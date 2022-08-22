CNN anchors shocked as former NYPD detective defends Arkansas officers involved in suspect assault

CNN ’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto appeared shocked to hear a former NYPD detective defend three officers involved in a violent arrest in Arkansas .

Law enforcement consultant Tom Verni was shown footage of the moment one of the officers bangs the suspects head onto the concrete floor.

“If you’re in a fight for your life, you use whatever force is necessary to make sure you can escape from that incident unscathed”, Mr Verni said, appearing to defend the officer’s actions.

Three police officers involved have been suspended pending an investigation.

