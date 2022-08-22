Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Nation of Patriots Tour Flag coming to Norfolk
The Nation of Patriots Tour Flag is set to make an appearance at the Norfolk Veterans Home this Saturday. Troy Pospisil (pos-PISH-il) is the regional commander for Nebraska has been touring the country before Memorial Day in an effort to raise money for wounded veterans. "On Saturday, it will come...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Native On Way To Ireland To Play For Husker Crowd
A trip of a lifetime for Norfolk Catholic grad David Fanta. Fanta plays trumpet with the University of Nebraska - Lincoln Marching Band and heading to Ireland Wednesday for the Husker game in Dublin. Fanta tells WJAG News, "I don't play trumpet for the marching band for trips like this....
norfolkneradio.com
Public Input Welcome - Norfolk Landscape Master Plan
The City of Norfolk is requesting public input for a Landscape Master Plan for the beautification of the Highway 81 and Highway 275 corridors. The Landscape Master Plan Study started in 2009 and recommends landscape improvements and design guidelines to enhance the appearance of major roadway corridors in the city.
News Channel Nebraska
'Refined relaxation': Cigar bar set to open soon in downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A cigar bar called Paul's: A Cigar Lounge is preparing to have a soft opening next week at 104 N 3rd Street. "Refined relaxation" are the two words the owner of the bar, Paul Hamelink told News Channel Nebraska that will define what the bar aims to accomplish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs
KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
norfolkneradio.com
Arrest made in Norfolk after disturbance
NORFOLK - A disturbance in Norfolk Thursday resulted in an arrest. According to Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller, officers were called to the 1400 block of Elm Avenue. The victim had a harassment protection order against 38-year-old Crystal Eberhardt of Norfolk. Eberhardt was disturbing the peace of the victim and...
norfolkneradio.com
Welcome week set to finish with an outdoor concert
Many students are currently going through welcome week, and Wayne State is no different. Director of student activities Amy White says this week has been filled with many events for both new and returning students and show them what life is like to be a Wildcat. "We have something different...
News Channel Nebraska
Portion of Benjamin Avenue opens for motorists
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk announced that part of Benjamin Avenue is now open for motorists. Construction on the Benjamin Avenue Project began on April 4. Demolition of the north side has started and will progress west to Riverside Boulevard. Reconstruction of the full five-lane section from Riverside...
norfolkneradio.com
Year-To-Date, Driest Year On Record
Drought is an insidious, slow-onset natural hazard that produces a complex web of impacts that ripple through many sectors of the economy, and unfortunately, we are witnessing many of the negative impacts right in our own backyard. Brian Buckner with the Lower Elkhorn NRD tells WJAG News, "Norfolk is experiencing...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Man Accused Of Assault, Obstructing Police
On August 25th, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Norfolk police officers were dispatched to the 400 bock of Omaha Ave on a report of man hit a woman and then started a fight with his father. Police arrived and spoke to the father, who had cuts on his forehead, the left...
kscj.com
FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL
IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.
norfolkneradio.com
Thursday's results; Friday's schedule
In local sports action on Thursday, The No. 17 Wayne State volleyball team opened the season 2-0 after defeating a pair of east coast teams at a tournament in Garden City, New York. The Wildcats swept Adelphi of New York, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 and Bridgeport of Connecticut 25-16, 25-14, 25-11.
Services set for victim of Laurel quadruple homicide
The services for the fourth victim of the quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska has been set.
Former employee allegedly caught on video robbing Norfolk business
A man was arrested after breaking into a Norfolk business on Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Intoxicated man cuts refrigerator cord, breaks other items
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division responded to multiple disturbance calls at the same residence on Wednesday. NPD said they were called four separate times to an apartment in the 400 block of Omaha Ave. The disturbances were between a 36-year-old Norfolk man and his female roommate. After a...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested for overnight burglary
Norfolk Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon on burglary charges. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 2000 block of West Pasewalk Avenue after staff caught someone on surveillance breaking into a drawer and removing cash. Staff believed the suspect was part of the nighttime cleaning company.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested in Stanton County for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was pulled over Wednesday evening and got multiple charges in Stanton County. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they had contact with 37-year-old Alyssa Johnson on a county road just southeast of Norfolk around 8:30 p.m. The Sheriff's Office reported Johnson was found to...
WOWT
Columbus Police called to Columbus High School on potential threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Columbus Police Department was called to the Columbus High School and the Lost Creek school area on a report of a man walking in the area, carrying a gun, on Tuesday at around 7:47 a.m. Columbus Public Schools was notified of the potential threat and Columbus...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast volleyball drops home opener in four sets
The Northeast Community College volleyball team played in their home gym at the Cox Activities Center for the first time this year Thursday night in a contest against Barton Community College. The Cougars would ultimately get the best of the Hawks, winning 3-1. Northeast fell behind early as they dropped...
Comments / 0