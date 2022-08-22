ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

klcc.org

Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot

Betsy Johnson has loomed large all year in the race to be Oregon’s next governor. Now, she’s officially a candidate. State elections officials announced Thursday that Johnson had submitted far more than the 23,744 signatures needed to appear on the November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate. She’ll face Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan, in a three-way race that has attracted national attention both for its political dynamics and the fact it features three female candidates.
klcc.org

Some Oregon students say Biden’s loan forgiveness doesn’t go far enough

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a one-time cancellation of a portion of federal student loan debt. The new policy erases up to $20,000 for people who went to college on Pell Grants and $10,000 for those who didn’t — only if they’re making less than $125,000 per year.
klcc.org

Black community leaders discuss white nationalism in Southern Oregon

Members of the Urban League of Portland came to Southern Oregon University to hear how people of color feel living and working in the Rogue Valley. Panelists discussed the ongoing trauma of Aidan Ellison’s death, a 19-year-old Black teenager who was shot in Ashland in 2020 by a white man. They said that murder showed even a progressive town like Ashland isn’t immune to racial violence.
ASHLAND, OR
klcc.org

Fired DOC employee claims retaliatory actions and discrimination by administrators

A former state corrections official says she was fired for opposing unethical practices by her administrators at the Oregon Department of Corrections. Nathaline Frener joined DOC as an assistant director in 2019 after heading Lane County’s youth services department. But on July 29, 2022, DOC director Colette Peters fired Frener through a termination letter, saying she was taking the division’s leadership “in a new direction.”
OREGON STATE

