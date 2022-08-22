California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 2, Division 1, Chapter 5.2 provides the Grant Information Act of 1999, which is contained in Section 8333 to 8334.1. Chapter 5.2 was added in 1999 by Chapter 405. Section 833 names the act, and requires all state agencies to implement this act in a manner that is consistent with the statewide strategy for electronic commerce as established by the Department of Information Technology.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO