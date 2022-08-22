ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

DEVELOPING STORY: Power outage affecting thousands of Wilmington customers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in portions of Wilmington this afternoon. Outage reports starting coming in just after 1pm Wednesday afternoon. The outage covers a portion North and South 3rd Sts. in downtown Wilmington, a portion of Market St. between the downtown...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pender County, NC
WITN

25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
KINSTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say

Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
HAVELOCK, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Salesmen on Hoverboards Visit Lake, East End

While some door-to-door salesmen might have unusual transportation, apparently their pitch is legitimate. Residents of the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood community, Buckhead and Lake Waccamaw are reporting that representatives of Hawx Pest Control of Wilmington are zooming through the east end on hoverboards. In at least one instance, the salesmen were chased off by the homeowner’s dogs.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Containment#Juniper#Lightning Strike#The Juniper Road Two Fire#The N C Forest Service
WNCT

Suspect, victim in Surf City homicide identified

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was […]
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Calabash found dead

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for since Friday has been found dead. 33-year-old Candice Amber Diaz had last been seen on Friday around 7:30 pm in the area of Ash Place in Calabash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
CALABASH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
usatales.com

10 Amazing Things To Do In Carolina Beach

If you are visiting Carolina Beach and wondering about the things to do in Carolina Beach, then here are some exciting and amazing things that you can do. These activities can be done by all kinds of people, indoors and outdoor. You can take historical, recreational walks in historic Fort Fisher or get acquainted with the gorgeous Carolina Beach attractions. There are many fun things to do in Carolina Beach, so decide your own pace and select some of the best activities according to your interest.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WITN

Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Surf City officials hold news conference on last night's homicide

Here's a look at this week's high school football games. Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault. Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault. Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Woman found dead...
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Four-legged Surf City attraction making waves

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) –When Ziva isn’t basking in the sun or running on the beach, she’s surfing, the four-legged pooch is making waves after videos of her at Surf City Beach have gone viral on social media. Ziva is a four-year-old golden retriever who loves the...
SURF CITY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting

At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
WHITEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy