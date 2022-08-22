Read full article on original website
Here's How Much Recent Rain Has Actually Helped Texas' Drought
Parts of the state have been under "exceptional" drought conditions.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
The North Texas floods as they happened | Dallas News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Many in North Texas are still recovering from historic flooding. Here’s what our cameras captured throughout Monday. via IFTTT.
How much rain did North Texas see from Sunday to Tuesday morning?
Rain sure was present in North Texas after being absent for quite some time from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday and it caused flooding region-wide.
Flood victim recalls when her Dallas apartment began to fill with water
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - After the historic flooding that swept through North Texas, one woman in Dallas shared her story after being trapped in her apartment when the water came rushing in. "Let's go in I guess," said Lydia Umlauf. "Oh my goodness it smells so bad," Umlauf said as she walked CBS 11 into her front door. "Okay, so basically I was in my bed over there, not sleeping I was reading actually. I finished some scrambled eggs you can see it in the pan over there. That's untouched because the water line came up to here."She had several inches of water...
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
DALLAS (AP) — Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses. “The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The official National Weather Service record station at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reported 9.19 inches (23 centimeters) of rain in the 24 hours ending at 2 p.m. Monday. That ranked second for the top 10 most rain over 24 hours in Dallas on record. The most was 9.57 inches (24.3 centimeters) that fell Sept. 4-5, 1932. “We’ve been in drought conditions, so the ground soaked up a lot of it but when you get that much rain over that short a period of time, it’s certainly going to cause flooding, and that’s what we saw, definitely in the urban areas here,” Huckaby said.
More than a foot of rain in Dallas area, major flooding ongoing
A train of rain has been drenching North Texas since Sunday night, resulting in more than 12" of rain in 12 hours on the east side of Dallas.
fox5ny.com
Incredible scenes of survival: Watch as 15-inches of rain leaves Dallas-Fort Worth underwater
DALLAS - Drivers swam from their vans, news reporters saved a woman from her sinking car, and taillights seem underwater in the middle of an intersection. These were just a few of the scenes that played out Monday after storms dropped over a foot of water on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Neighbors Fight for Trash Collection Returned to Alley
Residents in the Perry Heights neighborhood in Dallas are fighting to return trash collection to their alley. Sanitation officials recently proposed a citywide reduction of alley collection and Perry Heights is among the places where it happened. The century-old Perry Heights neighborhood has older homes where many residents still have...
KHOU
Storms lead to record flooding in Dallas; tornado rips through town near Tyler
Heavy rain flooded areas in Dallas on Monday (August 22) submerging roads and entire neighborhoods. A confirmed tornado tore through a town near Tyler, Texas.
PHOTOS: Storms bring several inches of rain and severe flooding to North Texas
DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
Dallas Observer
On the Bright Side, Dallas' Flash Floods Put a 'Dent' Into The Drought
After months of dealing with a devastating drought, heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday absolutely drenched the Dallas area. Storms led to flooded highways, businesses and homes, leading to widespread property damage and scores of flight delays and cancellations. Texas has endured several significant weather events over the past couple...
Expect more rain over the next 7 days in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's official, with Tuesday's rain showers Dallas-Fort Worth has set the record for the wettest August since records began back in 1899, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
'Very grateful' siblings recall being saved from floodwater in Southeast Dallas
DALLAS - Two children stranded in Monday’s flooding talked about their experience and how a passing school bus came to their rescue. The kids were rescued after a Dallas ISD school bus driver and bus monitor spotted them in fast-moving water and used seatbelts from the bus to pull the siblings to safety.
Heavy rains cause historic, deadly flooding in Texas leading to high-water rescues
HOUSTON — While the rain hasn’t caused too much of a problem here in Houston, it’s a different story for the rest of the state. Gov. Greg Abbott canceled his visit to Spring Tuesday to address the flash flooding in Dallas. An emergency response briefing is set...
KTEN.com
Abbott declares severe weather emergency in 23 Texas counties
(CNN) -- Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to the Dallas-Forth Worth area between Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Forth Worth Airport over a 24-hour period that began Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott visited North...
insideedition.com
Texas Woman Loses Nearly Everything After Heavy Rain Floods Her Apartment
A Texas woman lost almost everything after heavy rain flooded her new apartment. Brittany Taylor's beautiful new loft apartment in downtown Dallas started to fill up with water due to a torrential downpour. As the water poured in, she documented every second of the disaster. Precious family photos, her laptop computer and her belongings she had not yet unpacked were all ruined. Taylor also found her car floating down the street.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
themonitor.net
Widespread rain causes flooding, closures, outages
First responders placed barricades near the Pritchett Road and Jess Hinton roads in Seven Points following the significant rainfall Aug. 22. The First Monday arbors were completely under water as a result of the downpour Aug 22. Courtesy Photo. Roadways across the area were overrun with water. Some roads became...
Texas floods: Photos, videos capture heavy Dallas rainfall, floodwaters
DALLAS — Heavy rain pummeled Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding areas on Monday, flooding streets and killing at least one person, officials said. The National Weather Service said 9.19 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in just 24 hours – the second highest amount ever recorded there, according to The Associated Press.
