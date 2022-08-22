ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Man killed in Southeast Portland shooting identified

The victim of a shooting in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood has been identified as 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, Portland police said in a statement Thursday. Campbell was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnolia Court Apartments in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just after 9 p.m. Aug. 10. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, police said, making it the 59th homicide of the year.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Start with garbage pick-up

I am heartsick with what is happening to our great city. Recent Oregonian articles on the challenges of garbage, rats, needles and homeless camping at the Chinese Garden (“The Chinese Garden and American Despair: Steve Duin column,” Aug. 21) and The Grotto (“Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos,” Aug. 21), two of Portland’s most cherished attractions, were truly disturbing but not surprising.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

1 found dead below cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A hiker was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said a hiker at the top of the trail called 911 and...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

13-year-old girl missing again from Portland home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing again from her foster-care home on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. This is the second time in a month that ODHS has reported Rohrbach as missing and possibly in danger. Previously, she was reported as missing on Aug. 1 and found Aug. 4.
PORTLAND, OR
Washington Examiner

The city of wilting roses

What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman found dead after assault in NE Portland identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was found dead after an assault in northeast Portland has been identified by police. Penelope Fagan, 59, was found dead in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 8. Officers found her dead after responding to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Mennonite Church helps turn decommissioned guns into garden tools

On an idyllic Saturday morning in August, the sound of metal grinding broke the silence that surrounded the church steps in a quiet SE Portland neighborhood. Bethany Rydmark had brought her handgun to be decommissioned, sawed into pieces to make it unusable, at the Portland Mennonite Church where trained volunteers help to make the right cuts. The church is part of a program called Guns to Garden Tools started by RAWtools, an organization in Colorado that forges metal from decommissioned guns into shovels and spades.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire

Ready to make something old new to you? Travel to Oregon’s hometown for the annual outdoor antique market. The Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire is celebrating its 25th year. The event is hosted in downtown Oregon City along the beautiful main street filled with quaint shops and restaurants. For...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

