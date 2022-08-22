Read full article on original website
Cedartown, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Callaway High School football team will have a game with Cedartown High School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
More than a dozen Rome High School students arrested for fighting, part of nationwide trend
ROME, Ga. - Underage rage at Rome High School has led to classroom chaos. Rome police say officers have responded to multiple fights at the school over the last several days. Those fights landed 17 students in cuffs, charged with battery or party to the crime of battery. "What starts...
10 more Rome High School students arrested after 4th brawl breaks out on campus
ROME, Ga. — Ten more students have been been arrested after yet another brawl broke out at a Floyd County high school Tuesday. The fight was the fourth at Rome High School since last week. At least 16 students have already been charged with various crimes for participating in...
More than 15 students charged after several fights at Rome High School
ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - More than a dozen students are facing charges after several fights this week at a high school in North Georgia. According to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett, “Over the past several days, our officers have responded to a few fights at Rome High School. There have been approximately 20 charges made, but some were the same students. So probably 17 or so students have been charged with some being charged more than once. Most have been charged with battery or party to the crime of battery. This was not a large brawl, but rather scattered out over a few days.”
Rome football players, deemed heroes after saving woman's life, celebrated by local first responders
ROME, Ga. — After five Rome High School football players helped save a woman's life by pulling her from a smoking car following a crash, their heroic response was praised on Monday. Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center, along with the Rome Police Department and Rome Fire Department, honored the...
Clayton Co. schools see 200% jump in student fights, district says
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a triple-digit percent increase of fights at one metro Atlanta school district, its superintendent is issuing both a warning and a plea. But the concerns for parents and educators go beyond just one county. “It only takes a few to disrupt a class or disrupt...
More than 2 dozen students arrested after multiple fights at Rome High School
ROME, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from an 11Alive report on the fights last week. The fighting continues at Rome High School this week with another 10 students arrested, police said. Just last week, police arrested at least 16 students following three days of fights at the school.
Multiple school fights just weeks into new school year
Rome High School has seen a 200 percent increase in fights on campus since the start of the new school year. One expert says it is a trend seen around the country.
1 Teenage Boy Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dalton (Dalton, GA)
The Dalton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of a Dalton teen. An initial investigation reports two bicyclists riding down the [..]
Caller upset over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transgender views sends SWAT to her home
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was “swatted” early Wednesday morning by a 911 caller who is upset over some of Greene’s political views. According to Rome police, officers responded to reports around 1 a.m. of a person being shot several times within city limits. “When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Debbie Burnett, assistant Rome police chief, said. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting.’
UPDATE: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ‘swatted’ for second straight morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s northwest Georgia home was the target of another “swatting” incident Thursday morning. Rome, Georgia, police confirmed that officers responded around 2:53 a.m. to Greene’s home after a call came in on the department’s suicide crisis line from an internet chat.
11-Year-Old Fairmount Boy Died In A Car Crash On Highway 41 (Bartow, GA)
Georgia State Police is investigating a car crash on Highway 41 in Bartow that killed an eleven-year-old Fairmount boy. Troopers were called to the scene on Highway 41 at Mac [..]
Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta
McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
Multiple Injuries Reported After A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Highway 411 (Floyd County, GA)
Floyd County 911 responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 411 on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just past East Rome Wal-Mart at the loop. An overturned transfer trailer truck carrying logs had rolled onto the highway spilling the timber onto the opposite side of the [..]
Tree falls on school bus with children on board in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It was a scary moment for some Atlanta Public School students Thursday morning. A tree fell on an APS bus while it was traveling on the 2200 block of Beecher Circle in southwest Atlanta, not far from Beecher Hills Elementary School. According to Atlanta police, six...
6 Elementary School Students Injured In A Bus Crash In Douglas County (Douglas County, GA)
The Georgia State Police is investigating a fiery bus crash that injured school students in Douglas County Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., a gray Ford Windstar van appeared to [..]
False report prompts heavy police response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home
ROME, Ga. — An investigation is underway after someone falsely reported to police a shooting that happened at the home of 14th District Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early Wednesday morning. Rep. Greene shared the news on her Twitter page Wednesday morning, saying "Last night, I was swatted just after...
