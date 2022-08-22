ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande Goes Makeup-Free & Shows Off Her Natural Curly Hair In New Video

By Sabrina Picou
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande, 29, put her best fresh face forward on Instagram on August 21. The singer and actress revealed that in addition to her fragrances, she has now launched a beauty line specifically for the body. And to promote the new line, Ariana went makeup-free and sported her naturally curly hair in the Instagram Reel shown below.

Her fans went absolutely nuts for her natural locks, as she rarely is spotted without her long sleek ponytail. They loved her casual look so much that the fans took to the comments section to rave about her glowing bare-face look. One user wrote, “Woww you look so beautiful!!!”, while another said, “Your haaaaiiir! love this!!” And we couldn’t agree more!

Ari captioned the post, “after seven+ years of creating fragrances, i’m beyond excited to announce that today we have finally launched our very first full body collection !!!!!” She went on to add that the collection includes a body scrub soufflé (Ariana’s favorite), a body oil (her other fav), a hand and body cream, and a deluxe travel-sized version of the fragrance. The R.E.M. Beauty founder also boasted that her products are “clean, vegan, sustainably sourced, beautiful ingredients ie: coconut oil, shea butter, argan oil and lots of love.”

Ariana Grande has launched a body collection at Ulta Beauty. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

This body collection is an expansion of her beauty line, R.E.M. Beauty, which first launched in Ulta Beauty stores back in April. All of the lush body products are scented with her God Is A Woman fragrance. Ariana first launched the signature scent last summer, and chose to name it after her 2018 hit song. The two-time Grammy winner has followed in the footsteps of many other popstars who have also launched their own beauty line including, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez.

But of course, Ari is making her beauty line unique in her own way by having her products have her soft and playful scent. Her retail partner, Ulta Beauty, also couldn’t agree more. They commented on her post, “So excited for this! Our bath time will never be the same!” Now there is something to look forward to at bath time.

Some of Ariana’s other products in her R.E.M. Beauty collection include an eyeshadow palette, cheek and lipstick, an eyeliner marker, and highlighter. It looks like Ari is offering her fans products to put their best face – and now bodies forward!

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

