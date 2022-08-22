Read full article on original website
New video shows interaction that led to viral Arkansas arrest where suspect was struck 21 times
Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
Oklahoma family responds after video of man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement goes viral
A father and aunt is heartbroken and livid after seeing a new viral video showing their family member being pinned down and beaten by law enforcement officials in Arkansas.
Handcuffed man runs into ditch before Pottsville police arrest
Authorities catch a wanted man just a few hours after he bolted while in Pottsville police custody early Thursday morning, but tracking him down took some time and effort.
Victim identified in deadly Texas plane crash as Arkansas man
The victim of a fatal plane crash in Texas over the weekend has been identified by authorities as an Arkansas man.
KHBS
Bentonville neighborhood scene of shooting death
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Bentonville at the Town Square Apartments on Thursday morning. Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police told 40/29 News police went to an address on Rose Garden Ln. after they got a call shortly before noon. There, officers found...
A northwest Arkansas parent taking bus safety into her own hands
manda Hollis is parent of a 10-year-old bus rider who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas deputy subject of additional claims of excessive force
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Two people said they were previously mistreated by one of the deputiescaptured on video making a violent arrest near Mulberry, Arkansas. Deputy Levi White works with the Crawford County Sheriff's Department. He was placed on paid leave after the arrest of Randall Worcester on Sunday.
Force used in Crawford County arrest labeled 'excessive' by experts
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The attorney for a man seen on video being punched and kneed by Arkansas officers said Tuesday that the violent arrest is part of an alleged pattern of excessive force by a sheriff's deputy, and policing experts said some of the blows appeared to be unjustified or even criminal.
swark.today
Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
KHBS
Arkansas man convicted of murder at age 15 resentenced to life in prison
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A jury resentenced an Arkansas man who was 15 years old when he was convicted of murder, saying he must spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. Christopher Segerstrom, now 51 years old, was convicted of killing 4-year-old Barbie Thompson...
Bentonville police investigating shooting that left one man dead
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to a call on Rose Garden Lane where shots had been reportedly fired. Police say the caller told them that another male had shot a man.
What we know about the use of force laws for police
ARKANSAS, USA — As investigations continue into the actions caught on video showing three Arkansas officers beat up a man during an arrest in Mulberry, 5NEWS looked into the use of force laws and spoke to officials. According to the National Conference of State Legislature, at least 25 states...
Video of violent arrest in Arkansas sparks outrage, investigation into use of force underway
MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County Deputies were suspended and a Mulberry Police Officer is on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing a violent arrest, causing outrage on social media. In the video, the three law enforcement officers are seen on top of the suspect, allegedly using excessive...
Investigation into Arkansas officers after video shows violent arrest
MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County deputies were suspended and a Mulberry police officer is on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing a violent arrest, causing outrage on social media. In the video, the three law enforcement officers are seen on top of a man, allegedly using excessive...
Superintendent for the Lamar School District steps down
LAMAR, Arkansas — The superintendent of the Lamar School District in Johnson County is stepping down. Attorney Joey McCutchen confirmed the news by saying the school board accepted superintendent Jay Holland's resignation. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the school board held a special board meeting to address the resignation. This...
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
Multi-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a four-vehicle accident in the vicinity of 2300 Rogers Ave.
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic hopes to lay roots in Fort Smith if released from prison
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Joe Exotic became a household name when Americans were staying home to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus. Netflix came out with the popular docuseries show "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." It follows the story of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage a.k.a "Joe Exotic" who kept...
