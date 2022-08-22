ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt

The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Cold Case: The Murder Of Frederick Wilson

On April 22, 2008, Frederick Wilson and his girlfriend were at home in western Tulsa County when two masked men burst into their house, robbed them, tied them up, and then shot and killed Wilson. More than 14 years later his killers have still never been found. That's why we're...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Car

Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Threatening Woman At Her Home

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of threatening a woman outside of her home. Brandon Post has already been to prison for breaking into her house years ago, police said. Police said Post was caught on the 70-year-old victim's video doorbell, knocking and telling her to come outside. They said...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa woman arrested for kidnapping, bank robbery

A 25-year-old woman is now behind bars, accused of kidnapping and robbery, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Alexandra Silva was arrested months after police arrested her alleged partner in crime, Steven Yanez, back in February for a robbery police said the two committed together. Court records indicated that...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sand Springs police trying to find alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department says they are searching for a suspect that stole all the contents from the compartments of a truck. This incident occurred on August 19 between 2:30 and 3 a.m. He is believed to have been seen in the are of 65th...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest serial fraud suspect again

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested Matthew Brahm after responding to a Tulsa Hills hotel call about fraud on August 24 around 4:30 a.m. The front desk clerk said the suspect used a stolen credit card to rent two rooms for the past two days, according to police.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigate After Teen Girl Shot Multiple Times

Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot a teenager several times Monday night near Admiral and Harvard. Tulsa Police said the 16-year-old girl was alive and sitting up in a chair inside the house when EMSA arrived. Officers said she is now at a nearby hospital in serious...
TULSA, OK

