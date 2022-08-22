ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

focushillsboro.com

Oregon’s Avfuel, Neste, And Hillsboro Aviation Introduce Saf!

In partnership with Avfuel Corp. and Neste, the FBO gained the first business aviation footing for SAF in the state of Oregon this month as Hillsboro Aviation (KHIO) accepted its first load of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel. According to Ryan McCartney, vice president, and chief operating officer of Hillsboro...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon farmers concerned about national herbicide destroying crops

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Growing concerns about a controversial herbicide that’s damaging crops around the country has some farmers in Oregon worried about managing their own crops. John Iverson, a third-generation farmer in Woodburn, has used the herbicide Dicamba for several years to keep his grass seed crops free...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

121-year-old Portland business to close, lay off workers

Columbia Steel Casting Co., a Portland metal casting company that dates back more than a century, told state regulators Wednesday it plans to shut down operations at its North Portland foundry and lay off most of its workforce. The company said 225 employees, many represented by two different unions, would...
pdxfoodpress.com

Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?

I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Black community leaders discuss white nationalism in Southern Oregon

Members of the Urban League of Portland came to Southern Oregon University to hear how people of color feel living and working in the Rogue Valley. Panelists discussed the ongoing trauma of Aidan Ellison’s death, a 19-year-old Black teenager who was shot in Ashland in 2020 by a white man. They said that murder showed even a progressive town like Ashland isn’t immune to racial violence.
ASHLAND, OR
klcc.org

How a nearly $8 million gift from MacKenzie Scott will help the Portland chapter of Friends of the Children

On Thursday, the nonprofit Friends of the Children announced it received a $44 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The organization pairs children as young as 4 who face obstacles such as poverty and other life challenges with paid mentors for at least 12 years. Friends of the Children started nearly 30 years ago in Portland and has since grown to 26 chapters nationwide.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!

By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
PORTLAND, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Clearing the Waterways: $40 million to remove hazardous vessels

Removing abandoned and derelict vessels from Oregon’s waterways is now a primary focus for state and local agencies. Abandoned vessels present a myriad of safety concerns including water, navigational, and environmental hazards, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shaun McQuiddy. McQuiddy said that vessel-abandonment cases have tested...
OREGON STATE

