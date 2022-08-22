ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

own opinions
3d ago

There is so much disconnect between the powers that be within your city. If we can’t all be on the same page how will things change? Also, shame on you Cantrell. I just saw a Twitter post of her back on a plane going out of town. Why worry about crime if you are always gone and aren’t a potential victim because you are always gone.

cheryl gleber
3d ago

she should've never went to the court house and sit wth the juvenile criminal it just goes to show whatside shes on she is repulsive and could careless about this city how is she still in office shes must be making big bucks

Torie Sisung
3d ago

if the 14 year old was a good kid , why did he do what he did????????? she should try to put them where they he belongs...

WREG

Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

OPSO confirms another stabbing at New Orleans jail, but offers few details

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was another stabbing at the New Orleans jail this week. The sheriff’s office initial confirmation to WWL-TV did not include any details about the stabbing, or the condition of those involved. OPSO Chief Communications Officer Timothy David Ray said that OPSO is preparing an incident report and will share more details later on Friday.
WDSU

Covington city councilman arrested, facing insurance fraud charge

COVINGTON, La. — A Covington city councilman has been arrested and accused of insurance fraud. According to Louisiana State Police, Peter Lewis, 44, faces charges after an investigation into what they say was a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America. The investigation revealed...
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Sentenced on Weapons Charge

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, DARIUS WILLIAMS a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty (80) months for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1). Judge Africk also ordered that WILLIAMS be placed on supervised release for a term of three (3) years following his release from imprisonment. WILLIAMS was also ordered to pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
