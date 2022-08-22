Read full article on original website
KVAL
Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA, OTHER DISTRICTS, DEAL WITH RED BARN FIRE
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville-South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4, responded to a grass and brush fire Wednesday night, in the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek. DFPA Public Information...
KTVL
Medford Fire responds to detached garage structure fire
Medford Fire Department crews responded to a detached garage structure fire at Lozier Lane & Prune Street at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. "The fire has been knocked down and there are currently no civilian or firefighter injuries," MFD states. Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Police and Jackson...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, but with cooler weather fire activity may slow down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,602 acres. Officials say with the cooler weather transition fire activity should slow. Fire crews in Waldo Lake Wilderness continue constructing a direct fire-line along the southeastern flank, while heavy equipment continues...
KVAL
Update: Beltline eastbound exit to Delta north and southbound remains closed for cleanup
EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of Beltline eastbound to Delta southbound due to a motor vehicle crash. The offramp from Beltline will be closed for the next several hours, authorities said. EPD says this this will also include the offramp from...
opb.org
More than three weeks after it started, Central Oregon’s Cedar Creek Fire still 0% contained
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake east of Oakridge. The blaze started Aug. 1 and is more than 7,200 acres in size. The fire remains 0% contained. Randy Johnson, the incident commander of Pacific Northwest Team 3, said crews are still working to keep the...
kezi.com
At least one person taken to hospital following single semi rollover on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore.-- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a single semi truck rollover crash on the offramp of Beltline Eastbound to Delta Southbound, Eugene Police said. Emergency crews and police responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. As of 4:30 a.m., drivers are asked...
KVAL
Update: Phone service restored to River Road area
EUGENE, Ore. - Central Lane 911 Communications Center has been notified by a phone company of a possible disruption to 911 service for 3,300 homes with landlines in the River Road area of Eugene and who may not be able to reach 911, the Eugene Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
KVAL
Umpqua National Forest: Multi-forest area closure reduced as fires are being suppressed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Forest Services say a multi-forest closure order previously in place to protect firefighters and for public safety during suppression efforts associated with the Windigo, Potter, and Big Swamp Fires has been reduced. The threat to firefighters and the public has diminished significantly allowing Forest managers to...
KTVL
Medford man forced to walk alongside traffic due to no wheelchair-accessible ramp
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A 57-year-old Medford man is sharing his frustrations after being forced to walk alongside traffic in his stand-up wheelchair because there is no accessible ramp on Owen Drive and Lear Avenue behind the North Walmart, where his bus stop to get home is located. Marvin...
KVAL
Bureau of Land Management to make further restrictions to prevent human-caused fires
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Starting on Aug. 26, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the Bureau of Land Management will further restrict certain public activities on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Douglas, and Curry Counties to prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential. Officials state under the current fire prevention order, campfires...
KCBY
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
KVAL
Lane closure on Coos River Hwy on Thursday
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has announced that on Thursday, August 25th, the City of Coos Bay’s Water Quality Collections crew will be cleaning sanitary sewer lines in the 1300 block of Coos River Highway. Officials say work will start at 9:00 a.m. and...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 24
On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 234 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Subaru Forrester, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hensley and his passenger, Maria Regalado (24) of Medford, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 234 was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was investigated by OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Department, AMR, Lifeflight and ODOT.
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA FIRES CONTAINED, RESTRICTIONS INCREASE TUESDAY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have contained the Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain and Quiet Mountain fires. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said crews worked through Sunday night to achieve containment on all known incidents. Pope said in the past week, DFPA firefighters have responded to and suppressed 25 fires that totaled 13.5 acres. DFPA aerial and ground crews will continue to patrol and monitor all areas where fires have taken place.
KDRV
Jackson County search for woman missing since December
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
KDRV
Police investigation underway after crash leaves one person dead in Jackson County on Hwy 234
EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A police investigation is underway after a devastating 2 car crash resulted in the death of one person on Monday night. It happened on Hwy 234, north of Eagle Point. According to Oregon State Police, a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with an eastbound Subaru, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail.
kpic
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
KDRV
Man, boy missing from Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne Coley is a five-year-old boy with brown hair, blue eyes, weight of 60 pounds and three feet tall. It describes 48-year-old Jonathan Coley was a white man standing 5’08”...
