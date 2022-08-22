Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Stolen cars and gunfire, more crimes involving young people reported across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have covered many cases with teens involved in crimes, often involving stolen cars across Central Ohio. A stolen Hyundai versus dump truck sent multiple teens to this hospital earlier this month. Earlier this week, a mother told police teens stole her car on the...
2 teens, 1 man shot in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 16-year-old boys and a 41-year-old man were shot in east Columbus on Wednesday, according to police. Police said officers found the three people shot after being called for a report of a shooting in the area of McNaughten Road and Yorkland Road. The teens and...
Police Seeking Help with Unsolved Murder Case
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are continuing their investigation in an unsolved murder case...
2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
614now.com
Arrest made in sports bar shooting that killed two and injured two others
Columbus Police have made a pair of arrests in the case of last month’s shooting outside of a West Side sports bar that left two men dead and injured two others. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both 22, has been charged with murder in relation to the shooting deaths of Daylan Hawkins, 39, and Denver Spencer, 30.
Columbus man sentenced to 10+ years for running unlicensed funeral businesses
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of representing a funeral director without a license in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to nearly 12 years in prison. The sentencing of 41-year-old Shawnte Hardin comes three weeks after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts:
Westerville man found not guilty of killing wife Emily Noble
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Westerville man accused of killing his wife and staging her death to look like a suicide two years ago was found not guilty by a jury in Delaware County on Friday. Matheau Moore was indicted on two counts of murder and felonious assault in...
Man sentenced to 63 months for shooting driver on I-71 near Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after he shot a woman on Interstate 71 earlier this year. According to court records, 31-year-old Jordan Slocum received 63 months in prison as part of a plea deal. The shooting happened back on...
Police: 3 injured, 45 casings found after group shoots up Franklinton home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a group fired multiple gunshots at a Franklinton residence Tuesday. The incident happened just after midnight in the 300 block of Dakota Avenue. Police said three victims in the kitchen were each hit in their leg and transported...
cwcolumbus.com
2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
Police: Ohio man pretended to be parent, wanted to kidnap child at school event
XENIA, Ohio — An Ohio man has been charged for planning to kidnap a child while pretending to be a parent during a school's open house event, authorities said. Officers were called to St. Brigid Catholic School in Xenia, about 15 miles southeast of Dayton, for an unwanted person.
Suspect identified in fatal southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting last month in southeast Columbus. Police have filed an arrest warrant for Dashawn Hicks, 39, who is wanted in connection with the July 25 shooting death of 33-year-old Stephon Moore. When officers responded to the 1300 block of Lockbourne […]
Man sentenced for fatally shooting co-worker during dispute in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to a maximum of nearly 20 years in prison for fatally shooting his co-worker during a dispute in July 2020. Shannon Weaver, 23, was sentenced to at least 14 to 19.5 years in prison for the shooting death of Aljuanta Counts, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.
Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
Man wanted, accused of shooting at truck with baby inside
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man who they said shot at the back of a woman’s truck with her baby sitting in the backseat. Police said that on June 25 just after 9 p.m., the woman was at a Shell gas station on East Livingston Avenue with […]
Photos: Bullets’ impact to armored car from deadly brothers’ standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marysville armored police vehicle was shot at by two brothers in a deadly standoff with law enforcement lasting several hours Saturday. The Marysville Police Division shared photos of a ballistic armored tactical transport that protected officers while being shot at by the two suspects. The windows show large cracks […]
614now.com
Columbus police searching for “serial” Old Navy shoplifters
Columbus Police are trying to identify a pair of women who have allegedly stolen clothing from a Columbus store on multiple occasions. According to a press release, the same two women are suspected to have stolen merchandise from the Old Navy store at Easton on three separate occasions last month.
Columbus Police Searching for Fugitive Wanted for Murder of Stephon Moore
COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus police have charged 39-year-old Dashawn Hicks with murder for the death...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Milo-Grogan crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after crashing in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Just after 7:30 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street, causing him to suffer a head injury with a laceration, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It is unclear what […]
