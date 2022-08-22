Read full article on original website
Russia blames explosion of ammunition cache near Ukraine border on high temperatures
Ammunition stored in southern Russia near the Ukrainian border burst into flames Tuesday. It was the second ammunition depot to catch fire in two weeks on the Russian side of the border. Russia said the fire, which forced people near the village of Timonovo to evacuate, was caused by high temperatures. No injuries were reported.
Defense One
Ukraine’s Strikes Are Setting the Stage for a Rough Russian Winter
Many have speculated that recent strikes on Russian bases in Crimea are the start of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at regaining territory lost since the February invasion. But experts say the attacks are more likely a bid to prevent Russian forces from resupplying or further advancing. A series of...
Putin’s war is shattering views of Russia and Ukraine
Russians, Americans and Europeans are rarely of one mind about anything, but there’s one thing they all agreed on in early 2022: that the Ukrainians wouldn’t fight and the Russian armed forces would control Ukraine in a few days or weeks. Everyone knew that the Ukrainian army was a joke and the Russian army was superb.
Map Shows Where Putin's Forces Most Likely to Fail in Ukraine
A new map from the U.K.'s defense ministry showed where Ukrainian advances were likely taking place in the war, indicating where Russia could lose ground.
U.S. report identifies 21 'filtration' locations run by Russia for processing Ukrainians
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia and its proxy forces in Ukraine are operating 21 locations used to detain, interrogate and process prisoners of war and civilians, according to a new report by Yale University researchers backed by the U.S. State Department as part of efforts to hold Moscow accountable.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives
The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Cuban government starts selling dollars -- with limits
HAVANA (AP) — Cubans lined up by the dozens at exchange houses on Tuesday for the chance to buy dollars and other hard currency from the government for the first time in two years. The new policy announced Monday night comes almost three weeks after the communist government began...
US warns Moscow not to divert power from Ukraine nuclear plant
Washington on Thursday warned Russia against diverting energy from a nuclear plant Kyiv says was cut off from its grid, as calls for an independent inspection of the facility mount. President Joe Biden, in a telephone call with Zelensky, called for Russia to return full control of the plant and let in UN nuclear inspectors, the White House said.
Russian Village 9 Miles From Ukraine Sees Ammo Explosions Twice in a Week
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said Tuesday that there was a "spontaneous combustion" of ammunition in the area of a village called Timonovo.
Russian-State TV Outlines 3 Targets for Strikes If U.K. Enters War
Russian journalist Igor Korotchenko said Moscow has "the right to resort to any possible action" if the United Kingdom sends troops to Ukraine.
Exiled Russian Lawmaker's Task Is to 'Finish Off Putin'
"I think [the Ukraine war] will end with our victory and the physical death of Vladimir Putin," said Ilya Ponomarev.
Ukraine war update LIVE: Hellbent Putin pushes Brit families to ‘breaking point’ as war creates global poverty crisis
CONCERNS are growing that Ukraine's Independence Day could be ruined by Russia, President Zelensky warns Putin of a "powerful response." Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day on 24 August, which coincides with the six month anniversary to the day that Russia launched it's brutal attack on the nation. President Zelensky, said...
Defense One
US Details Its Biggest Ukraine Arms Package Yet
President Joe Biden announced the largest weapons and aid package yet for Ukraine on Wednesday, a $2.98billion package that would push total U.S. aid well past the annual budgets of at least eight federal programs, including the entire judicial branch. The weapons and aid will be provided through the Ukraine...
Ukraine Mocks Russian Offensive Slow Down: 'Good Old Fashioned Retreat'
Ukraine ridiculed Russia after it claimed the ongoing invasion had been slowed down to avoid civilian casualties.
Long-Range HIMARS Missiles Not Needed in Ukraine Yet: Pentagon
Since June, the U.S. has provided 16 HIMARS, which have played a vital part in Ukraine's ability to fight off the Russian invasion.
Ukraine nuclear plant back online as inspection prepared
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant occupied by Moscow's troops came back online Friday, the state operator said, after Kyiv claimed it was cut from the national power grid by Russian shelling. - US warning - Kyiv suspects Moscow intends to divert power from the Zaporizhzhia plant to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russian troops in 2014.
Ukraine Warns Russian Brutality Will Be Repaid 'a Hundredfold'
"We are already coming to you to repay your 'kindness and generosity' a hundredfold," Ukraine's military intelligence service said.
Ukraine video by former US Green Beret shows hundreds of mines removed from field
A retired U.S. Army Green Beret who is volunteering in Ukraine has posted a video purportedly showing stacks of mines that have been removed from a field in the war-torn country. Ryan Hendrickson said in the footage that 304 mines in total were pulled from the field in Zaporizhzhia, in...
Ukraine's New Black Hornet Drones Can Spy on Russian Military Undetected
The micro-drones can be operated with GPS and can fit in one's palm, performing spy missions and other reconnaissance.
