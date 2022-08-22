An area historical society that shut down due to COVID several years ago is considering starting up again, and looking to see if there’s interest in the region. Randy Krzmarzick of rural Sleepy Eye, one of the organizers, stated The Friends of Fort Ridgely will hold a reorganization meeting on Tuesday, August 30. The gathering will be at the Upper Picnic Shelter at Fort Ridgely State Park beginning at 7 p.m. Past members are invited, along with anyone with an interest in the park and the historic site.

SLEEPY EYE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO