news9.com
Back-To-School: Broken Arrow Students Return To Class
Students and teachers with one of the state's largest school districts are heading back to the classroom on Wednesday for the first day of school. Broken Arrow Schools says it ended last school year with nearly 100 job openings, the district will start this year with some of those jobs still open. The district says they're also short about eight bus drivers to begin the new year. Anyone interested in these opportunities is encouraged to apply on the district's website.
City of Tulsa honors man who saved a Tulsa Transit bus driver’s life last week
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa honored Gary Brooks for saving an elderly bus driver’s life without hesitation with a key to the city. Gary Brooks said, “My instinct just stepped in, and I used to be a security guard.”. He says he saw a Tulsa...
okcfox.com
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
New Tulsa city councilor talks plans for District 4
At least one new face will join Tulsa’s city council after Tuesday’s election. Laura Bellis will represent District 4 after securing 51% of the vote.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma seeing another round of snow Friday
The snowfall is wrapping up in Oklahoma, but slick road conditions remain as temperatures stay low.Open the video player above for the latest coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team.Below is a running blog for updates on the winter weather Friday in Oklahoma.4 p.m. Friday Update: Authorities say that between midnight and 4 p.m. Friday, EMSA has responded to the following weather-related incidents in the Oklahoma City area:37 motor vehicle accidents4 cold exposure calls1:30 p.m. Friday Update: Crews have responded to several crashes in the Oklahoma City metro since Friday morning’s snowfall. Open the video player below to see some of the scenes KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers found while tracking storms. 11:45 a.m. Friday Update: Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews report snow and freezing remain are still having an impact on highways and turnpikes across the state.Highways in the Oklahoma Panhandle and western, southwestern and north-central Oklahoma range from wet to slick in spots, which highways in other areas are slick and hazardous.Click here to check out road conditions in Oklahoma.11:15 a.m. Friday Update: KOCO 5 reporter Jason Burger is tracking the winter weather in the Oklahoma City metro. He was near Southeast 23rd Street and South Post Road in Midwest City to provide the latest on the road conditions. Open the video player below for the latest from Jason. 11:10 a.m. Friday Update: The snow is starting to wind down Friday, leaving several inches of snow in some places.Click here to see how much snow has fallen so far in Oklahoma.10:55 a.m. Friday Update: The snow is starting to wind down, but roads remain slick in Oklahoma.9:35 a.m. Friday Update: Lisa Shearer-Salim, with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, spoke with KOCO 5 about the road conditions. Open the video player below to hear from her. 9:20 a.m. Friday Update: The Oklahoma City Fire Department has responded to 32 crashes so far this morning. 9:10 a.m. Friday Update: The continued snowfall has caused several crashes in Oklahoma.KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong was on the scene of a rollover crash off Interstate 40 near Banner Road west of Yukon. Watch the video player below for the details. 8:55 a.m. Friday Update: The Oklahoma City Zoo is closed Friday because of the winter weather. 8:30 a.m. Friday Update: Crews battled a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City amid the winter weather.Click here for more details.7:30 a.m. Friday Update: Authorities have worked several crashes Friday morning amid the winter weather and snowfall. KOCO 5 spoke with Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, about the road conditions and what drivers can do to stay safe.Open the video player below to hear from Foster. 7:20 a.m. Friday Update: Crews are working to clear the roads Friday morning as Oklahomans head out for the day. KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers have come across several crashes in the Oklahoma City metro as the roads continue to deteriorate. Click here for the snow route map for the Oklahoma City region. 7 a.m. Friday Update: Moderate snow continues to call in the Oklahoma City metro and throughout the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says new snow bands are forming and coming into the area. Most of the metro will get about an inch of snow and isolated two-inch totals.The higher totals will be in eastern Oklahoma, where people there will see 2-3 inches of snow.6:15 a.m. Friday Update: Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews report light-to-moderate snow is starting to affect highway and turnpike conditions across much of northern Oklahoma.Highways in the Panhandle are slick in spots, and officials said northwest Oklahoma highways are slick and hazardous. Conditions vary from light snow across all northcentral Oklahoma counties to light sleet impacting Logan County highways.Light snow also is impacting highways in central and southcentral counties, including Lincoln, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Comanche and Stephens counties. Moderate blowing snow was reported on State Highway 152 between Binger and Carnegie.Road conditions are expected to deteriorate as more snow falls and as temperatures drop.Click here to check out road conditions in Oklahoma.5:45 a.m. Friday Update: KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says to look for snow and ice during your commute Friday morning. Open the video player below for the latest winter weather timeline. 5:30 a.m. Friday Update: Schools across the state adjusted how students will learn Friday because of the winter weather.Oklahoma City, Edmond and Piedmont public schools are among various districts that moved to remote learning to end the week. Oklahoma City Public Schools students will learn asynchronously, meaning they will log in and learn on their own from home via Canvas. All district buildings and offices will be closed, and employees will work from home.Edmond Public Schools students will get their lessons Canvas and/or Seesaw, and teachers and school sites will reach out to parents identifying specific directions for student work.Free curbside meal service will be available at Sunset Elementary School from 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.Piedmont Public Schools has transitioned to virtual learning. Pre-K through fourth-grade students will receive specific information from their teacher regarding lessons. Students fifth through 12th-grades should log in to Schoology to access assignments.Click here for more closings throughout Oklahoma. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
news9.com
Gas, Power Lines Cut In Collinsville; City, ONG Crews Working On Repairs
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. - Power and gas utility lines have been struck by contractors near the Prairie View Addition in Collinsville according to the City. Officials say the residents are without electricity and gas until at least 5 p.m. on Friday. They say Collinsville Energy and Oklahoma Natural Gas crews are working to resolve the outage.
KOCO
Change in liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A big change for liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma. Oklahomans could soon go into a grocery store and buy a bottle of liquor if a national retailer gets in its way. KOCO 5 learned that Walmart is in the initial phase of...
news9.com
Residents Have Safety Concerns About Intersection Where Osage County Deputy Was Killed
News On 6 looked into how many crashes have happened at the intersection where Osage County Capt. Willy Hargraves was hit and killed on Aug. 19. The memorial for the captain at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18 is a reminder of the community’s loss.
Election results for Tulsa City Council races
TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
faithit
Caps, Gowns, and Diplomas: 38 Oklahoma Inmates Graduate With College Degrees
According to Tulsa Community College, in 2017, 57 Oklahoma inmates graduated with a degree or certificate through the partnership program. Some of the degrees and certificates earned by the inmate graduates have been Landscape Design Specialist and Business User Certificate, demonstrating that inmates may have hopes of making a new honorable start when they’re released from the correctional facility.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
news9.com
Bixby, Owasso Open High School Football Season At TU Stadium
TULSA, Okla. - The matchup between Bixby and Owasso opened the high school football season Thursday night. Jonathan Huskey joined us live from TU's Chapman Stadium with more.
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in new funding, Oklahoma still faces staffing shortages for disability services
Laura Windom’s 26-year-old brother Jonathan relies on her as his guardian after both their parents died over the last year. Jonathan is autistic, nonverbal and also struggles with self-harming outbursts. Jonathan bounced around from various care facilities for people with developmental disabilities starting in 2020, until his care needs...
oknursingtimes.com
CHEROKEE NATION – URGENT HIRING
This Ad Is Interactive: Click The Position To See **Details Or Apply. Cherokee Nation, headquartered in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is a national leader in government and economic development. Cherokee Nation offers an exceptional employee benefits package with Comprehensive Health, life, 401(k), Holiday Pay, Sick Leave and Annual Leave. Visit: https://jobs-cherokeenation.icims.com.
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
poncacitynow.com
Funeral Services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Friday in Ponca City
The funeral services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Friday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The attendance at this funeral is expected to very high. On Friday at approximately 9:00am, all access to parking in...
news9.com
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
Owasso, Bixby Collide In Neutral Site For High School Football Kickoff
High school football in Oklahoma kicks off on Thursday night with a massive showdown between the Owasso Rams and Bixby Spartans. The game will be played at a neutral site, which coaches say is exciting for both players and fans. QuikTrip is sponsoring the big game and giving it the...
Tulsa city leaders to consider tax incentive for new sporting goods store
TULSA, Okla. — Wednesday, Tulsa city leaders will begin considering a special tax incentive for a new, massive sporting goods store on the west side of Woodland Hills Mall. FOX23 reported Monday that Scheel’s Sporting Goods hopes to set up in the old Sear’s anchor store that has since been vacated in the south Tulsa shopping center.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol looking to be “America’s Best Looking Cruiser”
It may not be a car you want to see pull up behind you but you’ve got to admit patrol cars have style. Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is hoping that style puts their patrol car ahead of the rest of the country’s patrol cars. OHP is hoping to...
