Tulsa Man Receives Key To City For Protecting Bus Driver From Assault
A Tulsa man received a key to the city after protecting a bus driver from an assault. Gary Brooks was working near East Admiral and Mingo when he noticed a Tulsa Transit bus hit a pole on August 13. Brooks walked across the street to see if anyone needed help...
2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt
The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
Two arrested after Tulsa police helicopter spots suspicious activity in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people have been arrested by Tulsa police after the police's helicopter spotted the pair checking car door handles in a nearby neighborhood. Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, the Tulsa police helicopter spotted a car slowly driving around a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial.
Cold Case: The Murder Of Frederick Wilson
On April 22, 2008, Frederick Wilson and his girlfriend were at home in western Tulsa County when two masked men burst into their house, robbed them, tied them up, and then shot and killed Wilson. More than 14 years later his killers have still never been found. That's why we're...
TPD arrest woman after they say she stole and totaled a new car in midtown
TULSA, Okla. — A woman is in jail after Tulsa police say she stole a red Dodge Challenger and crashed out in midtown. Police say the woman stole the car from a neighborhood near 51st and Lewis around 11 p.m. Thursday night. Sergeant John Woods tells us friends of...
Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Car
Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Threatening Woman At Her Home
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of threatening a woman outside of her home. Brandon Post has already been to prison for breaking into her house years ago, police said. Police said Post was caught on the 70-year-old victim's video doorbell, knocking and telling her to come outside. They said...
Tulsa woman arrested for kidnapping, bank robbery
A 25-year-old woman is now behind bars, accused of kidnapping and robbery, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Alexandra Silva was arrested months after police arrested her alleged partner in crime, Steven Yanez, back in February for a robbery police said the two committed together. Court records indicated that...
Tulsa police looking to identify two people of interest from retail store theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify two people of interest from a beauty retail store theft. On Saturday, the man and woman seen in the photos entered a retail beauty store and were recognized by some employees in the store from a BOLO issued from another location.
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
Sand Springs police trying to find alleged thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department says they are searching for a suspect that stole all the contents from the compartments of a truck. This incident occurred on August 19 between 2:30 and 3 a.m. He is believed to have been seen in the are of 65th...
Authorities Respond To Double Shooting In Okmulgee County
Authorities are on the scene of a double shooting in Okmulgee County near North 248 Rd on Tuesday. A man and a woman with gunshot wounds were transported to Tulsa hospitals, deputies said. Deputies have expanded the crime scene and are investigating. This is a developing story.
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
Catoosa police trying to identify person who allegedly stole nearly $2,000 worth at store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Catoosa Police Department is seeking help concerning a person of interest who is suspected of stealing over $1,900 in merchandise from a local drug store. If anyone has information on this individual, it is asked that you contact Detective Dave Chism at 918-266-0910 or...
Residents Have Safety Concerns About Intersection Where Osage County Deputy Was Killed
News On 6 looked into how many crashes have happened at the intersection where Osage County Capt. Willy Hargraves was hit and killed on Aug. 19. The memorial for the captain at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18 is a reminder of the community’s loss.
Tulsa police arrest serial fraud suspect again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested Matthew Brahm after responding to a Tulsa Hills hotel call about fraud on August 24 around 4:30 a.m. The front desk clerk said the suspect used a stolen credit card to rent two rooms for the past two days, according to police.
Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
Tulsa Police Investigate After Teen Girl Shot Multiple Times
Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot a teenager several times Monday night near Admiral and Harvard. Tulsa Police said the 16-year-old girl was alive and sitting up in a chair inside the house when EMSA arrived. Officers said she is now at a nearby hospital in serious...
