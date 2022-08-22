Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
Community leaders want teen curfews enforced amid recent crimes in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Following a string of violent crimes across Memphis involving children, community leaders are organizing to turn things around. “Why are these children out?” said Rhonda Logan of the Memphis City Council. Logan said that was her first question when she learned six people were shot...
New Bail Bond Reforms Put in Place In Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice reform advocates say this is a time to celebrate, a new bail process is now in place in the Shelby County Court system, and thousands of people enter the doors at 201 Poplar every year. For some, they’re in and out in a manner...
MSCS board member responds to Joris Ray payout; says board members are ‘good stewards’ with budget
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 continues to seek answers following the resignation of former Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. As a huge severance payout awaits the ex-leader, our news outlet has been pressing to find out why he is owed that hefty $480,000 severance package. We learned recently...
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but the cost of moving the event back to the renovated park by the Mighty Mississippi River could break the bank for the city’s premiere festival. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made...
Woman charged in Memphis activist’s death appointed attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a Whitehaven activist was appointed a public defender Thursday. The two appeared in Shelby County court Friday morning. Shelby County Public Defender Phil Harvey is representing Tifanee Wright, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office remains silent on if backlog is being addressed this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s still been no word this week from newly reelected Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert on how her office is addressing its massive backlog of applications. They closed all county offices this week to do so, and the clerk’s office appears to be keeping that...
Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
TN Gov. Bill Lee’s announces wife diagnosed with cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee tweeted Friday morning that his wife has cancer. Lee and his wife Maria Lee found out that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. Gov. Lee said this was unexpected news and her prognosis is good and it is treatable. “Maria and...
How the bail system is changing for those facing charges in Shelby County courts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is instituting a new bail process for those facing charges, which its creators said will make it “one of the fairest in the nation.”. The Shelby County Commission approved the resolution for the new bail hearing courtroom earlier this month. Read the resolution HERE.
Governor and district attorney at odds on abortion ban enforcement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Human Life Protection Act, widely called Tennessee’s “trigger law,” goes into effect Thursday-- banning abortions across the state. Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis Wednesday and re-affirmed his support of the new law. “I think the most important thing is that we...
Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
How far could $480,000 stretch if allocated within the MSCS district?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Joris Ray will be granted a severance package worth approximately $480,000 after resigning as Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) superintendent. The nearly half a million dollars will be paid in a lump sum, according to MSCS General Counsel Kenneth Walker. That’s 18 months’ worth of his current salary.
Shelby County clerk expected back in office Wednesday
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is expected back in her office Wednesday. This after it was discovered she was in Jamaica while her office was closed to customers as staff caught up on a backlog of services. She continues to receive bipartisan flack for her...
Black women carry disproportionate amount of student loan debt, study shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some 45 million Americans have student loan debt, but that debt load is not carried evenly, depending on who you are. African American women carry a disproportionate amount of student loan debt. FOX13 found a study that shows just how much of a burden it is....
Teachers can deduct more this tax season for classroom expenses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Teachers will be able to deduct more for out-of-pocket classroom expenses for 2022 when they file their federal income tax return next year. For tax years 2002 through 2021, the limit was $250 per year. But due to inflation, the limit will now be $300. Mark...
'A very emotional day' | Wooddale Middle family grieves after student killed, administrators reiterate safety improvement needs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, administrators and parents grieved and demanded pedestrian safety improvements near their campus. This, after a truck hit and killed a seventh grader Wednesday at the busy Winchester and Castleman intersection in southeast Memphis, where many students cross each day. Memphis Police said the driver Luciano...
Update on Peppertree Apartment Complex living conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peppertree Apartments are still under daily observation because of two reports of collapsed walkways and a burned leasing office. Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge asked the Peppertree management and the City to develop a written temporary plan for the complex. This morning a progress report was...
Staffing shortage also impacting Shelby County Clerk’s Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is short-handed as staffers work to reduce a backlog on dealer tags, business licenses, and more. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been vocal in the past about staffing issues in her office. On Wednesday, Shelby County Human Resources say...
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
