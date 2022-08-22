Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Hwy 19 Redwood Falls bridge closure begins Aug. 31 for concrete deck pour
A final scheduled closure for the Highway 19 bridge repair project in Redwood Falls begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, to allow crews to complete the second half of the concrete deck pour. Traffic will be temporarily detoured to County Road 17/Laser Avenue, County Road 25, River Road, and...
myklgr.com
City of Redwood Falls: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE REDWOOD FALLS CODE OF ORDINANCES § 5.52 PERTAINING TO TEMPORARY LIQUOR LICENSES
WHEREAS, On May 22, 2022 Minnesota Statutes § 340A.404 and § 340A.410, regulating temporary on-sale liquor licenses and temporary liquor licenses were amended;. WHEREAS, the City Council finds it appropriate and necessary to amend § 5.52 of the Redwood Falls City Code of Ordinances, regulating temporary liquor licenses, to make it consistent with the changes to Minnesota Statute and to require financial responsibility and insurance only for those temporary liquor licenses issued for use on City owned premises.
headlightherald.com
Blaze puts Lyon County’s fire departments to the test
A little less than four years ago, Quentin Brunsvold — just six months into his stint as Marshall’s fire chief — responded with his men to a jaw-dropping fire at the Southwest Coaches bus garage in Marshall. Little did he know at the time, that fire would serve as a learning tool.
myklgr.com
Friends of Fort Ridgely seeking interest in starting up again after COVID hiatus
An area historical society that shut down due to COVID several years ago is considering starting up again, and looking to see if there’s interest in the region. Randy Krzmarzick of rural Sleepy Eye, one of the organizers, stated The Friends of Fort Ridgely will hold a reorganization meeting on Tuesday, August 30. The gathering will be at the Upper Picnic Shelter at Fort Ridgely State Park beginning at 7 p.m. Past members are invited, along with anyone with an interest in the park and the historic site.
kduz.com
One Injured in McLeod Co Crash
An 18-year-old from Winsted was injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Lester Prairie Tuesday afternoon. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Wick was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the area of County Road 9 and...
myklgr.com
Teen hospitalized in Rochester following Watonwan County crash
A 16-year-old boy was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lewisville. The teen was driving a Nissan Versa that was westbound on the highway when it collided with a westbound semi east of Co Rd 117. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
willmarradio.com
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Rochester man arrested in local pickup theft case
A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a pickup theft in Windom. The truck was reported stolen from Windom Towing on Aug. 17 at 5:06 p.m. Later, it was spotted on an area road, carrying a large tool box matching the description of one that had been stolen from Barnett Pro Care of Windom, according to police.
marshallradio.net
Two people from Montevideo killed in crash near Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE (KMHL) – Two people from Montevideo were killed following a deadly crash on Highway 7 near Silver Lake Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wilmer Herrera, 25, of Montevideo was driving a Ford Fusion that crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an oncoming SUV. Herrera was killed in the crash. A passenger in his vehicle, Fanny Perez, 21, of Montevideo was also killed.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
myklgr.com
Alice Kvistad
Services for Alice Kvistad, 90, of Granite Falls will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Rock Haven Church in Granite Falls. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will take place at the Echo Cemetery in Echo, MN.
KIMT
Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison
MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
myklgr.com
Ruth Delores Kaseforth
Ruth Delores Kaseforth passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 21, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield at the age of 95 years. Visitation will be on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the Sturm Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. Service...
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
KEYC
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
MARSHALL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The young woman and mother at the center of an assault case that landed her attorney ex-husband in jail has now passed away from her injuries, according to her grandfather. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is booked into the Marshall County Jail for assaulting his...
myklgr.com
kdmanews.com
Montevideo Schools Welcomes in New Teachers
Montevideo Public Schools have gained a few new teachers for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. We’d like to highlight each one of them!. Huy Tran will be joining Montevideo as the Vocal Instructor for Grades 5-12. Tran received a Bachelors in Music and Secondary Education from the University of Minnesota-Morris, while completing his student teaching at Morris Area Schools and Willmar Senior High School.
