Premier League

Rival Watch: Liverpool Beaten By Manchester United

By Dylan Mcbennett
 3 days ago

Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford tonight, in a defeat which sees Liverpool move to 16th in the Premier League without a win in three games.

Liverpool have dropped more points in the Premier League this season, and stay without a win in three games.

Manchester City are now five points ahead, despite dropping points to Newcastle United yesterday.

Manchester City are now five points ahead, despite dropping points to Newcastle United yesterday.

Marcus Rashford makes it 2-0.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring 16 minutes in, with a beautifully well worked goal. Manchester United carved Liverpool open, and Jadon Sancho stayed calm in the box to sit down James Milner and Alisson before slotting it in the corner.

Manchester United looked dangerous every time they went forward, and Liverpool really struggled to keep up with the intensity Manchester United set. Anthony Elanga impressed, and Bruno Fernandes looked his usual self again.

Marcus Rashford made it two in the second half, after great work by Anthony Martial in the middle of the park.

Mo Salah scored a consolation for Liverpool late on, but it wasn't enough. Jurgen Klopp's side have now had their worst start to a Premier League campaign after three games.

Manchester City are now five points ahead of Liverpool, with Arsenal top of the league by two points.

It is certainly advantage to Pep Guardiola's side in the title race. Despite Liverpool's poor start the Red's are still expected to be part of the title race.

A poor night for Liverpool, but a historic one for Manchester United.

