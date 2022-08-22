ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

$1 million bond set for defendant charged with two counts of first-degree murder

CASPER, Wyo. — Luke Thomas Young, 26, heard three felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection to an Aug. 9 double homicide west of Casper. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen set bond at $1 million cash only in what Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache described as “a very cold-blooded first-degree murder case.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/25/22–8/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/15/22–8/22/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 15 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news

Fort Washakie, Arapahoe men sentenced for assault in separate cases

CASPER, Wyo. — A 31-year-old Fort Washakie man was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release last week for assault resulting in serious bodily injury, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release. Emilio Lee Wesaw was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 16, by...
FORT WASHAKIE, WY
K2 Radio

BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Armed Suspect in West Casper

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond. That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Sheriff's Office investigating theft at Casper business

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office released video and images from surveillance cameras capturing a theft on Monday, Aug. 22. The theft happened around 4:45 p.m. at a business located on the 2100 block of Southwest Wyoming Boulevard, according to a release. An employee told officials...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Suspect identified in shots call that led to pursuit and crash in west Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has identified a suspect they say eluded police after a vehicle pursuit and crash shortly after midnight Friday morning, according to an agency release. “Initial information given to [police] indicated that [33-year-old] Joshua Charles Crook had reportedly taken a female companion against...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming's General Election; voter registration open

CASPER, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

"Fat Jesus" Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
CASPER, WY

