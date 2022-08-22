ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

What role will Trump have in the future of American politics?

By Bob Buckley
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaJq8_0hR83BtX00

(WGHP) — Since he improbably won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, Donald Trump has been a unique focus of attention not just in America’s national politics but most certainly within Republican Party politics.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Some of Trump’s support has waned over these past six years, but he is still working to be a major influence within GOP politics.

“The 2022 midterms will really clarify this 2024 picture,” North Carolina State University Political Scientist Andrew Taylor said. “He’s trying to make the case that he still has…a positive effect for Republican candidates, so he’s playing favorites in a number of primaries, including in our state and saying…’hopefully, that it was my endorsement that really made the difference. This is why that candidate won because I endorsed them, so I still have the magic touch.’”

Ask Western Carolina Political Scientist Chris Cooper whether he agrees that Trump’s endorsement still means something, and he’ll tell you “it does. It’s not a guarantee of victory. It’s not a guarantee of defeat, but it does matter. I think you can see that even just right on the mailers the party sends out. When you get something from Michael Watley, the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, there’s a picture of him shaking Donald Trump’s hand right on that mailer. I think that says at the very least that the party says Donald Trump still matters.”

Michael Bitzer, of Catawba College, agrees that Trump is probably the number one influencer within the party and suggests it’s likely to stay that way through this November’s general election just as it was in the past election cycle.

“I think you only have to look at the Georgia runoff US Senate races to kind of see when Trump went against saying ‘show up to vote. We can’t trust these things. Your vote may not count.’ I think there was a depressing effect,” Bitzer said.

For the Never Trump movement, though, there is hope.

“The proportion of respondents who say they consider themselves Republicans above supporters of President Trump is going up quite a lot,” Taylor said.

See more on The Trump Effect in this edition of the Buckley Report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Party Politics#Us Senate#United States#American#Gop
Washington Examiner

I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American

A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump news –live: Cheney says ex-president would be scared to debate her as Kushner speaks out on FBI raid

Donald Trump began his Sunday lashing out at the Democratic Party for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him most as a candidate in the 2024 election.The former president also griped at the media attention being given to Wyoming GOP Rep Liz Cheney, his current favourite foe and vice chair of the January 6 committee, following her primary defeat. On Sunday morning she told ABC News she intends to focus on keeping election deniers out of office and said Mr Trump would be afraid to debate her in a 2024...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy