ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Comments / 1

Related
KVAL

Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA, OTHER DISTRICTS, DEAL WITH RED BARN FIRE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville-South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4, responded to a grass and brush fire Wednesday night, in the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek. DFPA Public Information...
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KTVL

Medford Fire responds to detached garage structure fire

Medford Fire Department crews responded to a detached garage structure fire at Lozier Lane & Prune Street at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. "The fire has been knocked down and there are currently no civilian or firefighter injuries," MFD states. Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Police and Jackson...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, OR
Accidents
County
Douglas County, OR
City
Bend, OR
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
Douglas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Roseburg, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KVAL

Update: Phone service restored to River Road area

EUGENE, Ore. - Central Lane 911 Communications Center has been notified by a phone company of a possible disruption to 911 service for 3,300 homes with landlines in the River Road area of Eugene and who may not be able to reach 911, the Eugene Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
KCBY

Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVAL

Lane closure on Coos River Hwy on Thursday

COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has announced that on Thursday, August 25th, the City of Coos Bay’s Water Quality Collections crew will be cleaning sanitary sewer lines in the 1300 block of Coos River Highway. Officials say work will start at 9:00 a.m. and...
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 234 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 24

On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 234 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Subaru Forrester, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hensley and his passenger, Maria Regalado (24) of Medford, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 234 was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was investigated by OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Department, AMR, Lifeflight and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA FIRES CONTAINED, RESTRICTIONS INCREASE TUESDAY

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have contained the Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain and Quiet Mountain fires. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said crews worked through Sunday night to achieve containment on all known incidents. Pope said in the past week, DFPA firefighters have responded to and suppressed 25 fires that totaled 13.5 acres. DFPA aerial and ground crews will continue to patrol and monitor all areas where fires have taken place.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Jackson County search for woman missing since December

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Police investigation underway after crash leaves one person dead in Jackson County on Hwy 234

EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A police investigation is underway after a devastating 2 car crash resulted in the death of one person on Monday night. It happened on Hwy 234, north of Eagle Point. According to Oregon State Police, a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with an eastbound Subaru, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kpic

'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
REEDSPORT, OR
KDRV

Man, boy missing from Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne Coley is a five-year-old boy with brown hair, blue eyes, weight of 60 pounds and three feet tall. It describes 48-year-old Jonathan Coley was a white man standing 5’08”...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy