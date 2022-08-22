ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Fashion show party coming to Rocky Mount

By Ryan Harper
 3 days ago

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to showcase how fashion-forward you are.

On September 24 starting at 4 pm, the Lukewarm and Fly Multi Fashion Show is happening at North Carolina Wesleyan College’s Dunn Center Garner Lobby.

This free fashion show is also a fundraiser party for the homeless, so donations will be appreciated. The event lasts from 4-11 pm with the red carpet pre-show lasting from 4-6 pm with the main event starting from 6-11 pm.

The event will also have free beer, wine, tea and lemonade. Local vendors will also be selling food items. There will also be live performances.

The event will be located at 3400 N Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount. To RSVP for the event, click here.

