WDAM-TV
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Housing Authority staff, board recognized
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Housing Authority has been recognized at a state conference. Its staff and board of commissioners received certificates of excellence. The awards recognize excellent performance in operations and operation management. MHA services over 1,000 affordable housing apartments and gives out just over 200 housing choice...
WTOK-TV
Mitchell Distributing hosts Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement officials were shown appreciation for the work they do in our community Thursday. Mitchell Distributing hosted an appreciation cookout for the Meridian Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. There were door prizes donated by local businesses given...
WTOK-TV
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. day care
FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 100 children needed to be rescued from a Rankin County day care Wednesday due to rising floodwaters in the area. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, said that, in total, 104 children and 14 day care workers at the Railroad Center Day Care in Florence were rescued by Rankin County volunteers and deputies.
WTOK-TV
MSU-Meridian hosts Business After Hours to celebrate 50th Anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University’s Meridian Campus celebrated a big milestone Thursday night at the Riley Center. MSU-Meridian and the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation hosted a Business After Hours event all to celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary. Local businesses and alumni were invited to the...
umc.edu
See, Test and Treat provides free cancer screenings for 60 women
With Rebekah Wingard’s extensive family history of at least five types of cancer, she was relieved to learn she could get free screenings for three of them at the See, Test and Treat program Saturday. Held at the UMMC Cancer Center Research Institute clinics at the Jackson Medical Mall’s...
WTOK-TV
New bus delivery to Boys & Girls Clubs hampered by flood waters
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi anticipated a new bus delivery on Wednesday, but mother nature ensured it never made it. Heavy rains and flash flooding prevented the delivery from Burroughs Bus Sales in Laurel to Briarwood Drive in Jackson. “At approximately 10:15 a.m....
kicks96news.com
Leake Deputies Called to a Rescue and a Disturbance
5:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Hwy 487 West in the Lena area asking for help getting out of a flooded home. 11:41 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Risher Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.
WTOK-TV
‘Today will be a clean-up’: Rankin Co. nursing home took on three feet of water during storms
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County nursing home is cleaning up and assessing the damage after heavy rain pounded many areas of Central Mississippi on Wednesday. More than forty people had to be rescued from Peach Tree Village Assisted Living and Rehabilitation. The nursing home, which had just begun a major renovation project, took on three feet of water.
fox40jackson.com
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries...
WTOK-TV
Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of residents at a Brandon nursing home were evacuated due to flooding on Wednesday. Sheriff Bryan Bailey stated that deputies evacuated about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road. Rescued Peach Tree Village residents were moved temporarily to the Rankin County safe...
WAPT
'We're praying to God that it won't be like 2020,' Jackson resident says
JACKSON, Miss. — People in northeast Jacksonunder threat of flooding – for the second time in two years. "If this water comes up this time — and we're praying to God that it won't do like it did in 2020 — but if it does, it's going to be worse," said resident Deon Thompson. "Because the people here have already been devastated."
fox40jackson.com
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you’re planning on taking a Greyhound bus out of Jackson soon, don’t plan on coming back inside the city limits. On Friday, August 19, Charlene Hendrix purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to go visit her sister in Birmingham, Alabama. According to her...
WLBT
‘Extreme financial challenges’: Mayor unsure how long Richard’s can continue collecting trash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly five months after the company began work in the Capital City, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is unsure how long Richard’s Disposal can continue picking up trash. The firm began collecting residential waste on April 1. However, the city council never approved a contract...
WTOK-TV
Flood waters wash out Highway 489 in Newton Co.
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A portion of Highway 489 in Newton County will be closed until further notice. It affects both directions between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road. The highway is completely washed away due to flood water. Seek an alternate route until further notice. Want more news from...
WLBT
‘Life threatening’ flash flood emergency issued for parts of Scott Co.
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A potential “life threatening situation” is underway in parts of Scott County due to severe flooding in the area. The National Weather Service is calling this a “catastrophic threat,” with some areas of I-20 near the Morton exit being closed. This...
WLBT
MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon. He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County. If anyone...
WAPT
Man waits for help to arrive after driving onto flooded street
JACKSON, Miss. — A man said he didn't realize until it was too late that the road he was driving on was flooded. His van stalled out on Oxford Avenue before the sun came up. The man, who didn't want to be identified, said he drives through there all the time, but because it was dark, he didn't realize the water was as deep as it was.
WLOX
Jasper County Animal Rescue over capacity
Already seeing scattered t-storms at lunch time in South MS. Rain may become even heavier & more widespread later today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Aldi has about 2,200 stores all over...
Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
