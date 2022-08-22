ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles County's Williams displaying baseball prowess

By By TED BLACK
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428Feu_0hR81H7T00

Earlier this month Charles County resident Mark Williams Jr., a rising freshman at Bishop McNamara High School in Prince George’s County, continued to enhance his resume as a baseball player when he competed for USA Baseball in Cary, N.C.

Williams, an Indian Head resident who intends to play baseball and golf at McNamara over the next four years, bats and throws left-handed and has played for local showcase teams such as the Canes, Padres, Florida Heat and Braves National Team. Since he was 10, Williams has also received instruction from former major leaguers Gary Sheffield, Reggie Williams and Jerome “L.J.” Hoes, as well as St. Mary’s County native Doug Creek.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Woman Missing In Laurel For More Than A Year

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they attempt to locate a 54-year-old woman with ties to Virginia and South Carolina who has been missing since last year. Martel McKinnie-Jordan was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2021, according to the Laurel Police Department, after her...
LAUREL, MD
WTOP

Why a new elementary school in Hyattsville is nicknamed ‘the Chia Pet School’

There’s something different about an elementary school opening Monday in Hyattsville, Maryland: A lot of it was built in another state and then shipped in. The Cherokee Lane Elementary School is nicknamed the “Chia Pet School” because it essentially popped up over the course of a weekend, said Joseph Howell, the senior project manager for Prince George’s County Public Schools.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Man shot to death in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince Geoges' County Thursday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Beech Place. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. First responders pronounced...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
County
Charles County, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Indian Head, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland announces trio of future non conference opponents, including longtime ACC foe

Maryland football announced some nonconference matchups on Wednesday. The Terps will even be playing a former ACC opponent in the future per a Maryland press release. Maryland will 1st be playing Towson in 2025, followed by James Madison in 2027, and then Wake Forest in 2030 (away) and 2031 (home). Maryland has dominated Wake Forest in the all-time series with a 43-18 record against the Demon Deacons. However, Wake Forest beat Maryland 34-10 the last time they played back in 2013.
Bay Net

Brandywine Woman Skeptical, Then Elated About $10,000 Scratch-Off Win

WALDORF, Md. – Carol Dyer of Brandywine is planning a mountain vacation, thanks to her $10,000 scratch-off win. Carol Dyer of Brandywine plays Maryland Lottery scratch-offs to relax but when she won $10,000, she was so excited it took days to settle down and realize she truly won a second-tier prize in the $100,000 Crossword 5th Edition game.
BRANDYWINE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Sheffield
Person
St. Mary
WJLA

14 Prince George's County police officers charged with misconduct, theft

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Thirteen current Prince George’s County police officers and one retired officer were charged Thursday with misconduct in office, along with felony and misdemeanor theft, relating to "concealing overlapping secondary employment shifts from the police department," according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Bowie State University scrambling to find on-campus housing for incoming students

BOWIE, Md. (7News) — First-year students are well into their orientation and returning students are moving back into their dorms at Bowie State University. The start of a new school year is just days away, but the school’s growing popularity has created a problem. They’re scrambling to find beds for everyone who wants to live on campus.
BOWIE, MD
fox5dc.com

Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
OXON HILL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Baseball#Prince George#Indian#Florida Heat#Braves National Team#St Mary S County
NBC Washington

Maryland Delegate Holding Town Hall on Road Maintenance in Prince George's

A Maryland state delegate is holding a town hall meeting Tuesday evening after a News4 report about tall grass along some areas of Route 210 in Prince George’s County. Last week, News4 reported grass was allowed to grow 3-feet tall and taller. Residents had complained to the state about the neglect for months.
Bay Net

Police Search For Driver Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Motorcyclist

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday morning. The victim is identified as 58-year-old Muhammad Salim of Washington, DC. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, officers responded...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WUSA9

1 dead, another injured in Hyattsville shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was shot to death and another was injured in Hyattsville Wednesday night, sparking an investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department. Police officers responded to University Boulevard East, nearby a McDonald's and 23rd Avenue, around 9:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting. At...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Eater

How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland

After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Royals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police searching for missing Great Mills man

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person: Walter J. English, 69y/o black male. Last seen: Foxchase in Great Mills, MD on 08/23/22 at 6:30 a.m.. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Walter English, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
WUSA9

Police find body during welfare check in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a body was found during a welfare check in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers arrived at a home in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for the welfare check. When they went inside the apartment, they found a man suffering from "trauma to the upper body."
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is Coming to MoCo

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is coming to 16248 Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
WASHINGTON, DC
Southern Maryland News

Southern Maryland News

La Plata, MD
843
Followers
681
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 100 years, Southern Maryland News has provided Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert with unprecedented coverage of local news, sports and politics.

 https://www.somdnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy