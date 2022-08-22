Charles County's Williams displaying baseball prowess

Earlier this month Charles County resident Mark Williams Jr., a rising freshman at Bishop McNamara High School in Prince George’s County, continued to enhance his resume as a baseball player when he competed for USA Baseball in Cary, N.C.

Williams, an Indian Head resident who intends to play baseball and golf at McNamara over the next four years, bats and throws left-handed and has played for local showcase teams such as the Canes, Padres, Florida Heat and Braves National Team. Since he was 10, Williams has also received instruction from former major leaguers Gary Sheffield, Reggie Williams and Jerome “L.J.” Hoes, as well as St. Mary’s County native Doug Creek.