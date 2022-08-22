Read full article on original website
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Muskegon breaks ground on $120 million development project
The project is the product of an $120 investment in Muskegon's lakeshore and represents what the city says is a "new era" of lakeshore development.
Part condos and part eyesore, Shaw-Walker up for sale
A crumbling 702,420-square-foot piece of furniture industry history is up for sale in Muskegon.
Hotel of tiny homes coming to Muskegon’s Lakeside district following commission approval
MUSKEGON, MI -- Anyone who has wondered what it’s like to live in a tiny house can find out firsthand at a new “hotel” that’s coming to Muskegon. The Tiny Digs village of 10 tiny homes will be set up in the city’s Lakeside district for use as short-term lodging.
Original West Michigan highway gets new life
A former highway along the coast of Lake Michigan will have a tribute to its historical significance. The Ottawa County Department of Strategic Impact teamed up with Holland-based historian Blaine Knoll to commemorate the West Michigan Pike, a highway that previously ran from Michigan City, Indiana, to Mackinaw City, Michigan.
‘Sky-breaking’ planned for residential tower bringing high-end apartments, condos to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction is kicking off on a 16-story residential tower at Studio Park — an apartment, retail and entertainment development in downtown Grand Rapids — containing 165 market rate apartments and 27 condominiums expected to start at roughly $500,000. The tower, being built on...
Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
Drone field, band shell, sports courts among proposed plans for former airport near Holland
PARK TOWNSHIP, MI – A splashpad, veterans’ memorial, drone and RC field, amphitheater, band shell and sports courts are among a host of potential improvements taking shape in the latest plans for the former Park Township Airport property. The preliminary cost estimates for the latest site concept total...
Grand Rapids area veterans group finds a new home
Hero's Corner held their first meeting in April at Marge's Donut Den in Wyoming. Since then, the drop-in center for veterans has found a place to call their own.
Beach-cleaning robots? Muskegon's got them
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tens of millions of people depend upon the water that comes from right here in our backyard. Yet, all of that's under threat from a growing plastic problem. Studies show up to 22-million pounds of plastic enters the Great Lakes basin annually. A one-of-a-kind partnership to...
Thousands expected at Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI - The Burning Foot Beer Festival is returning to the shores of Lake Michigan this weekend, celebrating beer, art and music. Thousands are expected at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the seventh annual festival that kicks off at 3 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m.
1 Person Injured In A Motor vehicle Accident In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that injured a motorcyclist Thursday evening. The motorcyclist was heading down on Plainfield Avenue, M-44, connecting ramp to I96.
How Old Are The Rollercoasters At Michigan’s Adventure In Muskegon
While summer is winding down, you've still got time to check some of those items off of the summer bucket list, and for some of us that means a trip to Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon. Now we know that for those who consider themselves true 'Rollercoaster Afficiandos' the holy grail...
73-Year-Old Woman Rescued After A Fiery Rollover Crash In Muskegon County (Muskegon County, MI)
Michigan State Police Trooper responded to a fiery rollover crash that pinned a driver in Muskegon county. The crash happened on W. River Road east of Horton Road in Muskegon County just before 1 p.m.
Crash survivors to address Kent Co. board, urging auto reform ‘fix’
Auto crash survivors, along with their families and care providers, plan to address the Kent County Board of Commissioners Thursday in an effort to amend the 2019 Auto Insurance Reform Act.
Water taxi, beach retail chalets, train service among Muskegon’s 5-year goals
MUSKEGON, MI – Developing water taxi or some other transit service between the beach and downtown, assisting minority-owned businesses, improving housing of all types and placing retail chalets at Pere Marquette are among the goals for the city of Muskegon adopted by the city commission. The five-year goals were...
Grand Day Grand Rapids! Week 1 schedules, links
The 2022 Michigan High School football season kicks off with Week 1 games tonight, Friday and Saturday. Please scroll below to see the games and keep on scrolling to link up to coverage from the past month.
‘I can’t express how wonderful this is’: eBay discovery leads to huge donation for West MI school
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As staff prepared to bring kids back to Fruitport Community Schools, an unfortunate discovery was made inside a storage unit where classroom supplies were being kept — mice had chewed through the carpets. As if that wasn't bad enough, dozens of tables had taken a beating through exposure to the elements, having been in storage for more than two years.
Muskegon Heights has one working fire truck
Right now, Muskegon Heights only has one fire truck capable of fighting fires.
Plan for apartments, townhouses at key Midtown Muskegon property moves forward
MUSKEGON, MI – Redevelopment is moving forward for a key piece of property in Muskegon’s Midtown district adjacent to downtown. A purchase agreement for the former Catholic Charities property at 1095 Third Street was approved Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the Muskegon City Commission. The purchaser, Suburban Property of...
Big Joe @ Holland’s B2 Outlet Store Grand Opening
Come hang out with Big Joe from the Big Joe & Laura Morning Show for a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card for the Grand Opening of the B2 Outlet Store located at 710 Chicago Drive in Holland!. We are out here from 12 - 2 pm so...
