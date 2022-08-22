ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Expert explains how to handle back-to-school situations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Triad students head back to school August 29. It'll be a year filled with changes, new faces and some awkward moments for everyone. We want to prepare you for anything that comes up. That's why culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer joined 2 Wants to know.
wfmynews2.com

48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
WFMY NEWS2

Back-to-school: How to pack a healthy lunch

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School is nearly back in session for most Triad students. Along with assuring children have all the supplies and vaccinations necessary, parents have another important component to consider--school lunches. While many students consume food provided by the school, there are many who prefer to bring their...
FOX8 News

NC educator promotes new way of teaching

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Becky Zayas is walking the halls outside her classroom at Forsyth Country Day School, peppering her students with questions. “What were some of those challenges of getting helicopter land Mars?” she says to a small group.  “What was your most innovative thing you created here?” Zayas then turns to another […]
WFMY NEWS2

'It focuses on building relationships' | WS/FCS introduces a new way students will be disciplined in school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is changing how students are disciplined. The school board revised its Code of Character, Conduct and Support policy. School leaders want to focus beyond the consequences by working with students through restorative practices. "If students are not in school, they are definitely...
FOX8 News

Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
WXII 12

South Fork Elementary serving students with new food pantry

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Keeping kids strong and healthy with a well-balanced diet. South Fork Elementary School in Winston-Salem is making sure its students are receiving the proper nutrients this school year by opening up its own food pantry. "We are open to all donations that can help support our...
wschronicle.com

AKAs bring back community day in full force

After being forced to make changes to the event the past two years due to pandemic, last weekend the Phi Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., held their 9th annual Community Day. The day began with a welcome from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and a performance from Winston-Salem...
WFMY NEWS2

Free Narcan vending machine placed in Forsyth County Detention Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Detention Center now has a vending machine that dispenses free Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. FROST, the Forsyth Regional Opioid & Substance Use Team, shared photos of the vending machine located in the jail's public lobby. The goal is to help those struggling with opioid addiction by providing a life-saving medicine that can reverse an overdose.
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Maverick

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maverick is a medium sized dog that is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Plus, he loves exercise. He's a five and a half month old retriever, Labrador mix. Maverick is looking for a forever home would be just fine if there were...
rhinotimes.com

State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

