BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County school officials announced there would be no school Friday at Van Elementary School due to a lack of staffing. In a tweet posted about 6:40 a.m., Boone County Schools said school was being called off on Friday because there was a large number of staff members off and a lack of available substitutes to safely supervise the students.

BOONE COUNTY, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO