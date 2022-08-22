ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

2 teens, 1 man shot in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 16-year-old boys and a 41-year-old man were shot in east Columbus on Wednesday, according to police. Police said officers found the three people shot after being called for a report of a shooting in the area of McNaughten Road and Yorkland Road. The teens and...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Madison, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
City
Obetz, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
614now.com

Arrest made in sports bar shooting that killed two and injured two others

Columbus Police have made a pair of arrests in the case of last month’s shooting outside of a West Side sports bar that left two men dead and injured two others. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both 22, has been charged with murder in relation to the shooting deaths of Daylan Hawkins, 39, and Denver Spencer, 30.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 3 injured, 45 casings found after group shoots up Franklinton home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a group fired multiple gunshots at a Franklinton residence Tuesday. The incident happened just after midnight in the 300 block of Dakota Avenue. Police said three victims in the kitchen were each hit in their leg and transported...
cwcolumbus.com

2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting last month in southeast Columbus. Police have filed an arrest warrant for Dashawn Hicks, 39, who is wanted in connection with the July 25 shooting death of 33-year-old Stephon Moore. When officers responded to the 1300 block of Lockbourne […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus police searching for “serial” Old Navy shoplifters

Columbus Police are trying to identify a pair of women who have allegedly stolen clothing from a Columbus store on multiple occasions. According to a press release, the same two women are suspected to have stolen merchandise from the Old Navy store at Easton on three separate occasions last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Milo-Grogan crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after crashing in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Just after 7:30 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street, causing him to suffer a head injury with a laceration, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It is unclear what […]
COLUMBUS, OH
