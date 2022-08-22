Read full article on original website
Eight new pieces of art on display as part of the Iowa City Sculptors Showcase
This annual public art program gives Iowa sculptors the opportunity to showcase their work around the Iowa City community. The City of Iowa City’s Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) selects sculptures based on submissions to be put on display for a year. In 2022, there are eight locations scattered...
CRCSD's Maple Grove Elementary School is now open
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A new Cedar Rapids Community School District building is now open and ready for the new school year. We are excited to continue on our Facilities Master Plan path with the opening of Maple Grove! With every new experience you learn from your past experiences,” says Jonathan Galbraith, director of operations for CRCSD. “This process is no different and we’ve learned from our experiences at West Willow and have implemented that learning at Maple Grove.
Cedar Rapids firefighters train with mobile training lab
CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Firefighters underwent special training throughout the day Wednesday at the fire station on 1st Avenue. Situation in Motion or SIM-IA is a mobile education program from the University of Iowa to train emergency health care workers hands on skills that could prepare them for trauma and unexpected situations. Brian Rechkemmer, the SIM-IA coordinator, said the simulators have been around for a few years, but update when there is new technology.
Record number of players registered for fall 2022 season for Kiwanis Miracle League
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A record number of players have signed up for the Kiwanis Miracle League's 2022 fall season. The season will begin Saturday, August 27th from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at Prospect Meadows with over 100 players registered to play. The Kiwanis Miracle League...
Open houses scheduled over $312 million CRCSD bond vote
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four open houses have been scheduled for the public to learn more about the facilities master plan from Cedar Rapids schools & the upcoming $312 million bond vote. The vote is scheduled to take place on March 7, 2023 and needs 60% support to pass.
Downtown Cedar Rapids prepares for BlOCKtoberfest
Cedar Rapids — Thursday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group invited residents to attend BLOCKtoberfest in downtown Cedar Rapids. BLOCKtoberfest is a one of a kind event in downtown Cedar Rapids!. Over 2,000 people have responded to the event's Facebook Event so...
Intersection on 8th Avenue in Cedar Rapids to close through September for road work
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An intersection in Cedar Rapids will be closed for utility work and pavement reconstruction. The intersection of 8th Avenue and Rockford Road SW will close starting Monday, August 29th. The closure is part of the 8th Avenue SW improvements project taking place...
Linn County hosting community conversation on resiliency following derecho anniversary
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Everyone is invited to a community conversation on resiliency hosted by Linn County and the City of Cedar Rapids on September 1 at 6 p.m. at CSPS Hall (1103 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids). This event will include a panel discussion on...
CRCSD reveals $312M bond proposal that would transform every school in the district
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids Community School District is revealing the details of its first bond proposal in more than twenty years. The plans could transform every school in the district. It'll also mean a big change for you come tax time. It's a $312 million measure that'll...
UI's Stanley Art Museum presents Jackson Pollock's Mural in "Homecoming"
Iowa City — Jackson Pollock’s Mural made it's way back home to University of Iowa's (UI) Stanley Art Museum in Iowa City Tuesday morning after traveling around the world for over a decade. Local media was invited to attend an open house Tuesday, August 23rd at the museum.
Kennedy wins on opening night for second straight victory over Trojans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The #8 Kennedy football team came away with an opening night win on Thursday evening, beating Iowa City West 28-19. It's the first time in at least a decade that the Cougars have won two straight against West. Kennedy won last year's matchup 27-20.
Two-a-Days: Lisbon continues legacy of athletic dominance
LISBON, Iowa — The Lisbon football team is coming off of a second-round playoff appearance in 2021. And the school dominance for the Lions has built sustained success within the school.
WATCH: Iowa City garbage truck pays special visit to young boy battling cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — "My favorite day is garbage day!" reads the shirt worn by 5-year-old Nolan, an Iowa City boy who loves garbage trucks. Nolan got a special visit from the Iowa City Resource Management team, letting him get an up close look at how the garbage truck works. The young boy loves garbage trucks but sometimes misses garbage day due to chemo therapy sessions.
New public art, "Bench People," installed at Linn County Harris Building
Friday morning a new sculpture is installed at the Linn County’s Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building. The outdoor public artwork selected is two stone sculptures shaped as abstract people who are actually benches by Artist Madeline Wiener. These sculptures are the newest ‘members’ of what Wiener refer to...
City Council officially approves Cedar Rapids SRO contract
The Cedar Rapids City Council officially approved the plan to reduce the number of school resource officers (SROs) to five. On Tuesday night, the council approved the plan in the consent agenda of the council meeting. In July, the school board approved the plan to keep SROs at Kennedy, Jefferson,...
Palo public hearing on solar project rescheduled
PALO, Iowa — A public hearing to discuss the Duane Arnold Solar Panel Project was canceled Monday night, 10 minutes after the planned start time, putting the project at a standstill. The meeting was canceled due to lack of communication to the public. Iowa state law requires that people...
Downtown Library clean-up well underway
Cedar Rapids — Tuesday evening, the downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library released an update on their Facebook page about the cleanup progress. The following statement was made by library staff in a Facebook post. Work continues daily in the Downtown Library to get things cleaned and safe for reopening....
Linn County Conservation wants your nuts to help restore forest canopies lost in derecho
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Conservation Department is encouraging you to collect and share your nuts and acorns because nuts grow to be trees. Help the Conservation Department replant and restore the Linn County public woodlands by donating acorns and hickory nuts you may have that can be used within the forests of Wanatee and Morgan Creek Parks.
Cedar Rapids Police investigating Thursday night stabbing
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street. Police say they received a call at approximately 9:51p.m. Thursday night about a man being stabbed. When officers arrived and found a man outside an apartment suffering from a stab...
City Council OK's rezoning for Coralville gateway project
CORALVILLE, Iowa — A redevelopment project is moving forward in Coralville, hoping to be a gateway to the city from the campus of the University of Iowa. "Gather Iowa" is meant to be a mix of multi-family housing, retail, and restaurants. But there's a fight now over the housing...
