Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Lexington
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a...
An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky
Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods. The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville has taken the lead in rescuing animals from eastern Kentucky and reached out to the Lexington branch to help the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
Date set for Lexington’s largest dog pool party
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Dogs who love water and playing with other furry friends have an upcoming event made just for them!. The seventh annual “Doggie Paddle”, hosted by the Lexington Humane Society, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on September 10 at the Woodland Park Center.
Lexington police investigate overnight stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday. The Lexington Police Department said they were called out to Elm Tree Lane at 3:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. Authorities confirmed that one victim was taken...
Ky. food pantry, recently devastated by fire, helping flood victims
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Central Kentucky food pantry, recently devastated by fire, is giving back to help flood victims. Garrard County Food Pantry is in a new location after that fire ripped through its old location last November. Police say a woman set fire to their building. The...
Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University football player is facing federal charges. Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested Wednesday. Kirkendoll is a sophomore transfer from the University of New Mexico. According to an indictment, he and another man robbed a postal worker in New Mexico back in January. A gun...
Man facing charges after assault in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after an incident at an apartment complex in Lexington. Police said it happened around 6:49 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on Dinsmore Drive. When police got to the scene, they found a victim who had been assaulted. That person was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Beshear breaks ground on latest expansion for Mountain Parkway
When finished, it will create 78 miles of four-lane highway from Winchester to Salyersville.
WATCH | Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest
WATCH | Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School. A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. WATCH | Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding. Updated: 8 hours...
Lexington man wanted on wanton endangerment of police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Joshua Riley. Riley is wanted in Lexington on wanton endangerment; fleeing and evading, and other traffic offenses.
Lexington police investigating Martha Court shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:26 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1500 block of Martha Court. According to the police, the victim of the shooting reported non-life-threatening injuries. There...
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
Lexington artist creates Medina Spirit sculpture at Old Friends Farm
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A Lexington Sculptor is taking a 100-year-old tree trunk and carving it into a memorial for the late embattled race horse, Medina Spirit. Lexington Sculptor is creating a piece out of an old tree. The sculpture will be a tribute to Medina Spirit. The sculptor is...
FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION AT INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 627 AND DANIEL DRIVE IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (August 23, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, Richmond, received a call just after 8:15 A.M. this morning of a two vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County, and responded to the scene. The...
Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington. Lexington police told us Wednesday that Mark Adkins was arrested on charges unrelated to the crash. Now, we have more details about that. Police say Mark Adkins was high when he and...
Bourbon bottling facility to open 2nd location in Lancaster
On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said that it will give $6.25 million towards the expansion project, as part of the state's $1.1 billion investment into the spirits industry.
Woodford County breaks ground on new high school
VERSAILLES, Ky. — For almost 60 years, Woodford County has had one high school in their community, and this week the school district started the groundbreaking for a new one. Since 1963, Woodford County High School has been the only high school in Versailles for students like junior Hannah...
Bomb threat at Franklin County High School, authorities investigating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat reported at Franklin County High School. The sheriff’s office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington police, and Franklin County first responders all helped secure the grounds and take protocols to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
