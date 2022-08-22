Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property
Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River
LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering
Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston neighborhood split by I-26 could be reconnected with affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — One day, a 7-year-old Michael Nesbitt walked into an appliance store at the Pinehaven Shopping Center with his parents. This was in the early 1960s, an era when the civil rights movement was sweeping through the country. Cities everywhere, including Charleston and its surrounding communities, were slowly integrating public spaces.
Charleston City Paper
Our roads sucks: App’s data illustrate quality of Charleston’s roads
If you’re looking for one thing — just one issue — that virtually everyone can agree on, it’s this: Our roads suck. Their plethora of potholes wreck suspensions. Some are as thrilling — and scary — as roller coasters. Nails, rocks, glass and other trash eat tires, causing Charleston drivers to spend millions of dollars more on maintenance than they should.
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Young adult Americans getting high … in record numbers
Use of marijuana and hallucinogens among young adults reached an all-time record last year, according to new federal data. A researcher at the Medical University of South Carolina says younger adults often don’t see substances like ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms and ecstasy as taboo because of potential therapeutic effects, but the substances still have consequences. More: The New York Times.
The Post and Courier
Charleston municipal courtroom named in honor of 102-year-old Judge Richard Fields
The only disagreement expressed at the event dedicating the municipal courtroom at 180 Lockwood Blvd. to Richard E. Fields was over the year of his birth. Was it 1920, as written on the new plaque, or 1919, as Fields claims. It was a challenge to find solid evidence of the...
The Post and Courier
Charleston chef’s dinner series to celebrate legacy of influential Black caterers
Kevin Mitchell has for years been exploring the stories of formerly enslaved and freed Black chefs from Charleston’s past whose culinary accomplishments are still influencing the city’s present. Mitchell’s upcoming Celebration of Black Caterers Dinner will focus on four important Charleston cooks: Eliza Seymour Lee, George S. Johnston,...
Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats. Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards. Removing these abandoned and […]
The Post and Courier
City of North Charleston poised to sell 3 vacant lots to nonprofit for affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — In an effort to create more affordable places to live, the city intends to sell several lots located in a neighborhood threatened by gentrification to a housing nonprofit. City Council gave unanimous approval Aug. 25 to sell three parcels the city owns in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood...
Proposed two-building project in Charleston causing parking concerns
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new hotel and residential building could be coming to downtown Charleston. On Wednesday, the Charleston Board of Architectural Review will consider a request for a two-building behind the middle section of King Street. The project will include a 6.5-story hotel on Society Street and a 6-story mixed-use residential building […]
The Post and Courier
As kids head back to school, some Charleston teachers start first year in education
Phil Davis peers over a second-grader’s shoulder at the edge of a dimly lit classroom. He circles the room, helping E.B. Ellington Elementary students open scissor packages while his co-teacher demonstrates the first assignment of the year. Davis is at ease despite it being his first day as a...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
BRENYO, Michael, 89, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. CAMPBELL, Alfred, 87, of Mount Pleasant died Tuesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. CLARK, Jonathon Michael, 65, of Hollywood died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. CLEMENT,...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Fix the money, fix the problems. It's time for a Plan B.
In March 2020, the S.C. Blockchain Conference was forced to shut down just two days before our first scheduled event, but on Oct. 5-7, we will finally welcome some of the foremost luminaries in the Bitcoin and blockchain industry to Charleston and showcase emerging tech businesses in our state. Why...
The Post and Courier
Letters: Charleston County right to drop housing referendum
Congratulations are in order for most of the Charleston County Council for recognizing that asking for money without a plan is not the way to proceed in solving the very important need of affordable housing. The Post and Courier has done a commendable job between the commentary and editorial writers...
The Post and Courier
Charleston chamber's new affordable housing effort gets Truist funding
One of the Lowcountry's largest banks is donating $200,000 to help a newly formed coalition address the region's affordable housing crisis. The philanthropic arm of Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. presented the check to the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's foundation this week. The two groups said in an Aug. 25...
live5news.com
‘She’s in our hearts’: Friends celebrate, toast to Megan Rich
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday will mark one week since the body of 41-year-old Megan Rich was discovered on James Island. Friends gathered at one of her favorite restaurants, Krazy Owls, on Johns Island to celebrate her life hours after her funeral. The friends describe this as a crazy situation...
holycitysinner.com
Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell to Receive The Order of the Palmetto Award
The Lowcountry Jazz Festival and the Charleston Gaillard Center on Wednesday announced that festival founder Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell will receive The Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor awarded by the Governor of South Carolina at the kick-off White Party event on Friday, September 2nd, 2022. The award will be presented by state representative Joe Jefferson in a short ceremony as part of the festive evening.
The Post and Courier
Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love
Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
The Post and Courier
Charleston County's affordable housing plan for 995 Morrison Drive inches forward
A divided Charleston County Council is slowly moving ahead with plans to develop affordable housing in a rapidly gentrifying part of the Charleston peninsula on a property that could be worth $30 million if it were sold. The county bought the 995 Morrison Drive property for $1.45 million in 1996...
