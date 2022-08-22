Washington’s Top 50 high school football teams in 2022: By No. 34 Woodinville's lofty standard, it might be a slump - but it won't last for long

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school teams in Washington ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Woodinville Falcons of the 4A KingCo Athletic Conference - the No. 34 team in our countdown:

2021 IN REVIEW

6-4 in 4A KingCo (third place); lost to Kentwood in Class 4A district round.

COACH’S RESUMÉ

Wayne Maxwell, 19th season.

Overall record: 139-57.

Coordinators (base scheme): Offense – Mike Pluschke (spread). Defense – Wayne Maxwell (4-3).

NOTABLE DEPARTURES

DL Oliver Bragg

WR Max Finney

OL Carson Giles

TE Bo Graham

RB Henry Nichols

LB/DB Nick Owens

LB Gavin Thorsen

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense – 3. Defense – 6.

TOP PLAYERS

WR Carson Ackermann, 6-2, 190, sr.

LB Ryan Bowles, 6-2, 200, sr.

DL Trenton Dinger, 6-5, 245, sr.

OL Ty Jarvis, 6-2, 210, sr.

RB/DL Ivori Keo, 6-0, 205, sr.

DB Jake Krivoshein, 6-0, 185, sr.

OL Llyeton Pilukas, 6-4, 230, sr.

OL Pryce Roberts, 6-5, 280, sr.

RB Chase Rudin, 5-8, 180, jr.

DB Cash Sanders, 5-11, 170, sr.

RB John Smith, 6-2, 190, sr.

THREE TO SEE

Ivori Keo, defensive end

Downhill-running athlete with great power, he is one of team's rare two-way players.

Pryce Roberts, left tackle



Son of ex-Seahawks tackle Ray Roberts is just coming into his own; next D1 lineman.

Cash Sanders, free safety



Maximum-effort defender always is in right spot, had team-leading four INTs last fall.

SEASON OUTLOOK

Even under what would consider a brief hiccup, the non-contending seasons bug Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell.

His Falcons had been on quite a run - five consecutive seasons (2015-19) with at least one Class 4A state playoff victory, including the past four campaigns with no fewer than 11 victories. They went to the state championship game in 2017, losing to Richland.

Once COVID-19 hit, the Falcons went into a mini-downturn - a 2-2 spring-of-2021 showing, followed by a 6-4 season last fall, losing to Kentwood in the district round of the postseason.

"Obviously, when the winning percentage isn't the same, it going to get to you," said Maxwell, one of the most reserved coaches around. "I have a belief we can win every single game we play."

Last fall, Maxwell said it was some of the sloppiest displays of unforced-error football he had ever seen from his program.

"Too many post-snap penalties, pre=snap penalties and mistakes like that," Maxwell said.

To underestimate Maxwell and the Falcons in 2022 would be foolish.

As in previous seasons, the offense will likely be carried by two running backs with completely different builds. Junior Chase Rudin is a smaller, shiftier runner who doesn't mind running inside. And senior Ivory Keo - also arguably the team's best pass rusher - will pounds defenses with his bigger frame with more of a straight-ahead approach.

The question mark is what will the offensive line looks like. As Maxwell proclaimed, "we have a nice run there for four years where we had some big boys up front."

This fall's group, led by left tackle Pryce Roberts, the son of ex-Seattle Seahawks tackle Ray Roberts, is collectively less brawny but more athletic.

"They should get out and move, and do some things in space," Maxwell said.

And there is hope this is the season when junior Tyler Jones breaks out under center as a dual threat with a rocket arm. He has fully recovered from a fractured leg, suffered a year ago, and has looked good this summer.

"We're going to take it real slow with him," Maxwell said.