Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online Newspaper
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Related
mymoinfo.com
Verla Pryor Mackinaw – Service 8/29/22 At 1 P.M.
Verla Pryor Mackinaw of St. Louis, formerly of Salem, died Thursday at the age of 98. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Boss Assembly of God Church. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Verla Mackinaw is Monday from 11 until 1 at the...
mymoinfo.com
Lawrence “Larry” Leonard — Service 9/3/22 10 A.M.
Lawrence “Larry” Leonard of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, August 24th, he was 77 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday morning, September 3rd at 10 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery. The visitation for Larry Leonard will be Friday,...
mymoinfo.com
Charles Pennington – Service – 08/29/22 at 1 p.m.
Charles Pennington of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation for Charles Pennington is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
A Happy Start to Potosi School Year
(Potosi) The opening days of class at the Potosi School District have went off without a hitch. Superintendent Alex McCaul says it has been an amazing start to the new school year. McCaul says the Potosi School District has also seen an influx of new students in the early going...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Jesse Donald McFall – Service 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.
Jesse Donald McFall of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 53. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the House of Praise Church of God in Desloge. Burial will be at the Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Jesse McFall is Saturday from 11 until...
mymoinfo.com
Glenn Reynolds – Service 4pm 8/28/22
Glenn Reynolds of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be 4:00 Sunday at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation for Glenn Reynolds will be 1 to 4 Sunday at the Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Glenda Mary Miller – Service – 08/28/22 at 2 p.m.
Glenda Mary Miller of Leadwood died Tuesday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation for Glenda Miller is Saturday evening from 5 until 8 and...
mymoinfo.com
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Festus Travels To Ste. Genevieve For J98 Game of the Week
The Festus Tigers travel to the historical city of Ste. Genevieve to face the Dragons for the first J98 Game of the Week of the season. Both teams have some fresh faces on the sideline. Ste. Gen loses all-state talent Zach Boyer, Dale Propst, and Austin McBride while the Tigers lose their veteran signal-caller Cole Rickermann to graduation. Festus Head Coach AJ Ofodile says that even though the Dragons lose some talent, they’ll still be a tough challenge.
mymoinfo.com
Smooth Start to School Year at Viburnum Elementary
(Viburnum) Classes are now underway for the new school year at the Iron County C-4 School District in Viburnum. Elementary Principal Michelle Merseal is happy to see all the students again. And Principal Merseal loves seeing the youngest of students during that first day. Merseal says the Super Kids Reading...
mymoinfo.com
Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged
A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
mymoinfo.com
North County Hosts Farmington To Start Football Season on KREI
(Bonne Terre) Farmington had won seven straight against North County, until last year, when the Raiders football team reset the rivalry with a pair of wins over the Knights and a journey all the way to the Class Four state semifinals. North County went 12-2 on the season and beat Farmington by nearly 30 points per game in their two contests. North County lost some talent to the college ranks, but the Raiders return three starting offensive lineman and Jobe Smith, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
BBA Bikes & Lights Fundraiser Coming Up for Irondale Fire Protection District
(Irondale) A big fundraiser will be held in September for the Irondale Fire Protection District. It’s called BBA Bikes and Lights and is set for Saturday, September 17th. Tyler Barton is a captain with the department. He says everyone is invited to come and enjoy all the fun events...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Pet Adoption Center Appreciates Volunteers
(Farmington) The Farmington Pet Adoption Center has been able to find homes for most of their dogs and cats and they’ve taken advantage of some of that free space to get some work done by volunteers…. That’s Dennis Henson from the Pet Adoption Center. Henson tell us about...
mymoinfo.com
History of Mining III Coming to Ironton
(Ironton) Earlier this year, you may have attended one or both special presentations on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. There are still two more parts to go and part 3 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 30th in Ironton. Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, who lives in...
mymoinfo.com
Thomas Wayne Straughan Sr. – Service 8/25/22 At 1 P.M.
Thomas Wayne Straughan Sr. of Farmington died Monday at the age of 80. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Thomas Straughan Sr. is Thursday from 11 until 1 at the chapel in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Twin City Days Washers and Cornhole Tournament
(Festus, Crystal City) The Twin City Days Washers and Cornhole tournament should attract a lot of players again this year. It will take place on Saturday morning, September 10th at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. John Crites is one of the organizers of the event, which is a fundraiser for the Andy Habsieger Memorial Scholarship Foundation. He says the cornhole side of the event continues to grow in popularity.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident
A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Seckman, Valle Catholic Bring Winning Ways into Football Season Opener on KJFF
(Ste. Genevieve) A pair of the best football teams in southeast Missouri last season meet to kick off 2022. The Seckman Jaguars battle the Valle Catholic Warriors in the season premiere of Jefferson County Friday Night Football on KJFF. Seckman is hot on the heels of the best season in school history, racking up 9 wins last year behind a monster season from quarterback Cole Ruble. The now-senior ran for over 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns on his way to smashing every conceivable school rushing record. But, despite the team’s success, Jaguars head coach Nick Baer says his guys returned this year hungry for more.
mymoinfo.com
Vehicle thefts are still a problem in Jefferson County
(Hillsboro) The number of vehicle thefts in Jefferson County is still too high. That’s the opinion of area law enforcement agencies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the numbers have been increasing lately, and some vehicle owners are still making it too easy for potential thieves.
Comments / 0