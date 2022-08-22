Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Charles Pennington – Service – 08/29/22 at 1 p.m.
Charles Pennington of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation for Charles Pennington is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Jesse Donald McFall – Service 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.
Jesse Donald McFall of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 53. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the House of Praise Church of God in Desloge. Burial will be at the Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Jesse McFall is Saturday from 11 until...
mymoinfo.com
Frank Schneider Jr. – Service – 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.
Frank Schneider Jr. of Black died Wednesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in Viburnum. Burial will be at the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Frank Schneider Jr. is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in...
mymoinfo.com
Glenda Mary Miller – Service – 08/28/22 at 2 p.m.
Glenda Mary Miller of Leadwood died Tuesday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation for Glenda Miller is Saturday evening from 5 until 8 and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Verla Mae Harvey – Service 11am 8/29/22
Verla Mae Harvey of Potosi died Tuesday at the age of 93. The funeral service will be 11:00 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Verla Mae Harvey will be 5 to 8 Sunday and 9 to 11 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
mymoinfo.com
Lester Eugene Willhite – Service 8/25/22 At 11 A.M.
Lester Eugene Willhite of Sullivan died Monday at the age of 89. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 at Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba. Burial is at Old Dillard Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation for Lester Willhite is Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
mymoinfo.com
BBA Bikes & Lights Fundraiser Coming Up for Irondale Fire Protection District
(Irondale) A big fundraiser will be held in September for the Irondale Fire Protection District. It’s called BBA Bikes and Lights and is set for Saturday, September 17th. Tyler Barton is a captain with the department. He says everyone is invited to come and enjoy all the fun events...
mymoinfo.com
North County Hosts Farmington To Start Football Season on KREI
(Bonne Terre) Farmington had won seven straight against North County, until last year, when the Raiders football team reset the rivalry with a pair of wins over the Knights and a journey all the way to the Class Four state semifinals. North County went 12-2 on the season and beat Farmington by nearly 30 points per game in their two contests. North County lost some talent to the college ranks, but the Raiders return three starting offensive lineman and Jobe Smith, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 59 year old Richard D. Self, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a crash between a car and a pick up Tuesday night about 9:30 in St. Francois County. Records from the Highway Patrol indicate Self was driving east in the westbound lane of Highway K, just west of Hillsboro Road. A pick up, driven west on K, by 78 year old Marvin G. Rellergert, was headed west. Rellergert swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision with Self's car. The two vehicles crashed into each other causing Self's car to roll over. Self was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, Rellergert was wearing his. Self was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while Rellergert, who received minor injuries, was taken to the Bonne Terre location of Parkland Health Center.
mymoinfo.com
History of Mining III Coming to Ironton
(Ironton) Earlier this year, you may have attended one or both special presentations on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. There are still two more parts to go and part 3 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 30th in Ironton. Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, who lives in...
kfmo.com
Irondale Man Killed in Accident
(Washington County, MO) A man from Irondale, 48 year old Robert E. Smith, is dead after he was killed in a traffic accident involving a side by side vehicle in Washington County Saturday morning just before 12:30 am. Highway Patrol reports show the vehicle was being driven north on Highway U, a mile south of Highway M, when the driver, 45 year old Angela D. Angel, of Belleville, Illinois, failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle ran off the right edge of the road. It rolled over and crashed into a fence. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Angel, and a passenger, 46 year old Denise D. Smith, of Irondale, received moderate injuries. Angel was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi while Denise Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. No one was wearing a safety device when the wreck happened.
mymoinfo.com
Drought has Nearly Left the Regional Radio Listening Area
(Farmington) Farmers and ranchers in southeast Missouri and even backyard gardeners may be pleased to know drought conditions are nearly gone. The latest drought monitor map of Missouri shows the very southern tip of Reynolds and the southern third of Shannon County are still experiencing moderate drought conditions. A few...
kjluradio.com
Texas County man seriously injured in crash involving Amish buggy
A Texas County man is seriously injured when a truck hits an Amish buggy near Summersville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alvin Shetler, 25, of Hartshorn, was traveling in an animal-drawn buggy on Highway KK, seven miles north of Summersville, Thursday morning, when the accident occurred. Troopers say a 16-year-old boy from Hartshorn in a pickup truck struck the buggy. Shetler was flown to a hospital in Springfield.
Washington Missourian
Sullivan man dies in crash on Hwy. 185
A Sullivan man was killed in a two-car wreck on Highway 185 in rural Franklin County on Aug. 16. David Hoss, 61, of Sullivan, was westbound near Sleepy Hollow Road at 2:45 p.m., when he lost control of the 2006 Mercury Milan he was driving, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hoss crossed the center line, striking the front of an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 83-year-old Robert Smith, of Sullivan. Smith and passenger Linda Busse, 70, were transported by Missouri Baptist Ambulance to Missouri Baptist with minor injuries.
kfmo.com
Bismarck Man Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bismarck, 55 year old Glenn F. Sears, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a one vehicle accident with a pick up Saturday afternoon in St. Francois County. Reports from the Highway Patrol indicate Sears was headed north on Route B, north of Loughboro Road, at 2:10 pm, when his truck ran off the left side of the road, rolled over, and smashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Sears was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
Man charged in death of girlfriend in Beulah, MO
Court documents reveal what Phelps County deputies say led up to a woman's death. Her significant other and his father face charges.
mymoinfo.com
A Happy Start to Potosi School Year
(Potosi) The opening days of class at the Potosi School District have went off without a hitch. Superintendent Alex McCaul says it has been an amazing start to the new school year. McCaul says the Potosi School District has also seen an influx of new students in the early going...
houstonherald.com
Two fire departments respond to structure fire
Two fire departments were called Monday evening to a reported trailer house fire in the 14600 block of Kimble Drive. Licking and Edgar Springs responded.
mymoinfo.com
Unidentified Man Wins Big Playing Club Keno at Viburnum Eagles
(Viburnum) A Missouri Lottery Keno player in Iron County won just over $136-thousand dollars on August 16th by using favorite numbers the unidentified man played through the years on his 8-spot ticket. According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, he was playing Keno at the Fraternal Order of...
Comments / 0