ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Crawford County, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
City
Mulberry, AR
KHBS

Bentonville neighborhood scene of shooting death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Bentonville at the Town Square Apartments on Thursday morning. Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police told 40/29 News police went to an address on Rose Garden Ln. after they got a call shortly before noon. There, officers found...
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Person
Asa Hutchinson
swark.today

Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State Police#Smartphone#Violent Crime#Crawford County Sheriff
5NEWS

Bentonville police investigating shooting that left one man dead

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to a call on Rose Garden Lane where shots had been reportedly fired. Police say the caller told them that another male had shot a man.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

What we know about the use of force laws for police

ARKANSAS, USA — As investigations continue into the actions caught on video showing three Arkansas officers beat up a man during an arrest in Mulberry, 5NEWS looked into the use of force laws and spoke to officials. According to the National Conference of State Legislature, at least 25 states...
MULBERRY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
5NEWS

Superintendent for the Lamar School District steps down

LAMAR, Arkansas — The superintendent of the Lamar School District in Johnson County is stepping down. Attorney Joey McCutchen confirmed the news by saying the school board accepted superintendent Jay Holland's resignation. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the school board held a special board meeting to address the resignation. This...
LAMAR, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy