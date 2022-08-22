ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

WSET

Botetourt Co. road deemed 'impassable' by VDOT, impacts school bus route

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A road in Botetourt county was immediately closed until further notice following some extensive damage on Thursday night. The Virginia Department of Transportation shared a post on Facebook, concerning Highland Drive, near the intersection with Sanderson Road in the county. VDOT said this is...
cbs19news

Two road closures in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A couple of roads in Nelson County are closed for the next few weeks. The county reports Glade Road in Shipman is closed not far from where it intersects with James River Road. Engineers are looking into the site to place a concrete box...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Nelson County, VA
Nelson County, VA
cbs19news

Contract workers needed for the upcoming winter

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Message boards in Albemarle County say the Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to expand its forces ahead of the upcoming winter. After registering and being approved, contract workers can help pave the way for drivers to manage the snow. "People just will put...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Heavy rain damages roads in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Heavy rain has caused damage to roads around Nelson County. As a result, Nelson County Public Schools was closed on Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation Lynchburg District has crews out inspecting roads. People may have to find alternate routes around damaged roads, such...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
#Vdot
cbs19news

Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Senior missing in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for 71-year-old Ronnie Darrell Wolford of Albemarle County. Wolford was last seen on Monocan trail road in Covesville around 5 p.m. He is 5 foot 6 inches with blue eyes and gray hair. Possibly wearing a camo...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Extensive damage reported after Texas Ave. home catches fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Texas Avenue on Wednesday morning. Chief Greg Wormser told ABC13 there are no victims. Batallion Chief Kenny Turner said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Crews are remaining...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: ‘U-pick flower farm’ in Moneta

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney got an interesting lesson about how showing a little love for Mother Nature can produce beautiful results. Savanah Songer Arnold was devastated when the electrical company told her they had to...
MONETA, VA

