Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Avfuel, Neste, And Hillsboro Aviation Introduce Saf!
In partnership with Avfuel Corp. and Neste, the FBO gained the first business aviation footing for SAF in the state of Oregon this month as Hillsboro Aviation (KHIO) accepted its first load of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel. According to Ryan McCartney, vice president, and chief operating officer of Hillsboro...
Portland enacts fossil fuel terminal restrictions for the third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the third time in six years, the City of Portland has passed a zoning ordinance that bans most new fossil fuel terminals and caps the size of existing sites. Two previous versions of the ordinance were appealed by business groups and struck down, but the...
kptv.com
Oregon farmers concerned about national herbicide destroying crops
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Growing concerns about a controversial herbicide that’s damaging crops around the country has some farmers in Oregon worried about managing their own crops. John Iverson, a third-generation farmer in Woodburn, has used the herbicide Dicamba for several years to keep his grass seed crops free...
121-year-old Portland business to close, lay off workers
Columbia Steel Casting Co., a Portland metal casting company that dates back more than a century, told state regulators Wednesday it plans to shut down operations at its North Portland foundry and lay off most of its workforce. The company said 225 employees, many represented by two different unions, would...
klcc.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
OHSU COVID forecast predicts another month of decline, followed by a new wave
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's COVID infection and hospitalizations have both been trending steadily downward for weeks, and the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University predicts that trajectory will continue for at least another month — but a new wave is expected to set in after that.
klcc.org
National GOP leader McCarthy piles on Portland criticism in pitch for Oregon Republicans
Oregon Republicans have made a ritual of tearing into Portland and its policies in election years. On Wednesday, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives decided to get in on the action. As he raises funds for Republican congressional candidates throughout the West, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
Dezeen
Mass-timber office in Portland is world's largest commercial Living Building
Mass-timber framing, compostable toilets and a rooftop photovoltaic array are among the sustainable features in PAE Living Building, an Oregon office building that was designed and partly funded by US studio ZGF Architects. Named after one of its key tenants – the engineering firm PAE – the building is located...
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
WWEEK
Former City of Portland Employee Who Was Working Remotely From Hawaii Sues Over Vaccine Mandate
A former city employee has sued the city of Portland over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate it implemented last year, alleging the city discriminated against her based on religion, then retaliated against her. The plaintiff, a former accountant for the city named Natalya Vasilenko, filed the complaint in U.S. District Court...
klcc.org
Black community leaders discuss white nationalism in Southern Oregon
Members of the Urban League of Portland came to Southern Oregon University to hear how people of color feel living and working in the Rogue Valley. Panelists discussed the ongoing trauma of Aidan Ellison’s death, a 19-year-old Black teenager who was shot in Ashland in 2020 by a white man. They said that murder showed even a progressive town like Ashland isn’t immune to racial violence.
klcc.org
How a nearly $8 million gift from MacKenzie Scott will help the Portland chapter of Friends of the Children
On Thursday, the nonprofit Friends of the Children announced it received a $44 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The organization pairs children as young as 4 who face obstacles such as poverty and other life challenges with paid mentors for at least 12 years. Friends of the Children started nearly 30 years ago in Portland and has since grown to 26 chapters nationwide.
KXL
It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!
By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
Here's how many homeless people died in Oregon in the first 6 months of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness are dying in Oregon every year. It's a big part of why the state is looking into solutions like Safe Rest Villages to ease the ongoing homeless crisis. A new law took effect at the beginning of the year that requires...
‘Nobody wants to help’: Portland thrift store closing due to crime
A NE Portland thrift store serving those in need is closing its doors due to continued crime.
Portland man jailed on federal drug charges; Porsche 911 seized
A Portland man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison and five years of supervision upon his release today for conspiring to traffic more than 2,200 pounds of black-market cannabis around the country.
Portland treasurer flagged $1.4M cyber scam before housing officials authorized it
A cyber scam that fleeced $1.4 million from Portland coffers this spring had been flagged as potentially fraudulent by city treasury officials prior to its approval. Employees with the Portland Housing Bureau, however, still authorized the crooked transaction, records show, marking the largest theft of public funds in the city’s history.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Clearing the Waterways: $40 million to remove hazardous vessels
Removing abandoned and derelict vessels from Oregon’s waterways is now a primary focus for state and local agencies. Abandoned vessels present a myriad of safety concerns including water, navigational, and environmental hazards, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shaun McQuiddy. McQuiddy said that vessel-abandonment cases have tested...
KTVZ
Fred Meyer hosts back-to-school hiring event, seeks to hire 2,000 associates
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Fred Meyer has announced immediate on-site interviews at their hiring fair Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Candidates are encouraged to walk into their local Fred Meyer and sign up at the hiring table. The grocer’s mission is to hire 2,000 associates by finding talent for retail,...
