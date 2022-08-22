Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
$1 million bond set for defendant charged with two counts of first-degree murder
CASPER, Wyo. — Luke Thomas Young, 26, heard three felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection to an Aug. 9 double homicide west of Casper. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen set bond at $1 million cash only in what Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache described as “a very cold-blooded first-degree murder case.”
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/25/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Sheriff’s office recommends two counts of first-degree murder for suspect in Natrona County double homicide
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have obtained enough information to recommend two counts of first-degree murder for 26-year-old Luke Thomas Young in connection to a double homicide in Natrona County, the agency said Thursday. The investigation began late Aug. 9 when investigators found...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/15/22–8/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 15 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/24/22–8/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/17/22–8/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 17 through Aug. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Fort Washakie, Arapahoe men sentenced for assault in separate cases
CASPER, Wyo. — A 31-year-old Fort Washakie man was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release last week for assault resulting in serious bodily injury, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release. Emilio Lee Wesaw was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 16, by...
BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Armed Suspect in West Casper
Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond. That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft at Casper business
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office released video and images from surveillance cameras capturing a theft on Monday, Aug. 22. The theft happened around 4:45 p.m. at a business located on the 2100 block of Southwest Wyoming Boulevard, according to a release. An employee told officials...
oilcity.news
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
oilcity.news
Suspect identified in shots call that led to pursuit and crash in west Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has identified a suspect they say eluded police after a vehicle pursuit and crash shortly after midnight Friday morning, according to an agency release. “Initial information given to [police] indicated that [33-year-old] Joshua Charles Crook had reportedly taken a female companion against...
oilcity.news
Pregnant woman killed in murder–suicide, Washakie County sheriff reports
CASPER, Wyo. — A pregnant 22-year-old woman died after she was shot four times in a Tuesday, Aug. 16 murder–suicide at 342 Highway 20 North, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office identified the young woman as Carlene D. Brown. The coroner determined that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes ordered to pay $700k
CASPER, Wyo. — A California was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, age 62, was also sentenced to six months...
Casper Man Arrested for Driving Drunk, Totaling Car in Casper
A Casper man was arrested for a DWUI on Saturday, after crashing into two separate cars. Cowboy State Daily first reported that Ben Johnson of Casper was driving home from work on Saturday night when he hit almost head-on by a Ford F-250. That's according to a Facebook post from...
Former Casper Drama Teacher Running for Natrona County School Board of Trustees Position
Michael Stedillie was a teacher at Kelly Walsh High School for decades. Any student who went through the KWHS drama department has nothing but fond memories of the man who could silence a room with just a single raised eyebrow. Mr. Stedillie, retired a handful of years ago from KWHS,...
oilcity.news
Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open
CASPER, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
cowboystatedaily.com
“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
oilcity.news
Vice Mayor Freel to leave council at end of August due to move out of the city
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Vice Mayor Steve Freel will be vacating his Ward III seat on the Casper City Council at the end of August. Freel made the announcement at the regular Visit Casper meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. Freel told Oil City he is following through on an opportunity...
oilcity.news
Economic report: Casper jobs increase, home prices up 13.6%, sales tax collections up 19.5%
CASPER, Wyo. — A new Casper Economic Indicators report from the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows jobs are up from summer 2021, home prices are continuing to climb and sales tax collections in Natrona County are up. The new August 2022 issue of the Casper Economic Indicators...
oilcity.news
Casper to form task force for new Metro Animal Shelter; band-aids planned until long-term fix identified
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council asked city staff to get started on forming a task force to find a long-term solution to inadequacies at the Metro Animal Shelter. Whether the solution is a renovation of the existing facility or a new building, a major question...
Comments / 0