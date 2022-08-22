Read full article on original website
The 5 Worst Foods for Sleep, According to a Sleep Expert
Food gives you the energy you need to function. That said, you may want to avoid having certain foods at night: Caffeinated drinks and chocolate are among the worst foods for sleep, just to name a few. With busy lives and so many distractions, it's hard enough to get the...
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
I’m an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they’re days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years
Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
MedicalXpress
Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms
Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts
We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
MedicalXpress
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
verywellhealth.com
Restless Legs Syndrome and Sugar: What's the Link?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a condition in which a person feels the urge to move their legs due to uncomfortable sensations during times of rest. RLS is thought to be the fourth leading cause of insomnia. RLS can occur because of nutrient deficiencies and could be a side effect...
Opinion: Gaslighting Victims Often Experience Long-Term Damage
If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.
scitechdaily.com
Bad Things Happen After Dark: Scientists Call for New Research on How Our Brains Change When We’re Awake After Midnight
You might identify with the Mind After Midnight hypothesis if you’ve ever stayed up late angrily commenting on Twitter posts, finishing another bottle of wine, eating a whole pint of ice cream out of the container, or just feeling miserable. The hypothesis suggests that when humans are awake during...
ohmymag.co.uk
This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep
Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
Over 60, sedentary and watching TV: bad combination for dementia risk, study says
A new study says what people do while they're sitting matters -- and shifting from passive to active sedentary behaviors, such as TV viewing to laptop use, may reduce dementia risk.
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Nature.com
The hormonal keys to depression
You have full access to this article via your institution. When Torbjörn Bäckström was a medical student in the 1970s, he didn’t understand why a woman who seemed to be in good mental health was being held at a psychiatric facility. Then, Bäckström and his colleagues...
My adult ADHD drugs felt like a lifeline. Then came the scary side-effects …
At first being diagnosed with ADHD came as a relief. I cried in the psychiatrist’s office: maybe I wasn’t lazy after all. He gave me pills that, within days, offered me a glimpse of what I thought a neurotypical person’s brain might feel like: focused and smooth, like a game of leisurely tennis rather than a ball machine going berserk.
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
MedicalXpress
How a Japanese herbal medicine protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease
Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan report the effects of a common herbal remedy on colitis, one of two conditions that comprise inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the study shows that DKT—a standard formula containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose—reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preventing the characteristic imbalance in gut microbes and by increasing levels of immune cells in the colon that fight inflammation.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Auvelity, a New Medication for Clinical Depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on August 19 approved dextromethorphan-bupropion, or Auvelity, a drug used to treat major depressive disorder, also known as clinical depression, in adults. It is the first drug to treat major depressive disorder that works within a week of taking it and is the first...
EverydayHealth.com
For Alcohol Use Disorder, Psychedelics Plus Talk Therapy Cuts Heavy Drinking Days by 83 Percent, Study Shows
Treatment with the psychedelic drug psilocybin (aka “magic mushrooms”) along with supportive psychotherapy reduced the percentage of heavy drinking days by 83 percent among people with alcohol use disorder (AUD), according to a small randomized trial published in JAMA Psychiatry on August 24, led by researchers at New York University (NYU).
