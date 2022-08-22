ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZPD0_0hR7wpca00

Chris Smalling’s header sealed Roma’s second straight win of the new Serie A campaign.

The former Manchester United centre-back nodded home Lorenzo Pellegrini’s cross midway through the second half to extend the unbeaten start for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Juventus were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Sampdoria, with The Old Lady dropping to fourth in the table – one place below Roma .

Cristhian Stuani’s low finish set Girona en route to a 3-1 LaLiga win over 10-man Getafe.

The Uruguay striker drilled the hosts into the lead, before Domingos Duarte’s own goal put Girona two goals to the good.

Valentin Castellanos effectively killed the game just past the hour, firing in Girona’s third effort after latching onto Yangel Herrera’s through-ball.

Enes Unal had seen a goal for Getafe chalked off by VAR just minutes earlier.

Unal did find the net for a goal that counted in the final quarter however, drilling home in what only proved a consolation.

In the seventh minute of added time Fabrizio Angileri was sent off for Getafe, compounding a tough night for the visitors.

Almeria shook off the red card for Alex Centelles to grind out a 1-1 draw at Elche.

Umar Sadiq headed Almeria into an early lead, the Nigeria forward converting Lucas Robertone’s cross.

Alex Collado drilled Elche back level on the half-hour though, after latching onto Roger Marti’s pass.

Centelles was sent off two minutes later, leaving Almeria to battle the majority of the match a man light.

But the visitors clung on, with both sides claiming their first point of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Antony: Manchester United transfer target demands to leave Ajax after second bid rejected

Antony has publicly expressed his desire to leave Ajax after the Eredivise club rejected a €90m (£76m) bid from Manchester United.The 22-year-old winger is United's priority transfer target during the final week of the window but the Old Trafford club's latest bid was rejected on Friday.United had already seen a bid of €80m (£68m) rejected last week, with Ajax holding out for closer to their €100m asking price due to a lack of time to find a replacement.It remains to be seen whether United increase their offer for the Brazil international. Cody Gakpo, the PSV Eindhoven winger, has been considered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘I want to leave’ – Manchester United target Antony intent on Ajax exit

Manchester United target Antony says Ajax are refusing to let him leave the club.United have had a bid of around 90million euros (£76m) for the Brazilian forward rejected by the Dutch club, the PA news agency understands.“Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and, with them, certainly a great offer,” Antony said via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreamsAntony“During the window months,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Frank Lampard warns Dele Alli time is running out to reboot his career

Frank Lampard has warned Dele Alli that he has reached the point where, if he does not change his attitude in training, it will be too late to rescue his career.Alli has joined Besiktas on loan for the season after only being given one start in his seven months at Everton and Lampard feels Alli has lacked the focus to get back to his best.The 26-year-old was twice named PFA Young Player of the Year, scored 22 times in the 2016-17 season, appeared in the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the Champions League final in 2019.But he has not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Frank Lampard warns Chelsea they are running out of time to buy Anthony Gordon

Frank Lampard has warned Chelsea they are running out of time to sign Anthony Gordon and said that Everton will set their own deadline for the deal to be completed, rather than waiting for the end of the transfer window.Chelsea have made one offer for the winger but Lampard, who is desperate to keep him, is adamant that, as it stands, Gordon is staying at Goodison Park and thinks that his former club will have to match Everton’s asking price over the weekend for that to change.And he said the difficulty in replacing a player of Gordon’s calibre means Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yangel Herrera
Person
Umar Sadiq
Person
Chris Smalling
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Domingos Duarte
Person
Fabrizio Angileri
Person
Lorenzo Pellegrini
Person
Cristhian Stuani
The Independent

Captain’s armband doesn’t guarantee Harry Maguire a starting role – Erik Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag says the captain’s armband does not guarantee Harry Maguire a starting role as Manchester United’s manager spoke enthusiastically about the “immense” stature of Raphael Varane.Last season was one to forget for all connected to Old Trafford, where a porous defence shipped 57 goals – the club’s worst-ever tally for a single Premier League campaign.Maguire came in for particular criticism but Ten Hag threw his support behind the under-fire England centre-back, confirming at the start of United’s pre-season tour that he would retain the captaincy.Now that’s how you put your body on the line, @HarryMaguire93 ⛔️#MUFC || #MUTOUR22—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

N’Golo Kante injury issues ‘on the table’ in contract talks – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea must consider N’Golo Kante’s wretched injury luck in potential new contract talks for the France star.Kante will miss at least another month due to the latest in a string of galling hamstring injuries, with the 31-year-old battling intermittent setbacks for the last few years.The World Cup-winning midfielder’s Chelsea contract expires next summer, at the same time as Italy star Jorginho.Chelsea’s new owners are determined to stop senior players’ contracts running down in parallel, as with Andreas Christensen and Toni Rudiger last term, who both left on free transfers.Blues boss Tuchel believes Kante remains “unique” in...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea make breakthrough in bid to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester

Chelsea are closing in on the £70million signing of Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, the PA news agency understands.The clubs have been in protracted negotiations for the centre-half, who has been a long-term target of the Blues.It is understood there has finally been a breakthrough in those talks six days before the transfer window closes.Fofana has been made to train with Leicester’s Under-21s after Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers revealed he was not in the right frame of mind to feature against Southampton last weekend.The 21-year-old Frenchman has made 52 appearances for Leicester since joining from St Etienne in October 2020.Chelsea are also understood to be continuing their pursuits of Everton winger Anthony Gordon and former Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Newcastle sign Isak, Man Utd chase keeper, Arsenal and Chelsea latest

Cristiano Ronaldo’s search for a new club is intensifying as the Portuguese forward seeks an exit from Manchester United. Reports suggest his agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Sporting CP extremely interested and preparing to announce according to caughtoffside, while Sky Sports says Napoli are in the running and looking to make space in their budget for the superstar striker. West Ham United are preparing a new bid for 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta after Lyon rejected an offer worth around £50m. Chelsea are weighing up their next – and possibly final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Seals#Serie A#Manchester United#Pr Pia#Un
The Independent

I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure

Brendan Rodgers has dismissed any early-season pressure at struggling Leicester.The Foxes are winless and second bottom in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.They go to Stamford Bridge with the Blues having had three bids rejected, the latest worth £70million, for Foxes defender Wesley Fofana.It adds to the issues at the King Power Stadium but Rodgers remains calm.“I’m feeling the want to get the result. I’m not feeling the pressure, it’s a pressurised job,” he said.“I look back over my time here, over three-and-a-half years, and we’ve spent on net about £25million per season and that’s got us...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘No hangover’ for Liverpool despite slow start, insists Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool are not suffering a hangover from last season and said disappointment from not securing the quadruple is no excuse for their winless beginning to the Premier League campaign.Liverpool have only taken two points from their first three matches, after drawing with Fulham and Crystal Palace and losing to Manchester United, and are already seven points behind leaders Arsenal and five adrift of champions Manchester City.They were two games from winning all four competitions they entered last season but finished as runners-up in the Premier League and beaten finalists in the Champions League, but Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need a rest

Antonio Conte has revealed even Harry Kane will need to be rested at some point over the next month during Tottenham’s packed fixture list.Spurs have started the new Premier League season with seven points out of a possible nine but now embark on a 21-day period where they play five Premier League matches and two group-stage clashes in the Champions League.It will be a balancing act for Conte, as well as England’s other leading teams, and Kane is set to start one fixture on the bench during the next three weeks.Ready for Forest 🌳 pic.twitter.com/jNDlGp9pmf— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 25,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Proven quality’: Everton confirm Neal Maupay signing on three-year deal from Brighton

Everton have ended their summer-long search for a striker by buying Neal Maupay from Brighton.The French forward has signed a three-year deal at Goodison Park but completed his move too late to be registered in time to make his debut against his former club Brentford on Saturday.Maupay, who was also a target for Fulham and Nottingham Forest, scored 26 Premier League goals in three seasons for Brighton, but lost his place at the end of last season.Lampard, who wanted another option at centre-forward after Richarlison joined Tottenham, had become more determined to bring in a striker after Dominic Calvert-Lewin...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Independent

Neal Maupay excited by ‘new challenge’ after joining Everton from Brighton

Everton have signed striker Neal Maupay from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.The 26-year-old Frenchman scored 27 goals in 110 appearances over three years on the south coast.Maupay had been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest but Toffees boss Frank Lampard has now secured his signature on a three-year contract.“Everton is a great club with unbelievable fans and I am so, so happy to be here,” Maupay told evertontv.“It feels amazing. It was an easy choice for me when I started to talk with the club. I knew straight away I wanted to play for Everton and help the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel will not change Chelsea tactics to cover N’Golo Kante injury

Thomas Tuchel will not tweak Chelsea’s tactics despite lamenting the “huge influence” of N’Golo Kante’s latest injury absence.World Cup-winning France midfielder Kante will miss at least another month with his latest hamstring problem, leaving a notable chink in Chelsea’s armour.Mateo Kovacic has shaken off a knee injury but is not ready to start Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.Connor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be the main candidates to partner Jorginho at the base of midfield, with Tuchel insisting Kante’s absence will not force a major reshuffle.“We are talking about four weeks plus for N’Golo,” said Tuchel.“I told you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

809K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy