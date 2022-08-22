ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County

By Alejandra Yanez
 3 days ago

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today.

Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19

The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284.

The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

The county has also reported 287 probable reports based on antigen testing and four self-reports from at-home testing kits.

As of today, 83% of the Cameron County population six months and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County COVID-19 death toll climbs to 2,281

Of those, 99.99% has received at least one dose. In addition, 93.9% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose.

ValleyCentral

Weslaco announces Lighted Christmas Parade

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce announced preparation for its annual Christmas parade is underway. The chamber’s social post said the parade is set for Dec. 10. This year’s float theme is “Favorite Christmas Songs”. Registration will open on Sept. 16. For more information contact the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce at […]
WESLACO, TX
