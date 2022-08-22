Read full article on original website
cbs17
Johnston County Schools Superintendent looks ahead to new school year
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — RALEIGH, N.C. — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS 17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead, and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor...
cbs17
Vending machine of overdose reversal drugs installed in Cumberland County Detention Center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new vending machine was installed inside of Cumberland County Detention Center loaded with hundreds of free Naloxone (Narcan) kits. “We know that Narcan is a lifesaving measure for people that are experiencing an overdose,” Dr. Jennifer Green, Cumberland County Public Health Director said.
cbs17
What to know: Some Triangle school districts increasing lunch prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches. This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year. In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers. Durham Public...
cbs17
Enfield mayor: ‘No regrets’ about bulldozing Confederate monument despite SBI probe
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The mayor of this Halifax County town says he has no regrets after his decision to bulldoze a Confederate monument in a town park led to an inquiry from the State Bureau of Investigation. Mayor Mondale Robinson told CBS 17 News on Tuesday that he...
cbs17
Orange County officials look at crisis diversion center for mental health patients
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s either jail or the emergency room. Right now, these are the only two options Orange County officials have when someone calls 911 during a mental health crisis. County leaders are hoping to model their potential crisis diversion center off a Wake County’s...
cbs17
Man convicted in 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury has convicted a man who was involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was convicted for illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a traffic stop.
cbs17
‘We don’t want to lose our life’; Families in Durham public housing call for more security as shootings continue
DURHAM, N.C. – Monday night’s deadly shooting in Durham is the second homicide at a public housing complex in the city in less than one week. According to Durham police, a man was shot and killed at Liberty Street Apartments off Liberty Street at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
cbs17
4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
cbs17
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
cbs17
UNC Health Rex closing a pediatric location in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A UNC Health Rex pediatric location in Raleigh will be closing at the end of August, officials confirmed. Officials said this is due to the “the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex.”. Officials...
cbs17
Man arrested, charged in Apex shooting: police
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police said they arrested a man Thursday after an ‘extensive investigation’ into a shooting in Apex. Roney Demitri Hyman shot a man Friday, Aug. 12 on the 100 block of Peace Haven Place, according to police. Officers said they were called to...
cbs17
Durham Public Schools Superintendent looks ahead to new school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS 17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead, and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor Liz Ortiz checked in with...
cbs17
Concerns over illegal dumping at Raleigh recycling centers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some online chatter about recycling or getting rid of goods has raised some concerns about the Jaycee Park Recycling Center in Raleigh. With cardboard boxes, plastic bags, and tons of plastic material, Raleigh residents can dump some of the items at the center, but some items don’t belong.
cbs17
Raleigh neighborhood pushes back against building plans
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh community is pushing back against plans for a taller mixed-use apartment complex in their neighborhood. Dozens of people came to a community meeting Wednesday night about a rezoning in Mordecai Village. The property owner of Mordecai on Clover apartments is requesting the area...
cbs17
Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
cbs17
Fallen Wake County deputy’s landlord charged with stealing guns, valuables
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A third person has been charged in relation to the case of a fallen Wake County deputy. This time, court documents show Andrew Culbreth, 56, faces a half dozen charges for taking items belonging to Ned Byrd after the deputy was killed. Real estate records...
cbs17
Rocky Mount Blood Nation gang leader sentenced to more than 27 years for drug conspiracy, Department of Justice says
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell drugs, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents, Terrence Brandon Mabry, 32, ran a...
cbs17
Wake Co. Schools focus on bus safety ahead of new school year
CARY, NC (WNCN)- The first day of school for traditional Wake County students is August 29. Thursday bus safety was the top priority for Wake County Schools. Annually, Wake County Bus Drivers go through a training that last for a few days. During this training they refresh over material they missed during the previous school year and take this opportunity to train new upcoming drivers.
cbs17
2 detained after shots fired at Cross Creek Mall, investigation ensues
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville is currently taped off along its food court, Belk store and parking lot outside after shell casings were found, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed. The crew on scene said the Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shots fired...
cbs17
Raleigh roads cleared after police respond to personal situation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 at Mile Marker 301 and Rock Quarry Road along the bridge have cleared after Raleigh police responded to what they considered a personal situation. Six police cruisers were seen responding to the personal situation and an officer told CBS 17 they were “dealing...
