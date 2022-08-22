Read full article on original website
Expert explains how to handle back-to-school situations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Triad students head back to school August 29. It'll be a year filled with changes, new faces and some awkward moments for everyone. We want to prepare you for anything that comes up. That's why culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer joined 2 Wants to know.
wfmynews2.com
48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
Back-to-school: How to pack a healthy lunch
GREENSBORO, N.C. — School is nearly back in session for most Triad students. Along with assuring children have all the supplies and vaccinations necessary, parents have another important component to consider--school lunches. While many students consume food provided by the school, there are many who prefer to bring their...
NC educator promotes new way of teaching
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Becky Zayas is walking the halls outside her classroom at Forsyth Country Day School, peppering her students with questions. “What were some of those challenges of getting helicopter land Mars?” she says to a small group. “What was your most innovative thing you created here?” Zayas then turns to another […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It focuses on building relationships' | WS/FCS introduces a new way students will be disciplined in school
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is changing how students are disciplined. The school board revised its Code of Character, Conduct and Support policy. School leaders want to focus beyond the consequences by working with students through restorative practices. "If students are not in school, they are definitely...
FREE workshops: Dementia & Alzheimer's caregivers
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — There are a few things you just naturally know how to do from day one, like. how to breathe, how to sleep, but most everything else someone had to teach you. For example, how to use utensils, how to ride a bike, and how to...
‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: Reidsville baby born with no eyes
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tate Walker’s introduction into the world did not come easy. On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for […]
GCS parents get the opportunity to try out body scanners
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools says all planned scanners have been installed in high schools ahead of the first day of school. Southern Guilford High School parents and students are able to try out and ask questions about these newly installed touchless body scanners. Some parents told me...
'This is a dream come true' | New Bessemer Elementary principal is former student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer vacation is winding down. On Monday, most Triad kids will return to the classroom. Many will start new schools and the same goes for staff. For one principal, it's new yet old at the same time. It's Dr. Jonathan's first year as principal at a...
Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
WXII 12
South Fork Elementary serving students with new food pantry
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Keeping kids strong and healthy with a well-balanced diet. South Fork Elementary School in Winston-Salem is making sure its students are receiving the proper nutrients this school year by opening up its own food pantry. "We are open to all donations that can help support our...
wschronicle.com
AKAs bring back community day in full force
After being forced to make changes to the event the past two years due to pandemic, last weekend the Phi Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., held their 9th annual Community Day. The day began with a welcome from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and a performance from Winston-Salem...
Free Narcan vending machine placed in Forsyth County Detention Center
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Detention Center now has a vending machine that dispenses free Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. FROST, the Forsyth Regional Opioid & Substance Use Team, shared photos of the vending machine located in the jail's public lobby. The goal is to help those struggling with opioid addiction by providing a life-saving medicine that can reverse an overdose.
Guilford County Schools receives national recognition from the Biden-Harris Administration
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is receiving national recognition. The district is one of 15 districts across the country being highlighted by the Biden-Harris administration for the way its American Rescue Plan funds are being used. First lady Jill Biden is encouraging other school districts to follow...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools unveils new security protocols to ease students’ anxiety for return to campus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In the last six days of the summer vacation, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School has begun to put the final touches on new security technology and protocols that will be in place across the district to make students and their parents feel safer and more secure the moment they step onto campus. […]
wfmynews2.com
What's replacing the old Cone Health Women's Hospital, and other Greensboro developments
The project at the site of the hospital is set to cost $90 million. Greensboro business leaders met to discuss development all over the city.
counton2.com
North Carolina middle school reverts to remote learning due to ‘microbial growth’ in HVAC system
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rowan-Salisbury Schools started class just about two weeks ago, but already, some students are back at home. West Rowan Middle School informed families they will close the school for the rest of the week due to the detection of “microbial growth” in the HVAC system.
2 The Rescue: Meet Maverick
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maverick is a medium sized dog that is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Plus, he loves exercise. He's a five and a half month old retriever, Labrador mix. Maverick is looking for a forever home would be just fine if there were...
Guilford County Schools gets national shout for post-pandemic programs
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Schools were a topic in a national conversation Thursday about how best to use federal dollars to fight a loss in learning caused by COVID-19. Specifically this media briefing by federal government officials – including First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona – was to discuss […]
rhinotimes.com
State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
