Washington Examiner
Youngkin criticizes proposed removal of Washington in Virginia schools
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin , a Republican, criticized proposals from the Virginia Department of Education to remove references to George Washington as the “father of our country” in state schools, underscoring the need to “tell our history accurately.”. The proposed changes were part of the state’s curriculum...
Opinion: 'I'm just a Black girl that got caught up': Five years after the deadly violence in Charlottesville
On a Saturday afternoon, August 12, 2017, Tadrint "Tay" Washington's life changed forever. In the wrong place at the wrong time, Washington has spent the last five years recovering both physically and mentally from the trauma of that afternoon. Here, she discusses her desire to help victims of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome and of high domestic terrorism incidents.
