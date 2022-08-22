Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
School canceled Friday at Van Elementary School in Boone County due to lack of staffing
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County school officials announced there would be no school Friday at Van Elementary School due to a lack of staffing. In a tweet posted about 6:40 a.m., Boone County Schools said school was being called off on Friday because there was a large number of staff members off and a lack of available substitutes to safely supervise the students.
wchstv.com
W.Va. COVID hospitalizations dip under 300; seven new virus-related deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations dipped under 300 in West Virginia on Friday, while state officials reported seven more COVID-19-related deaths and a rise in active virus cases. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed 299 patients being treated for the virus - a decline of 11...
wchstv.com
Flood damage delays the start of school for Ripley Elementary students
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wednesday was the first day of school in Jackson County, but not for about 500 elementary students in Ripley who will have to wait another week for flood damage at their school to be fixed. Ripley Elementary School needed a major cleanup after flash flooding...
WDTV
Precautionary lockdown for two Nicholas County schools lifted
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Nicholas County Board of Education says the lockdown has been lifted. Two schools in Nicholas County are under a precautionary lockdown. Summersville Middle School and Zela Elementary are under the lockdown until law enforcement can investigate a post made on social media. The Nicholas County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Roane superintendent: All five of county's schools will start year with secure entrances
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County’s school superintendent said all five of the county's schools will start the year Wednesday with a safe and secure main entrance. Spencer Middle School, Spencer Elementary, Geary Elementary Middle School, Walton Elementary Middle School and Roane County High School now all have secure main entrances, Superintendent Richard Duncan said in a news release.
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
wchstv.com
Four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases rise about 200
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia, while active virus cases rose about 200. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release confirmed the following deaths: an 81-year-old woman from Tyler County, a 76-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 74-year-old woman from Wayne County.
wchstv.com
Kanawha deputies respond to apparent accidental fatal shooting in Sissonville
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a man has died of an apparent accidental shooting in Sissonville. Deputies were at the scene late Friday morning on Second Creek Road. Metro 911 reported the incident about 10:40 a.m. Deputies said the man who died was 48 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Turnpike Reopened
All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
wchstv.com
A Night of Green: Marshall's Paint the Capital City Green unfolds
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — When a host of green invades the Charleston area, it can only mean one thing - Marshall football is about to begin. The annual "Paint the Capital City Green" event took place Thursday evening. It marked the second straight year it was staged inside...
wchstv.com
W.Va. DOH plans reconstruction project on Martins Branch Road
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews are scheduled to begin reconstructing a portion Martins Branch Road between Sissonville and Cross Lanes. A tractor trailer crash damaged a guardrail in the area, limiting the roadway’s shoulder and preventing the safe passage of large trucks, according...
West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest
BRIDGEPORT, WV (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia and Ohio will see Jehovah’s Witnesses knocking on doors again
After a two-and-a-half-year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their door-to-door efforts soon, the ministry announced Thursday.
Missing teen sought in Kanawha County
BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Marissa Peters, 16, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney. Peters is described as standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with sandy blond […]
wchstv.com
Prosecutors: Man who defrauded homeowners in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio sentenced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Kentucky man was sentenced and ordered to pay more than $35,000 in restitution after he defrauded homeowners in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. In a wire fraud case, William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in...
wchstv.com
Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases decline slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia, while active cases dropped slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed in a news release Wednesday the deaths of a 90-year-old man from Marion County, a 79-year-old man from Taylor County, a 79-year-old man from Cabell County and an 80-year-old woman from Logan County.
Body found in freezer in West Virginia during well-being check
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A body was found in a freezer in West Virginia after deputies conducted a well-being check on Friday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told WCHS on Wednesday that a body was found in a freezer at a house. WSAZ said that deputies were conducting...
wchstv.com
Teen charged in high-speed motorcycle chase spanning Cabell, Putnam counties
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County teenager has been charged in connection with a high-speed, multi-county police chase earlier this week. Brandon Jeremiah Ashworth, 18, of Ona is accused of nearly causing a crash while on a motorcycle and then allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase from Barboursville to Hurricane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Man convicted of murdering his neighbor in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man has been convicted of first-degree murder. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on August 24, 2022, Douglas J. Greene, age 43, of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, was convicted of First-Degree Murder, a felony crime, following a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
Comments / 0