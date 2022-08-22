Read full article on original website
WSET
Botetourt Co. road deemed 'impassable' by VDOT, impacts school bus route
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A road in Botetourt county was immediately closed until further notice following some extensive damage on Thursday night. The Virginia Department of Transportation shared a post on Facebook, concerning Highland Drive, near the intersection with Sanderson Road in the county. VDOT said this is...
cbs19news
Two road closures in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A couple of roads in Nelson County are closed for the next few weeks. The county reports Glade Road in Shipman is closed not far from where it intersects with James River Road. Engineers are looking into the site to place a concrete box...
WDBJ7.com
Rt. 620 closed in Nelson Co. for multiple weeks due to flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 620 (Farrar Bridge Ln) at Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) will be closed for multiple weeks due to emergency road work following flooding. Updates can be found by visiting the 511 Virginia website.
WSET
Paving operations on a portion of Mimosa Drive in Lynchburg will cause delays
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be a paving operation on a portion of Mimosa Drive on Thursday and Friday. This operation will occur between 7:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to one lane with help from flag personnel. The public should expect minor delays and...
cbs19news
Contract workers needed for the upcoming winter
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Message boards in Albemarle County say the Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to expand its forces ahead of the upcoming winter. After registering and being approved, contract workers can help pave the way for drivers to manage the snow. "People just will put...
cbs19news
Heavy rain damages roads in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Heavy rain has caused damage to roads around Nelson County. As a result, Nelson County Public Schools was closed on Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation Lynchburg District has crews out inspecting roads. People may have to find alternate routes around damaged roads, such...
WSET
501 Expressway closed after accident near Timberlake, Fort Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Both the northbound and southbound lanes of 501 are closed after an accident. While no further details are yet available, law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the area. We will update this story when there is more information.
WSET
Crews work together to free people trapped inside of car after crash in Pamplin
PAMPLIN, Va. (WSET) — Multiple emergency crews responded to Pamplin on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a vehicle crash. The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) said crews were called to the 18000 block of Richmond Highway at the Pamplin Exxon just before 2 p.m. The department said 2...
cbs19news
Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
WSET
Senior missing in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for 71-year-old Ronnie Darrell Wolford of Albemarle County. Wolford was last seen on Monocan trail road in Covesville around 5 p.m. He is 5 foot 6 inches with blue eyes and gray hair. Possibly wearing a camo...
Augusta Free Press
Officials: Working fire alarms help Harrisonburg family escape structure fire
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Harrisonburg family was able to escape a structure fire in the 1400 block of Country Club Court last weekend after being alerted to the fire by smoke alarms. Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to...
wfxrtv.com
Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
Augusta Free Press
Alcohol, speed factors in Rockingham County accident: Three teens seriously injured
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that occurred Tuesday at 7 p.m. along the 18900 block of (Route 613) North Mountain Road. A 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Route 613...
Augusta Free Press
Shots fired on Old Brook Road: Albemarle County Police Department investigating
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Albemarle County Police Department responded to a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Old Brook Road at 11 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were sustained and only buildings and vehicles were struck. Albemarle County...
WSET
Extensive damage reported after Texas Ave. home catches fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Texas Avenue on Wednesday morning. Chief Greg Wormser told ABC13 there are no victims. Batallion Chief Kenny Turner said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Crews are remaining...
WSLS
‘We could have prevented this’ testifies an expert in deadly Rockbridge County gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – It’s been more than three years since an explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station. Four people died and a man was charged with involuntary manslaughter. On Tuesday in court, investigators testified about what they believe caused that explosion. Phillip Westmoreland is charged with...
Police asking for help finding missing Albemarle man
According to VSP, Ronnie Wolford was last seen at 5 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 24 on Monocan Trail Road in the Covesville area. He walks with a cane and is believed to be wearing a camouflage baseball cap and black motorcycle boots.
cbs19news
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: ‘U-pick flower farm’ in Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney got an interesting lesson about how showing a little love for Mother Nature can produce beautiful results. Savanah Songer Arnold was devastated when the electrical company told her they had to...
