ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
grmag.com

Original West Michigan highway gets new life

A former highway along the coast of Lake Michigan will have a tribute to its historical significance. The Ottawa County Department of Strategic Impact teamed up with Holland-based historian Blaine Knoll to commemorate the West Michigan Pike, a highway that previously ran from Michigan City, Indiana, to Mackinaw City, Michigan.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Muskegon, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
Muskegon, MI
Business
City
Muskegon, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids

WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
WYOMING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Beach-cleaning robots? Muskegon's got them

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tens of millions of people depend upon the water that comes from right here in our backyard. Yet, all of that's under threat from a growing plastic problem. Studies show up to 22-million pounds of plastic enters the Great Lakes basin annually. A one-of-a-kind partnership to...
MUSKEGON, MI
97.9 WGRD

How Old Are The Rollercoasters At Michigan’s Adventure In Muskegon

While summer is winding down, you've still got time to check some of those items off of the summer bucket list, and for some of us that means a trip to Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon. Now we know that for those who consider themselves true 'Rollercoaster Afficiandos' the holy grail...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
13 ON YOUR SIDE

‘I can’t express how wonderful this is’: eBay discovery leads to huge donation for West MI school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As staff prepared to bring kids back to Fruitport Community Schools, an unfortunate discovery was made inside a storage unit where classroom supplies were being kept — mice had chewed through the carpets. As if that wasn't bad enough, dozens of tables had taken a beating through exposure to the elements, having been in storage for more than two years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mix957gr.com

Big Joe @ Holland’s B2 Outlet Store Grand Opening

Come hang out with Big Joe from the Big Joe & Laura Morning Show for a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card for the Grand Opening of the B2 Outlet Store located at 710 Chicago Drive in Holland!. We are out here from 12 - 2 pm so...
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy