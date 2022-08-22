ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

CRCSD's Maple Grove Elementary School is now open

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A new Cedar Rapids Community School District building is now open and ready for the new school year. We are excited to continue on our Facilities Master Plan path with the opening of Maple Grove! With every new experience you learn from your past experiences,” says Jonathan Galbraith, director of operations for CRCSD. “This process is no different and we’ve learned from our experiences at West Willow and have implemented that learning at Maple Grove.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids firefighters train with mobile training lab

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Firefighters underwent special training throughout the day Wednesday at the fire station on 1st Avenue. Situation in Motion or SIM-IA is a mobile education program from the University of Iowa to train emergency health care workers hands on skills that could prepare them for trauma and unexpected situations. Brian Rechkemmer, the SIM-IA coordinator, said the simulators have been around for a few years, but update when there is new technology.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Open houses scheduled over $312 million CRCSD bond vote

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four open houses have been scheduled for the public to learn more about the facilities master plan from Cedar Rapids schools & the upcoming $312 million bond vote. The vote is scheduled to take place on March 7, 2023 and needs 60% support to pass.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Downtown Cedar Rapids prepares for BlOCKtoberfest

Cedar Rapids — Thursday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group invited residents to attend BLOCKtoberfest in downtown Cedar Rapids. BLOCKtoberfest is a one of a kind event in downtown Cedar Rapids!. Over 2,000 people have responded to the event's Facebook Event so...
cbs2iowa.com

WATCH: Iowa City garbage truck pays special visit to young boy battling cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa — "My favorite day is garbage day!" reads the shirt worn by 5-year-old Nolan, an Iowa City boy who loves garbage trucks. Nolan got a special visit from the Iowa City Resource Management team, letting him get an up close look at how the garbage truck works. The young boy loves garbage trucks but sometimes misses garbage day due to chemo therapy sessions.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New public art, "Bench People," installed at Linn County Harris Building

Friday morning a new sculpture is installed at the Linn County’s Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building. The outdoor public artwork selected is two stone sculptures shaped as abstract people who are actually benches by Artist Madeline Wiener. These sculptures are the newest ‘members’ of what Wiener refer to...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

City Council officially approves Cedar Rapids SRO contract

The Cedar Rapids City Council officially approved the plan to reduce the number of school resource officers (SROs) to five. On Tuesday night, the council approved the plan in the consent agenda of the council meeting. In July, the school board approved the plan to keep SROs at Kennedy, Jefferson,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Palo public hearing on solar project rescheduled

PALO, Iowa — A public hearing to discuss the Duane Arnold Solar Panel Project was canceled Monday night, 10 minutes after the planned start time, putting the project at a standstill. The meeting was canceled due to lack of communication to the public. Iowa state law requires that people...
PALO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Downtown Library clean-up well underway

Cedar Rapids — Tuesday evening, the downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library released an update on their Facebook page about the cleanup progress. The following statement was made by library staff in a Facebook post. Work continues daily in the Downtown Library to get things cleaned and safe for reopening....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Conservation wants your nuts to help restore forest canopies lost in derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Conservation Department is encouraging you to collect and share your nuts and acorns because nuts grow to be trees. Help the Conservation Department replant and restore the Linn County public woodlands by donating acorns and hickory nuts you may have that can be used within the forests of Wanatee and Morgan Creek Parks.
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Police investigating Thursday night stabbing

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street. Police say they received a call at approximately 9:51p.m. Thursday night about a man being stabbed. When officers arrived and found a man outside an apartment suffering from a stab...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

City Council OK's rezoning for Coralville gateway project

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A redevelopment project is moving forward in Coralville, hoping to be a gateway to the city from the campus of the University of Iowa. "Gather Iowa" is meant to be a mix of multi-family housing, retail, and restaurants. But there's a fight now over the housing...
CORALVILLE, IA

