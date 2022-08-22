ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Deprivation#Sleep Onset Latency#Wakefulness#Sleep Disorder#Journal Of Sleep Research#The Appleton Institute
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years

Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms

Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
shefinds

4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts

We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
verywellhealth.com

Restless Legs Syndrome and Sugar: What's the Link?

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a condition in which a person feels the urge to move their legs due to uncomfortable sensations during times of rest. RLS is thought to be the fourth leading cause of insomnia. RLS can occur because of nutrient deficiencies and could be a side effect...
HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Gaslighting Victims Often Experience Long-Term Damage

If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.
ohmymag.co.uk

This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep

Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain

Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The hormonal keys to depression

You have full access to this article via your institution. When Torbjörn Bäckström was a medical student in the 1970s, he didn’t understand why a woman who seemed to be in good mental health was being held at a psychiatric facility. Then, Bäckström and his colleagues...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?

Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How a Japanese herbal medicine protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease

Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan report the effects of a common herbal remedy on colitis, one of two conditions that comprise inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the study shows that DKT—a standard formula containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose—reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preventing the characteristic imbalance in gut microbes and by increasing levels of immune cells in the colon that fight inflammation.
HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Auvelity, a New Medication for Clinical Depression

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on August 19 approved dextromethorphan-bupropion, or Auvelity, a drug used to treat major depressive disorder, also known as clinical depression, in adults. It is the first drug to treat major depressive disorder that works within a week of taking it and is the first...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy