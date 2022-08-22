Betsy Johnson has loomed large all year in the race to be Oregon’s next governor. Now, she’s officially a candidate. State elections officials announced Thursday that Johnson had submitted far more than the 23,744 signatures needed to appear on the November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate. She’ll face Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan, in a three-way race that has attracted national attention both for its political dynamics and the fact it features three female candidates.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO