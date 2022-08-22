Read full article on original website
WECT
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
WECT
FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
WECT
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
DEVELOPING STORY: Power outage affecting thousands of Wilmington customers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in portions of Wilmington this afternoon. Outage reports starting coming in just after 1pm Wednesday afternoon. The outage covers a portion North and South 3rd Sts. in downtown Wilmington, a portion of Market St. between the downtown...
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
foxwilmington.com
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say
Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
columbuscountynews.com
Salesmen on Hoverboards Visit Lake, East End
While some door-to-door salesmen might have unusual transportation, apparently their pitch is legitimate. Residents of the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood community, Buckhead and Lake Waccamaw are reporting that representatives of Hawx Pest Control of Wilmington are zooming through the east end on hoverboards. In at least one instance, the salesmen were chased off by the homeowner’s dogs.
Suspect, victim in Surf City homicide identified
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was […]
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
whqr.org
Hurricanes, fish, and military activity: Answering questions about offshore wind energy
Let’s start with timeline and scale: the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area project just leased earlier this year, so the earliest turbines could be in the water would be between 2028 and 2030. As for size, it’ll probably be around 60 to 80 turbines. That’s according to Karly...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Calabash found dead
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for since Friday has been found dead. 33-year-old Candice Amber Diaz had last been seen on Friday around 7:30 pm in the area of Ash Place in Calabash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
WECT
UPDATE: Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City police are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. The SCPD released the pictures below of the person it is seeking. A news release says the suspect is connected to a death investigation. Surf City police were conducting a death...
usatales.com
10 Amazing Things To Do In Carolina Beach
If you are visiting Carolina Beach and wondering about the things to do in Carolina Beach, then here are some exciting and amazing things that you can do. These activities can be done by all kinds of people, indoors and outdoor. You can take historical, recreational walks in historic Fort Fisher or get acquainted with the gorgeous Carolina Beach attractions. There are many fun things to do in Carolina Beach, so decide your own pace and select some of the best activities according to your interest.
WITN
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
WECT
Surf City officials hold news conference on last night's homicide
Here's a look at this week's high school football games. Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault. Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault. Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Woman found dead...
borderbelt.org
Alcohol is on the ballot in this rural NC county, where tourism meets conservative values
When Casey Shumaker and her husband moved from Florida to Bladen County two years ago to take over a small grocery store, she was shocked to learn that her new community of Ammon was “dry” – no alcohol sales allowed. Now the business, K&C Store & Grill,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing woman. 33-year-old Candice Amber Diaz was last seen on Friday around 7:30 pm in the area of Ash Place in Calabash, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Diaz has hazel...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Four-legged Surf City attraction making waves
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) –When Ziva isn’t basking in the sun or running on the beach, she’s surfing, the four-legged pooch is making waves after videos of her at Surf City Beach have gone viral on social media. Ziva is a four-year-old golden retriever who loves the...
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting
At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
