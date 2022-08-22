ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethenny Frankel Sizzles In A White Plunging Swimsuit While Going For A Swim In The Hamptons

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Bethenny Frankel, 51, had the perfect summer outing over the weekend. The Real Housewives of New York City star was photographed walking around a beach in the Hamptons while wearing a stylish white one-piece swimsuit with a colorful design around the upper waist and a straw hat. She also rocked sunglasses at one point and spent some time in the water to cool off from the heat.

The beauty had her long dark hair down during the outing and wore a couple necklaces, a bracelet, and a watch. The back of her swimsuit had a plunging cutout section that showed off her back and included a horizontal strap that had the same colorful design that was on the front. She looked relaxed and content as she enjoyed the sunlight and gorgeous surroundings.

The new photos of Bethenny come around the same time she took to Instagram to share her different “Hamptons” styles. She posed in several long dresses, including a yellow, red, and white patterned one with yellow slip-on shoes, a green silky one under a white shawl and tan slip-on shoes, and a blue, white, and pink patterned one with an opened section in the bottom front and light blue slip-on shoes. The photos, which can be seen above, received a large amount of compliments and many shared their favorites in direct response to her question in the caption, which read, “Which Hamptons style are you?”

When Bethenny’s not making headlines for her looks, she’s doing so far standing up for up to her fellow Real Housewives stars. The beauty recently applauded Teresa Giudice’s unique wedding hairstyle on an episode of her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel. “The hair was its own being getting married and people are like ‘Why, what, wait, how,’ and being critical, and she and her hairdresser defending it and it has 50 million bobby pins,” she said.

Bethenny Frankel in a white swimsuit during a previous outing. (SplashNews.com)

“Teresa started off that show by paying for the furniture in her Jersey castle with wads of cash,” she added. “So, I love the fact that Teresa is now with this long sort of massive, zootopia crown hairdo, with this lavish elaborate party that is a circus, that her dress is so ornate. She’s over 50, it’s over-the-top. Like good for her. She’s happy.”

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Hamptons#Wedding#Real Housewives
