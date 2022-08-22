On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 234 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Subaru Forrester, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hensley and his passenger, Maria Regalado (24) of Medford, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 234 was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was investigated by OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Department, AMR, Lifeflight and ODOT.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO