Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown ready to accomplish more in 2022
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown is one of the many programs in the area that enters into a new era for the 2022 season. Justin Konnick, an alum of the program, takes over the head coaching role. The Bears were an Eastern Conference Playoff team a season ago, hoping to turn...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hotel Bethlehem wins best historic hotel for 2nd year in a row
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley gem is taking back-to-back national titles. Hotel Bethlehem was voted best historic hotel in USA Today's contest, the hotel announced Friday afternoon. It's the second year in a row the hotel took the top spot in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award....
WFMZ-TV Online
LVPC advances comments on proposed Northampton school
The Northampton Area School District's proposed elementary school does not present a safety hazard, an engineer for the district told the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The site of a playground at the school that may be built at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township is an issue with the LVPC.
WFMZ-TV Online
Renovations to FirstEnergy Stadium to begin next month
READING, Pa. — The Reading Planning Commission voted Tuesday to approve final land development plans for renovations of the Fightin Phils' city-owned ballpark, FirstEnergy Stadium. The R-Phils were counting on the approval to be given this month to allow the project to get underway as soon as the baseball...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Former teacher sues the Allentown School District
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- It's the newest development in a story we've been following: a former teacher in the Allentown School District now suing them for defamation. "That school board will go down and it will be an absolute spectacle," said Francis Malofiy, who's representing former ASD teacher Jason Moorehead. Moorehead...
WFMZ-TV Online
Convenience store plans to replace Phillipsburg bowling alley
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- The longtime Warren Lanes bowling alley in Phillipsburg, New Jersey could soon be replaced by a Quick Chek convenience store and gas station. The plan before the town's land use board calls for the construction of a 5,600 square-foot store and 16 gasoline filling positions on Memorial Parkway.
WFMZ-TV Online
Actor and director Daniel Roebuck heads film program at Bethlehem Catholic High School
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Established actor brings Hollywood to his hometown, and heads a film program at alma mater, Bethlehem Catholic High School. A well-known actor and director from Bethlehem is returning to his roots, to teach young students in his trade. Daniel Roebuck, known for movies like "The Fugitive" and "U.S. Marshals," will go back to where he went to high school to head up a film program.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Area SD faces enrollment growth from building boom as facilities age
The Northampton Area School District resembles a 97-square-mile puzzle spread over seven municipalities. Some pieces are in place. The district has old buildings that must be renovated or replaced. Meanwhile, residential growth looms in the district. How many new residents and students that will bring and where they will live...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley commission to consider proposal for Route 329 school, multi-town plan Thursday night
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review plans for a new school in East Allen Township on Thursday, along with a regional plan for northern Lehigh County communities. The proposed school at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road would cover 113,238 square feet, along with 36,172 square feet for administration space. The Northampton Area School District has not made a decision on building yet, and that may not come until next year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Back-to-school backpack giveaways held for Lehigh Valley students
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The first day of school is around the corner for little Sariah and now, she's ready to take on fourth grade with a brand new backpack and lots of supplies. "I found notebooks and sharpened pencils and I saw rulers and a binder," said she said. She...
WFMZ-TV Online
Large tree falls on home in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A family is out of their home after a large tree fell in Allentown. The tree crashed down Wednesday and landed on the home in the 2400 block of S. Sixth Street. Part of it also landed on a car in the driveway. No one was hurt,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Maryland man charged with 3rd-degree murder in Chester County wrong-way crash
Authorities have charged a man from Maryland with 3rd-degree murder for a deadly wrong-way crash in Chester County. Pennsylvania State Police say Luke Gallucci was headed south in the NB lanes on Route 1 on July 19 around 5:40 a.m. when his vehicle slammed into a vehicle driven by Kelly Felts of Nottingham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown buses made safer for the school year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District is announcing its buses will be a little bit safer this year. They will all be equipped with new cameras to catch drivers who run the bus's stop sign. The fight to get the cameras on buses began all the way back in 2018 with a parent named Amber Clark. She watched her daughter Olivia almost get hit by a car driving past the school bus.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's crash course in crosswalk safety
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Drivers and pedestrians got a crash course in crosswalk safety this afternoon in Bethlehem. PennDOT teamed up with city police, the Bethlehem School District, the city's health department, and the Lehigh Valley Health Network for a pedestrian safety event. It was held at the intersection of New...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wheels of Time car show returns to Macungie
MACUNGIE, Pa. - It's a good weekend to be a car lover in the Lehigh Valley!. The annual Wheels of Time Rod and Custom Car Jamboree is back in Macungie. The event started back in the late '70s and has been going strong ever since. Organizers say it attracts people...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver in Shoey crash distracted by opened compartment
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — The driver of a truck that hit a twin home in Berks County on Monday became distracted when a compartment inside the truck opened, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council makes changes to vehicle impoundment code
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night modified an ordinance governing vehicle impoundment. The amendment removes the public works department's ability to remove, impound and/or immobilize any vehicle parked — in violation of a law or ordinance —in city-owned parking garages, lots or property. It...
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD officially approves East Side Middle School building design
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown school board formally approved a schematic design for its new middle school. Construction on East Side Middle School is scheduled to begin with site clearing in November 2023. The building, on the district's Mosser Woods property, is expected to be done in April 2026 for the 2026-27 school year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Valley Farm Market to take on new name, grocery supplier
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More change is coming to a well-known grocery store in Bethlehem. Valley Farm Market will soon become Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer. The transition will take place over the next few months, with the official name change finalized on Oct. 14. The Stefko Boulevard store said it will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead in wooded area in Richland Twp.
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner's Office says a missing man from Quakertown was found dead in a wooded area in Richland Twp. A media release writes the man was identified as Adam Smith, 39. Smith went missing on Aug. 11 from Quakertown Borough. The cause and manner...
Comments / 0