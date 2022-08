DETROIT -- The Wayne State University volleyball team will return to the court this week with four matches at the UIndy Invitational. Competition begins on Friday at 1:30 PM against Montevallo before the Warriors meet former GLIAC foe Findlay at 6:00 PM. WSU will be back in action at 10:00 AM on Saturday morning against Anderson (S.C.) before finishing the event against McKendree at 2:00 PM.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO