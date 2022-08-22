Read full article on original website
SEC preview 2022: Alabama, Georgia still stand above the rest. Can A&M crash the party?
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are in a class of their own in the Southeastern Conference, but the Texas A&M Aggies have the talent to join them in their elite tier.
NFL・
Barry Sanders’s Son Joins Michigan State Basketball As Walk-on
The freshman played high school basketball in Detroit, the same city where his dad played in the NFL for 10 seasons.
Game day updates: Benedictine at Central Catholic football
Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Central Catholic and Cleveland Benedictine. This story will be updated after each quarter. PREGAME Host Central Catholic will face the Cleveland Benedictine for the fourth time since 2015, with both teams coming in at 0-1 after close losses in Week 1. Central lost 23-20 at defending D-I state champion Lakewood St. Edward, while Benedictine fell 38-32 in two overtimes against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit.
