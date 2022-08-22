The snowfall is wrapping up in Oklahoma, but slick road conditions remain as temperatures stay low.Open the video player above for the latest coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team.Below is a running blog for updates on the winter weather Friday in Oklahoma.4 p.m. Friday Update: Authorities say that between midnight and 4 p.m. Friday, EMSA has responded to the following weather-related incidents in the Oklahoma City area:37 motor vehicle accidents4 cold exposure calls1:30 p.m. Friday Update: Crews have responded to several crashes in the Oklahoma City metro since Friday morning’s snowfall. Open the video player below to see some of the scenes KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers found while tracking storms. 11:45 a.m. Friday Update: Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews report snow and freezing remain are still having an impact on highways and turnpikes across the state.Highways in the Oklahoma Panhandle and western, southwestern and north-central Oklahoma range from wet to slick in spots, which highways in other areas are slick and hazardous.Click here to check out road conditions in Oklahoma.11:15 a.m. Friday Update: KOCO 5 reporter Jason Burger is tracking the winter weather in the Oklahoma City metro. He was near Southeast 23rd Street and South Post Road in Midwest City to provide the latest on the road conditions. Open the video player below for the latest from Jason. 11:10 a.m. Friday Update: The snow is starting to wind down Friday, leaving several inches of snow in some places.Click here to see how much snow has fallen so far in Oklahoma.10:55 a.m. Friday Update: The snow is starting to wind down, but roads remain slick in Oklahoma.9:35 a.m. Friday Update: Lisa Shearer-Salim, with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, spoke with KOCO 5 about the road conditions. Open the video player below to hear from her. 9:20 a.m. Friday Update: The Oklahoma City Fire Department has responded to 32 crashes so far this morning. 9:10 a.m. Friday Update: The continued snowfall has caused several crashes in Oklahoma.KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong was on the scene of a rollover crash off Interstate 40 near Banner Road west of Yukon. Watch the video player below for the details. 8:55 a.m. Friday Update: The Oklahoma City Zoo is closed Friday because of the winter weather. 8:30 a.m. Friday Update: Crews battled a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City amid the winter weather.Click here for more details.7:30 a.m. Friday Update: Authorities have worked several crashes Friday morning amid the winter weather and snowfall. KOCO 5 spoke with Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, about the road conditions and what drivers can do to stay safe.Open the video player below to hear from Foster. 7:20 a.m. Friday Update: Crews are working to clear the roads Friday morning as Oklahomans head out for the day. KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers have come across several crashes in the Oklahoma City metro as the roads continue to deteriorate. Click here for the snow route map for the Oklahoma City region. 7 a.m. Friday Update: Moderate snow continues to call in the Oklahoma City metro and throughout the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says new snow bands are forming and coming into the area. Most of the metro will get about an inch of snow and isolated two-inch totals.The higher totals will be in eastern Oklahoma, where people there will see 2-3 inches of snow.6:15 a.m. Friday Update: Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews report light-to-moderate snow is starting to affect highway and turnpike conditions across much of northern Oklahoma.Highways in the Panhandle are slick in spots, and officials said northwest Oklahoma highways are slick and hazardous. Conditions vary from light snow across all northcentral Oklahoma counties to light sleet impacting Logan County highways.Light snow also is impacting highways in central and southcentral counties, including Lincoln, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Comanche and Stephens counties. Moderate blowing snow was reported on State Highway 152 between Binger and Carnegie.Road conditions are expected to deteriorate as more snow falls and as temperatures drop.Click here to check out road conditions in Oklahoma.5:45 a.m. Friday Update: KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says to look for snow and ice during your commute Friday morning. Open the video player below for the latest winter weather timeline. 5:30 a.m. Friday Update: Schools across the state adjusted how students will learn Friday because of the winter weather.Oklahoma City, Edmond and Piedmont public schools are among various districts that moved to remote learning to end the week. Oklahoma City Public Schools students will learn asynchronously, meaning they will log in and learn on their own from home via Canvas. All district buildings and offices will be closed, and employees will work from home.Edmond Public Schools students will get their lessons Canvas and/or Seesaw, and teachers and school sites will reach out to parents identifying specific directions for student work.Free curbside meal service will be available at Sunset Elementary School from 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.Piedmont Public Schools has transitioned to virtual learning. Pre-K through fourth-grade students will receive specific information from their teacher regarding lessons. Students fifth through 12th-grades should log in to Schoology to access assignments.Click here for more closings throughout Oklahoma. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. 