Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
‘What happened isn’t fair’: Family mourns after tragic shooting by McMinnville police
A family is in mourning and calling for change after their loved one was shot and killed by McMinnville police.
kptv.com
Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown. Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night. From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research...
Man killed in Southeast Portland shooting identified
The victim of a shooting in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood has been identified as 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, Portland police said in a statement Thursday. Campbell was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnolia Court Apartments in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just after 9 p.m. Aug. 10. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, police said, making it the 59th homicide of the year.
Body pulled from Toutle River after man jumps off cliff
A death investigation is underway after officials pulled a 23-year-old man from Toutle River near Castle Rock on Thursday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First-ever Native and Indigenous Pedalpalooza ride set to roll out this weekend
Two decades of eclectic community bike rides loosely organized in Portland each summer by a team of volunteers have brought people from all walks of life together to partake in rides ranging from The Britney Spears Ride to the World Naked Bike Ride. But until now, Pedalpalooza has never had...
KXL
Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
Readers respond: Start with garbage pick-up
I am heartsick with what is happening to our great city. Recent Oregonian articles on the challenges of garbage, rats, needles and homeless camping at the Chinese Garden (“The Chinese Garden and American Despair: Steve Duin column,” Aug. 21) and The Grotto (“Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos,” Aug. 21), two of Portland’s most cherished attractions, were truly disturbing but not surprising.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
RELATED PEOPLE
kptv.com
1 found dead below cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A hiker was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said a hiker at the top of the trail called 911 and...
Hiker found dead at bottom of Oregon cliff, the second death in the area in less than a week
The body of a hiker was found Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, local authorities said, marking the second time in less than a week that a hiker has died in the area. Dispatchers received a report of a body on the Angel's Rest...
Police identify man fatally shot in North Portland’s East Columbia neighborhood
Police have identified the 53-year-old man killed in North Portland near Delta Park over two weeks ago as Otis Shayne Abner. The Medical Examiner’s Office declared his death a homicide by gunshot, police said in a statement Thursday.
kptv.com
13-year-old girl missing again from Portland home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing again from her foster-care home on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. This is the second time in a month that ODHS has reported Rohrbach as missing and possibly in danger. Previously, she was reported as missing on Aug. 1 and found Aug. 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
The city of wilting roses
What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
Woman died from blunt force trauma in Parkrose Heights homicide
The victim in a Parkrose Height assault has been identified by Portland Police.
kptv.com
Woman found dead after assault in NE Portland identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was found dead after an assault in northeast Portland has been identified by police. Penelope Fagan, 59, was found dead in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 8. Officers found her dead after responding to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue.
kptv.com
Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alleged serial scammer pepper sprays, spits on Red Robin employee
You've heard of the Hamburgler, but what about the Red Robin scammer?
Portland Mennonite Church helps turn decommissioned guns into garden tools
On an idyllic Saturday morning in August, the sound of metal grinding broke the silence that surrounded the church steps in a quiet SE Portland neighborhood. Bethany Rydmark had brought her handgun to be decommissioned, sawed into pieces to make it unusable, at the Portland Mennonite Church where trained volunteers help to make the right cuts. The church is part of a program called Guns to Garden Tools started by RAWtools, an organization in Colorado that forges metal from decommissioned guns into shovels and spades.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire
Ready to make something old new to you? Travel to Oregon’s hometown for the annual outdoor antique market. The Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire is celebrating its 25th year. The event is hosted in downtown Oregon City along the beautiful main street filled with quaint shops and restaurants. For...
Victim rushed to hospital after serious crash in NE Portland
A crash near NE 33rd and Mason has left one person injured.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 3