KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91 percent of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing, one is found.
KCRG.com
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they arrested two people who allegedly staged a robbery at an Iowa City Kum & Go on Tuesday. Police responded to the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard early Tuesday morning for a report of a robbery. Police said witnesses told them the suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a firearm.
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo's VCAT seizes 700th gun from city streets
The Waterloo Police department announced on Wednesday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) surpassed a significant milestone this week. The VCAT has now seized more than 700 guns, since its inception in August of 2009. The VCAT Unit is currently under the Detective Bureau of the Waterloo Police Department. The...
School district agrees to $195,000 settlement over alleged assault, threats
The Cedar Falls Community School District and its insurer have agreed to pay $195,000 to settle a lawsuit involving a student accused of sexually assaulting and then threatening to kill a classmate. A Cedar Falls couple sued the district in 2020, alleging that it had failed to adequately protect their fifth-grade son during a series […] The post School district agrees to $195,000 settlement over alleged assault, threats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD: Suspect leaned out window on I-380 to shoot at vehicle on interstate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police confirmed to Iowa's News Now officers are investigating a shooting from Wednesday night, that along southbound I-380. Authorities say they receive multiple calls from people saying someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger side window and fired shots at another vehicle driving down the interstate.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Police investigating Thursday night stabbing
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street. Police say they received a call at approximately 9:51p.m. Thursday night about a man being stabbed. When officers arrived and found a man outside an apartment suffering from a stab...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Investigating I-380 Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting along southbound I-380. Iowa's News Now is reporting the police received multiple calls reporting a shots fired from a bronze-colored SUV. Investigators say the shooter leaned out the passenger side of the vehicle and fired at another vehicle on the interstate.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested on attempted murder, drug and weapons charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man who was arraigned on 13 charges Thursday, including attempted murder. Officers arrested 38-year-old Bernick Brown Wednesday afternoon. Police said there were multiple warrants for his arrest, including domestic assault, assault on an officer, and related to drugs. Police said...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman formerly employed by heating company faces forgery charges
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is accused of misappropriating $100,000 from her workplace. Officials say Doni Lang, of Grundy Center, was working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She faces a laundry list of forgery charges. Lang is in the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
kwayradio.com
Man Shot .22 at Sister
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a rifle at his sister after an argument on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of South Street just after 4am on a report of a disturbance. As they were arriving on scene they heard a single gunshot. Witnesses told police 21 year old Tywaun Wilson had gotten into an argument with his sister and threatened to shoot her. She decided to leave the house and as she did, Wilson allegedly stepped out onto the porch and fired a round from a .22 caliber rifle at his sister. He has been charged with Domestic Assault While Displaying a Weapon.
KBUR
SE Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation
Jefferson County, IA- A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge for insurance fraud. TV station KTVO reports that 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information. The charge stems from an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s...
KCRG.com
Police identify Waterloo man killed in Sunday shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the man who died after being shot on Sunday. In a press release, officials said the victim has been identified as Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on Sunday night.
KCRG.com
Waterloo shooting suspect arrested
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 21st, 2022 at approximately 3:50 pm, police were dispatched to the area of Cutler Street & Dawson Street for a report of shots fired. Responders on scene located 23-year-old Mario Ronfico Smith on foot with two firearms. An on-scene investigation located over 30 spent...
KCRG.com
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
KCRG.com
Felon returned to federal prison after escaping from Cedar Rapids halfway house
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who escaped from a halfway house while serving a sentence for an unlawful firearms possession conviction, will now have to serve an additional year in federal prison. Evidence at the sentencing hearing states that 43-year-old Ricky Joe Vaughn was sentenced in 2015 to...
KCJJ
Store employee charged with theft after alleged pocketing of cash
A Northside Iowa City store employee has been arrested after it was found that he was reportedly pocketing cash on numerous occasions. An officer was dispatched to John’s Grocery on East Market and Gilbert Streets for report of employee theft. The owner and several managers explained that there was a discrepancy with reported keg deposit returns not matching the actual balance in the cash register when 35-year-old James Rauch of Marcy Street was working.
KCJJ
Iowa City man facing multiple charges including third OWI
An Iowa City man faces multiple charges after being stopped by police early Sunday, including his third OWI. A little after 2 am, officers observed 38-year-old Bryant Welch of 2nd Avenue peel out of the L&M Mighty Shop parking lot, heading eastbound on Burlington Street without his headlights on. Officers stopped Welch at Summit and Court Streets, and ordered him out of his 2006 Chevrolet hatchback. He allegedly showed signs of impairment, including bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and a strong odor of ingested alcohol. An open container of alcohol was reportedly found in his car.
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Domestic Assault
The Washington Police Department responded to a call for a possible domestic dispute after a neighbor heard someone yelling for help at the 1615 N 6th St apartment complex on August 19th. An intoxicated male was spotted leaving the apartment and was initially detained by the Washington Police Department for public intoxication before being connected with the incident at the apartment complex.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Police seek assistance in convenience store robbery investigation
Iowa City Police are looking for your help in the early Tuesday morning robbery of a Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard. Witnesses say at 1:12 am a suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not show a gun. The suspect then fled the store with...
