California Grant Information Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 2, Division 1, Chapter 5.2 provides the Grant Information Act of 1999, which is contained in Section 8333 to 8334.1. Chapter 5.2 was added in 1999 by Chapter 405. Section 833 names the act, and requires all state agencies to implement this act in a manner that is consistent with the statewide strategy for electronic commerce as established by the Department of Information Technology.
Gov. Newsom Announces $694 Million for New Project Homekey Housing Units
During a visit to Los Angeles on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that $694 million would be given to 35 Project Homekey projects across the state, amounting to around 2,500 new units for people in need. However, this latest award of funds also renews opposition against Project Roomkey/Homekey. Since 2020,...
California Urban Heavy Rescue Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 2, Division 1, Chapter 7, Article 4.5 provides the Urban Heavy Rescue Act, which is contained in Section 8584 to 8584.1. Article 4.5 was added in 1988 by Chapter 1206. Section 8584 names the act. Section 8584.1 provides that it...
California Trial Court Delay Reduction Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 8, Chapter 2, Article 5 provides the Trial Court Delay Reduction Act, which is contained in Sections 68600 to 68620. Article 5 was added in 1990 by Chapter 1232. Section 68600 names the act. Section 68603 requires the Judicial Council...
Newsom Leads Dahle 52% to 25% in Gubernatorial Race in New UC Berkeley IGS Poll
According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) poll released on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom currently has a commanding 2-to-1 lead over Republican challenger Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) in the Gubernatorial race. The IGS poll, the first major poll of the race, found that 52% of Californians would...
‘Don’t Move to Texas’ Billboards in SF, LA Draw Continued Controversy
Controversy over billboards placed in San Francisco and Los Angeles urging people not to move to Texas continued this week, with the billboards adding to the growing clash between California and Texas. Last week, billboards featuring the words “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde” went up in Los Angeles and...
