Paulding-Putnam Electric Cooperative dontes funds

LIMA — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $1,000 to the Lima Symphony Orchestra to send local students to the Young People’s Concert as part of the cooperative’s Operation Round Up Program that donated $12,925 to 12 local charities and community projects.

About 80% of its members round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund charities and groups in their communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.

Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities. Groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply.

Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s Marketing and Communications Manager Samantha Kuhn at [email protected] or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round. If you want to participate by rounding up your monthly bill, call PPEC’s office at 800-686-2357. The average member’s annual donation is about $6.