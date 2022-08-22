ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘It’s a disgrace’: Sen. Hagerty sounds off on Inflation Reduction Act

By Chris O'Brien
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AcIsQ_0hR7zM0800

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Inflation continues to be a point of conversation around the country.

“I’ve got some real concerns about where inflation is headed right now,” Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) said.

This comes after Democrats in Washington passed the Inflation Reduction Act this month. The sweeping bill is set to try and tackle a number of things including climate change and affordable health care.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

“First, I’ll say this is a massive misnomer, this is not an inflation reduction act, this is an income reduction act,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee) said. “This is just a repackaging of the Green New Deal with many more taxes.”

The Green New Deal he referenced is a bill Democrats tried to pass in 2019 before it failed in the Senate. Hagerty went a step further in his criticism of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“It’s a disgrace, it’s something that we need to change,” Hagerty said. “As soon as Republicans take office after the November elections, we’re going to use the same tool that they did and reverse all of this.”

Lee took a different approach, referencing the state’s growth over the last year.

“We had the fastest-growing economy of any state in America, as reported by the Wall Street Journal just a few weeks ago,” Lee said. “So, we’re at a very unique spot in our state, and we’re very fortunate for that.”

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Tennessee had GDP growth of 8.6% from 2020 to 2021 , which was the highest in the country. It should be noted that this year, in the first quarter , the state saw a GDP loss of 1.2%—which is still better than the nation’s average loss of 1.6%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
City
Nashville, TN
The Week

What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?

At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrats#Tn#The Green New Deal#Senate#Republicans#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKRN News 2

Mom, daughter lead 14-year-olds on crime spree, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A mother, her adult daughter, and two 14-year-old boys are accused of taking part in a three-day crime spree. Lashuna Taylor, 41, and her daughter Abrianna Taylor, 19, are facing several charges, including aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police said the mother, daughter, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy