"This is who Tudor wants and therefore, Shane is who I want as your next Lieutenant Governor."

In order for Rebandt, of Farmington Hills, to have a chance, a majority of delegates at the convention in Lansing would first have to reject Hernandez.

Rebandt's announcement late Monday briefly revived prospects of a convention floor fight, only about one hour after third-place primary finisher Garrett Soldano, of Kalamazoo, seen as a more credible Hernandez challenger, announced on social media that he would not seek the position.

After Trump issued his statement, Rebandt said his planned challenge to Hernandez will continue. "I'm very supportive of President Trump," but "I don't think he's getting the full story here in Michigan," he said. Rebandt said he sees his challenge as a "unity move," because 60% of Republican voters did not vote for Dixon and he believes adding him to the ticket will give those voters a voice.

Fourth-place finisher Ryan Kelley, of Ottawa County, said he also considered a run but decided against it.

"After thoughtful consideration and prayer, I accept the request and support from delegates, county chairs, and citizens to run for the nomination of lieutenant governor of Michigan," Rebandt said in a news release.

Political consultant John Yob, who heads Grand Rapid-based Strategic National, said he polled convention delegates over the weekend and, out of about 350 responses from delegates and alternates, 54% said they would vote Hernandez down on the first ballot. Still, that sample represents only a fraction of the roughly 2,100 convention delegates, and Soldano had considerably more support among those polled than Rebandt did.

Though the situation remains fluid, "Tudor Dixon has a tremendous opportunity over the next few days to unite the party and finally bring the focus to defeating the Democrats," Yob said Monday.

Rebandt received only about 4% of the primary vote.

Regardless of what happens Saturday, "I will wholly and completely support the Tudor Dixon ticket on the November ballot," Rebandt said.

James Blair, Dixon's chief strategist, said he hopes Rebandt "will join us in unifying the party and moving through convention seamlessly and on to defeat (Gov. Gretchen) Whitmer."

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4. Read more on Michigan politics and sign up for our elections newsletter.

Uncle Don's a looney
3d ago

This man would institute teaching the Bible in public school. I am a Christian and would like all to learn about the Bible. However, you can't do that in public schools anymore. It won't fly...

#Election Local#Pastor#Gop Convention#Democrats#Politics State#Election State#Gop#Republican
