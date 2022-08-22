ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
actionnews5.com

New Bail Bond Reforms Put in Place In Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice reform advocates say this is a time to celebrate, a new bail process is now in place in the Shelby County Court system, and thousands of people enter the doors at 201 Poplar every year. For some, they’re in and out in a manner...
actionnews5.com

Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but the cost of moving the event back to the renovated park by the Mighty Mississippi River could break the bank for the city’s premiere festival. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made...
actionnews5.com

Woman charged in Memphis activist’s death appointed attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a Whitehaven activist was appointed a public defender Thursday. The two appeared in Shelby County court Friday morning. Shelby County Public Defender Phil Harvey is representing Tifanee Wright, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
actionnews5.com

Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
Yvonne Nelson
actionnews5.com

TN Gov. Bill Lee’s announces wife diagnosed with cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee tweeted Friday morning that his wife has cancer. Lee and his wife Maria Lee found out that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. Gov. Lee said this was unexpected news and her prognosis is good and it is treatable. “Maria and...
actionnews5.com

Governor and district attorney at odds on abortion ban enforcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Human Life Protection Act, widely called Tennessee’s “trigger law,” goes into effect Thursday-- banning abortions across the state. Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis Wednesday and re-affirmed his support of the new law. “I think the most important thing is that we...
localmemphis.com

Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
actionnews5.com

Shelby County clerk expected back in office Wednesday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is expected back in her office Wednesday. This after it was discovered she was in Jamaica while her office was closed to customers as staff caught up on a backlog of services. She continues to receive bipartisan flack for her...
actionnews5.com

Teachers can deduct more this tax season for classroom expenses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Teachers will be able to deduct more for out-of-pocket classroom expenses for 2022 when they file their federal income tax return next year. For tax years 2002 through 2021, the limit was $250 per year. But due to inflation, the limit will now be $300. Mark...
WATN Local Memphis

'A very emotional day' | Wooddale Middle family grieves after student killed, administrators reiterate safety improvement needs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, administrators and parents grieved and demanded pedestrian safety improvements near their campus. This, after a truck hit and killed a seventh grader Wednesday at the busy Winchester and Castleman intersection in southeast Memphis, where many students cross each day. Memphis Police said the driver Luciano...
actionnews5.com

Update on Peppertree Apartment Complex living conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peppertree Apartments are still under daily observation because of two reports of collapsed walkways and a burned leasing office. Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge asked the Peppertree management and the City to develop a written temporary plan for the complex. This morning a progress report was...
actionnews5.com

Staffing shortage also impacting Shelby County Clerk’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is short-handed as staffers work to reduce a backlog on dealer tags, business licenses, and more. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been vocal in the past about staffing issues in her office. On Wednesday, Shelby County Human Resources say...
Mighty 990

Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board

Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
