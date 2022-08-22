ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN anchors shocked as former NYPD detective defends Arkansas officers involved in suspect assault

By Francesca Casonato
 4 days ago

CNN ’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto appeared shocked to hear a former NYPD detective defend three officers involved in a violent arrest in Arkansas .

Law enforcement consultant Tom Verni was shown footage of the moment one of the officers bangs the suspects head onto the concrete floor.

“If you’re in a fight for your life, you use whatever force is necessary to make sure you can escape from that incident unscathed”, Mr Verni said, appearing to defend the officer’s actions.

Three police officers involved have been suspended pending an investigation.

Comments / 365

Ken Depew
3d ago

Show the video from the beginning. From the time the suspect attacked the Police. In fact go all the way back and show why they were called there in the first place. Stop being manipulative and showing only what serves your purpose.

Reply(94)
160
Even Par
3d ago

Don't resist and don't get violent with the arresting Officer. If you do, you deserve whatever follows in my opinion! Police are the good guys, they do a difficult job and want to make it home at the end of their shift.

Reply(26)
78
I said it; believe it!
3d ago

Mass shooters who killed students arent beaten to a pulp. I was formerly in law enforcement, no matter the crime the "suspect" committed, the behavior of the 3 officers was criminal. WE ARENT TAUGHT what you saw in the video.

Reply(4)
31
