lakecountyexam.com
Lake Health District Board, Aug 4, 2022
As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lake Health District Board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Lake County Hot Spot, Aug. 23, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Peter & the Starcatcher at the Alger This Week, BLM Aerial Herbicide Spraying, and Guardianship Program to Come to Lake County.
KCSO Makes Marijuana Bust In Beatty Area
Tuesday August 23, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies served search warrants on two illegal marijuana grow locations in the area of Yainax Dr and Pinina Circle north of Beatty, OR. Deputies oversaw the destruction of both grow locations. Both locations had a combined total in excess of 1400...
Collins makes largest timberland purchase in company history
Collins has announced a major acquisition of forestland in northeastern California, which will benefit multiple locations, including Lakeview. On Thursday, Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierra’s, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
Local credit unions intend to merge
The boards of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union and Klamath Public Employees Federal Credit Union have recently voted on resolutions of intent to merge. “Credit Unions are member owned cooperatives, and we exist to serve our members. Joining forces is a step forward for our members and our region. As the only two financial institutions headquartered in Klamath County, this strategic partnership will allow us to better serve the needs of the Klamath Basin and surrounding area,” said Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest FCU. “Our two Credit Unions already enjoy a cooperative relationship and a common culture, wholeheartedly embracing the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had seven admissions and 45 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Aug. 16 – Monday, Aug. 22. There were eight total outpatients in OB and surgery, and one birth. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
Obituary: Michael Edward Wickman
Michael Edward Wickman, 81, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Bend. He was born on Feb. 6, 1941, in Bellingham, Wash. to Edward and Marilyn (Kress) Wickman. He was raised in Washington and was a long-time resident of Lakeview, since moving here in 1978.
