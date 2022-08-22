Read full article on original website
Dept. of Health invites La. citizens to free virtual meeting on opioid epidemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent estimates indicate that three million U.S. citizens have had or currently suffer from opioid use disorder (OUD). Sadly, the impact of the nation’s opioid epidemic continues to upset communities across Louisiana. This is why the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is hosting...
Jeweler expected to refund service members, AG Landry says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover over $34 million for service members who have been deceived by a national jeweler. Landry said the jewelry company, Harris Jewelry, lured active-duty members into a scheme that tricked them into receiving high-interest, low-quality jewelry, which placed them in debt.
Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way local hospitals are compensated when they provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave...
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
La. officials reporting 2,300 new COVID cases, 21 deaths
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), since Monday (August 22), a total of 2,300 new coronavirus cases and 21 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the state. LDH adds that of the new virus cases, 471 required hospitalization, with 20 people on...
La. Board of Regents: New policy expands college admission pathways
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Board of Regents has updated its policy to expand college admission pathways for students seeking higher education. “This policy expansion provides more opportunities for students to enter and complete college at every level without lowering standards,” said Regents Chair Collis Temple, III. “Increased prosperity happens when we ensure every student has access to a credential of value, no matter what their aspiration because the jobs of today and tomorrow require more than just a high school diploma.”
LDH: 1st case of West Nile in Acadiana since 2018
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting the first human case of the potentially deadly neuroinvasive West Nile disease in Acadiana since 2018. Louisiana has reported two deaths and 14 cases of the disease to date in 2022, according to LDH officials. There are...
Louisiana’s favorite ice cream flavor, best places to find it in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On an uncomfortably hot summer’s day, few things are more refreshing than a cool dessert. For many, ice cream hits the spot. In fact, one statistic indicates that Americans consume an average of 1.6 gallons of ice cream annually, which amounts to just over 23 pounds per person.
Sheriff in Louisiana credits hospital for saving his life after “Widow Maker” heart attack
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is recovering after a health scare over the weekend. On Tuesday, the sheriff provided an update on his condition from the Thibodaux Hospital and Health Center. Sheriff Webre said that on “Sunday evening I unexpectedly developed chest pains and was...
Thursday Morning: Heavy rain with potential flooding today
Today: More rain is expected today. It will likely start a little later today with isolated showers & thunderstorms in the morning with rain coverage becoming widespread in the early afternoon. Some heavy downpours are possible with storm system. There is a SLIGHT (2/4) RISK for flooding in isolated areas. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has also been issued for the morning into the evening for Baton Rouge and areas north of Baton Rouge. Potential rainfall rates of 2-4 in/hr will likely lead to flood concerns in areas where the soil is very wet, which is most places in our region, given the rain over the last several days. Potential rainfall rates of 2-4 in/hr will lead to flood concerns in areas where the soil is very wet, which is most places in our region, given the rain over the last several days. Areas to watch for concern include Low-lying, flood-prone areas, urban areas, rivers, creeks and streams. Highs will be in the upper-80s. Overnight a few isolated showers are possible with lows in the mid-70s.
DOTD implementing alternating lane closures on LA 1
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – If you plan to use LA 1 in both directions starting on Friday, this story is for you. Louisiana Department of Transportation is going to be doing some work in the vicinity of the Intracoastal Bridge from Friday, August 26 to Saturday, September 10.
Small, local shelters ‘bursting at the seams’ with animals
ST. FRANCISVILLE/GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD)– BRProud’s Clear the Shelters event is this Saturday, Aug. 27. We aim to get cuties like Espresso the kitten out of kennels and into homes. The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society, a place running off of passion and love, says they are taking more...
Traffic Update: Exit ramp from I-10 West to College Drive now open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of 3 p.m., Wednesday (August 24) the exit ramp from I-10 West to College Drive is now open and congestion remains minimal. Earlier in the afternoon, DOTD said the exit ramp from I-10...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana arrests alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week.
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in St. Helena Parish
GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – The St Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Last Stop Mini Mart on Highway 10. Deputies arrived at the scene around 11:35 p.m. and found that five individuals had suffered injuries. Three of those people sustained gunshot wounds and were...
